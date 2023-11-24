Brighter Side of News
First time ever: Quantum entanglement used to measure the Earth’s rotation
Common vegetable eaten just 3 times a week lowers risk of heart attacks and some cancers
Groundbreaking innovation could significantly increase number of organs available for transplant
A Sanctuary of Hope: The Gentle Barn’s Journey Towards Compassion and Healing
Six-year-old Neanderthal child with Down syndrome rewrites history of human compassion
2.5 million-year-old lost colony found hidden off the coast of Australia
Scientists invent artificial knee cartilage that functions better than the real thing
Strange pyramid found peaking up through the white landscape of Antarctica
Common supplements taken by fathers could significantly improve their offspring’s health
Common plastics could passively cool and heat buildings
Global livability index reveals the 10 most livable cities in the world
Warren Buffett donates record $5.3 billion of Berkshire Hathaway shares to charity
This incredible 2,000-year-old device is the world’s first computer
Scientists spot several stars that appear to be wrapped by Dyson Spheres