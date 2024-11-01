1,500 year-old ivory box connected to Moses and the Ten Commandments

Archaeologists from the University of Innsbruck have been carrying out excavations in Irschen, which is a part of the Carinthian Drava Valley. (CREDIT: University of Innsbruck)

Archaeologists excavating a church site have made a significant discovery: a marble shrine that may be linked to the biblical event of Moses receiving the Ten Commandments.

The shrine, found under an altar in a chapel at the summit of Burgbichl hill in Irschen, Austria, contained a 1,500-year-old ivory box adorned with Christian motifs. This remarkable find was announced by the team from Innsbruck University, which has been conducting excavations in Irschen since 2016.

"We know of around 40 ivory boxes of this kind worldwide," stated Gerald Grabherr, the lead archaeologist. "The last time one was found during excavations was about 100 years ago. The few pyxes that exist are either preserved in cathedral treasures or exhibited in museums."

The marble shrine was found by Innsbrook University archaeologists in Austria, with fragments of the ivory pyx stacked inside. (CREDIT: University of Innsbruck)

The motifs on the box are particularly intriguing. One depicts a man turning his head with a hand descending from the sky, placing something between his arms, followed by scenes of biblical figures.

"This is the typical depiction of the handing over of the laws to Moses on Mount Sinai, the beginning of the covenant between God and man from the Old Testament," explained Grabherr.

Another motif shows a man in a chariot pulled by two horses, with the same hand from the sky lifting him into heaven. "We assume this is a depiction of the ascension of Christ, the fulfillment of the covenant with God.

The depiction of scenes from the Old Testament alongside those from the New Testament is typical of late antiquity. However, the depiction of the Ascension of Christ with a two-horse chariot is very special and previously unknown," Grabherr noted.

The excavation has also unearthed two Christian churches, a cistern, and various personal belongings of the settlement's former inhabitants. Grabherr mentioned that towards the end of the Roman Empire, when times were more uncertain, settlers chose to live on easily defensible hilltops rather than in the valley.

The depiction of scenes from the Old Testament and their connection with scenes from the New Testament is typical of late antiquity. (CREDIT: University of Innsbruck)

Further investigations are being conducted into the origin of the ivory, as well as the metallic and wooden components found in the marble box. "The archaeological and art-historical significance of the pyx cannot be denied," Grabherr concluded.

Other notable reliquary boxes from antiquity

Ivory reliquary boxes, known as pyxes, are rare artifacts from early Christian history, typically used to hold sacred items such as relics of saints or consecrated Eucharistic bread. Approximately 40 such ivory boxes are known worldwide, each with its own unique history and significance. Here are some notable examples:

Pyxis of Zamora

Origin and Date: Crafted in 964 CE during the Caliphate of Córdoba.

Crafted in 964 CE during the Caliphate of Córdoba. Discovery Location: Currently housed in the National Archaeological Museum in Madrid, Spain.

Currently housed in the National Archaeological Museum in Madrid, Spain. Description and Significance: This cylindrical ivory box was commissioned by Caliph al-Hakam II for his concubine, Subh. It features intricate carvings and an Arabic inscription detailing its creation and dedication. The pyxis likely served as a container for cosmetics, jewelry, or perfume, reflecting the sophistication of the ruling class during that period.

The Pyxis of Zamora is a carved ivory casket commissioned by the Umayyad caliph Al-Hakam II in 964 CE for his concubine Subh. (CREDIT: Wikimedia)

Leyre Casket

Origin and Date: Produced in 1004/5 CE in the Caliphate of Córdoba.

Produced in 1004/5 CE in the Caliphate of Córdoba. Discovery Location: Originally housed in the Monastery of Leyre, it is now in the Museo de Navarra in Pamplona, Spain.

Originally housed in the Monastery of Leyre, it is now in the Museo de Navarra in Pamplona, Spain. Description and Significance: This rectangular ivory casket, adorned with detailed carvings of courtly scenes and inscriptions, was created for ʿAbd al-Malik al-Muẓaffar, a political and military leader of the caliphate. It was later repurposed as a reliquary to hold the remains of Saints Nunilo and Alodia.

Front face of the Leyre Casket. (CREDIT: Wikimedia)

Pyxis of Čierne Kľačany

Origin and Date: Believed to have been made in the 4th century and later brought to the region in the late 9th century.

Believed to have been made in the 4th century and later brought to the region in the late 9th century. Discovery Location: Unearthed in 1974 near the village of Čierne Kľačany in Slovakia.

Unearthed in 1974 near the village of Čierne Kľačany in Slovakia. Description and Significance: This oval-shaped ivory box depicts scenes of daily life, including farming and animal breeding, as well as the legend of the founding of Rome. It is thought to have been a gift to the ruler Rastislav of Moravia, possibly brought during the times of Saints Cyril and Methodius.

A reconstructed Pyxis of Čierne Kľačany with scenic scenes. (CREDIT: archeologiask.sk)

Brescia Casket

Origin and Date: Created in the late 4th century, likely in Milan, Italy.

Created in the late 4th century, likely in Milan, Italy. Discovery Location: Currently preserved in the Museo di Santa Giulia in Brescia, Italy.

Currently preserved in the Museo di Santa Giulia in Brescia, Italy. Description and Significance: This ivory box is adorned with 36 scenes depicting a wide range of early Christian imagery. Its complex iconography has been the subject of extensive scholarly discussion, highlighting its importance in the study of early Christian art.

The Brescia Casket, also called the lipsanotheca of Brescia. (CREDIT: Wikimedia)

These artifacts provide valuable insights into the religious and cultural practices of their respective periods, underscoring the significance of ivory pyxes in early Christian history.

