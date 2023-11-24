Quote of the Week
"I cannot do all the good that the world needs. But the world needs all the good that I can do."Jana Stanfield
Today's Good News Index
C+
20.5% lower
TODAY'S BRIGHTER SIDE NEWS
Historic Discovery: Scientists may have just found Noah’s Ark
Findings suggests the area might have been underwater at some point, fueling the theory that this could be the resting place of Noah’s Ark.
Scientists solve the mystery of what actually killed off the wooly mammoth
About 4,000 years ago, the last wooly mammoths disappeared on a remote Arctic island off the coast of Siberia.
Scientists find ‘hidden structures’ buried deep beneath the dark side of the moon
The moon, our nearest neighbor in space, has fascinated people and inspired our creativity for as long as we can remember.
Scientists reveal significant link between zinc levels and Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists have found a strong connection between zinc levels in the human body and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes