Common dietary supplement can significantly reduces acne levels, study finds

Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, impacting up to 50 million Americans annually. (Creative Commons)

Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, impacting up to 50 million Americans annually, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. It occurs when pores become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, creating an environment conducive to harmful bacteria. This leads to an immune response, drawing white blood cells to the site and causing inflammation.

A variety of factors can influence acne, including skincare habits, pollutants, hormones, and certain medications. Diet also plays a role. Previous studies have linked high glycemic index foods—such as white bread, fries, and sugary drinks—to an increased risk of acne. Skimmed milk has been associated with acne as well, though yogurt and cheese have not shown the same effect.

A new study, published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, indicates that a Mediterranean-style diet supplemented with omega-3 fatty acids can significantly improve skin appearance for acne sufferers.

Researchers from the University Hospital of Munich conducted a 16-week study involving 60 individuals with mild to moderate acne. Participants followed a strict Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and oily fish, and took daily omega-3 fatty acid supplements.

Comparison of clinical severity of three patients between V1 (left pictures) and V4 (right pictures). (CREDIT: Cosmetic Dermatology)

Most common sources of dietary Omega-3 fatty acids

The most common food sources of omega-3 fatty acids include:

Fatty Fish : Salmon, mackerel, sardines, trout, and tuna are rich in EPA and DHA, the most beneficial types of omega-3s.

: Salmon, mackerel, sardines, trout, and tuna are rich in EPA and DHA, the most beneficial types of omega-3s. Chia Seeds : These seeds are a great plant-based source of ALA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid.

: These seeds are a great plant-based source of ALA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid. Flaxseeds : Flaxseeds and flaxseed oil are rich in ALA and can be added to various dishes for an omega-3 boost.

: Flaxseeds and flaxseed oil are rich in ALA and can be added to various dishes for an omega-3 boost. Walnuts : Walnuts are another excellent source of ALA and can be easily incorporated into your diet as a snack or an ingredient in meals.

: Walnuts are another excellent source of ALA and can be easily incorporated into your diet as a snack or an ingredient in meals. Hemp Seeds : These seeds are high in ALA and also provide a good balance of omega-6 fatty acids.

: These seeds are high in ALA and also provide a good balance of omega-6 fatty acids. Algal Oil : Algal oil, derived from algae, is a plant-based source of DHA and is often used in vegan supplements.

: Algal oil, derived from algae, is a plant-based source of DHA and is often used in vegan supplements. Canola Oil : This oil contains ALA and is commonly used in cooking and salad dressings.

: This oil contains ALA and is commonly used in cooking and salad dressings. Soybeans and Soy Products : Tofu, edamame, and soy milk are good plant-based sources of ALA.

: Tofu, edamame, and soy milk are good plant-based sources of ALA. Krill Oil : Krill oil supplements are another source of EPA and DHA, similar to fish oil.

: Krill oil supplements are another source of EPA and DHA, similar to fish oil. Brussels Sprouts: This vegetable provides a small amount of ALA and can be a part of a balanced diet.

Significant acne improvement

Results showed that the majority of participants experienced significant improvements in acne lesions and overall quality of life.

Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which likely contributed to the reduction in inflammation associated with acne.

At the start of the study, 98.3 percent of participants were deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. Those who achieved healthy levels of these essential nutrients by the end of the study saw the most notable improvements.

However, the study's findings are preliminary. The small sample size and lack of a control group limit the ability to draw definitive conclusions.

"Future studies should build on the foundation laid by our current findings in a randomized, placebo-controlled design to improve dietary recommendations for acne patients," said corresponding author Anne Gürtler from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

Comparison of clinical severity of three patients between V1 (left pictures) and V4 (right pictures). (CREDIT: Cosmetic Dermatology)

"Lifestyle interventions, including dietary recommendations, should not be considered in opposition to prescription medications, but rather as a valuable adjunct to any modern acne treatment plan."

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.

﻿

Like these kind of feel good stories? Get the Brighter Side of News' newsletter.