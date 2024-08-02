How big could dinosaurs really get?

T. rex was chosen for this study because it is a well-known dinosaur with reasonably well-estimated details. (CREDIT: Creative Commons)

A groundbreaking study published in Ecology and Evolution explores the potential maximum sizes of dinosaurs, using the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex as a prime example.

Through advanced computer modeling, Dr. Jordan Mallon from the Canadian Museum of Nature and Dr. David Hone from Queen Mary University of London have made astonishing discoveries, estimating that T. rex could have been up to 70% heavier than what fossil evidence currently suggests.

The researchers are captivated by the immense sizes of many dinosaurs, which continue to intrigue scientists and the public alike. This fascination leads to ongoing debates about which species was the largest within its group or even the largest dinosaur ever.

Given that most dinosaur species are known from only a few specimens, it's incredibly unlikely that the known size ranges encompass the largest individuals that ever existed. This raises a crucial question: just how big were the largest dinosaurs, and is there a chance we might discover them?

Four-parameter Gompertz growth curve for Tyrannosaurus rex. Mathematical function given in Equation 2. (CREDIT: Ecology and Evolution)

Mallon and Hone tackled this question by using computer models to analyze a population of T. rex. Their models incorporated various factors, including population size, growth rates, lifespan, and the incompleteness of the fossil record.

T. rex was chosen for this study because it is a well-known dinosaur with reasonably well-estimated details. However, the variance in body size at adulthood, especially considering sex differences, remains poorly understood. To address this, the researchers used examples from living alligators, which are large and closely related to dinosaurs.

The findings suggest that the largest known T. rex fossils likely fall within the 99th percentile, representing the top 1% of body sizes. To discover an individual in the top 99.99% (a one-in-ten-thousand occurrence), scientists would need to excavate fossils at the current rate for another millennium.

According to the models, the largest T. rex that could have existed (one in 2.5 billion animals) might have been 70% more massive than the largest known specimens today. This means a colossal 15-tonne T. rex compared to the current largest estimate of 8.8 tonnes, and a length of 15 meters instead of 12 meters.

While these values are estimates, they align with patterns observed in modern species where larger individuals often go undiscovered. "Some isolated bones and pieces certainly hint at still larger individuals than for which we currently have skeletons," notes Hone.

Tyrannosaurus rex total population models (CREDIT: Ecology and Evolution)

This study fuels the ongoing debates about the largest fossil animals. Many of the largest known dinosaurs are represented by just one good specimen, making it challenging to determine whether that individual was exceptionally large or small for its species.

As a result, a species thought to be large might be based on a single giant individual, while a smaller species might be represented by an unusually tiny specimen—neither of which reflects the average size of the species.

The likelihood of paleontologists finding the absolute largest individuals of a given species remains incredibly slim. Despite the massive skeletons displayed in museums worldwide, the very largest dinosaurs of these species were probably even bigger than what we see.

The study not only sheds light on the potential sizes of T. rex but also underscores the vastness of what we have yet to discover in the fossil record. It reminds us of the grandeur and mystery of dinosaurs, suggesting that the giants we know may just be the tip of the iceberg.

The sizes of other large land dinosaurs

The largest land dinosaurs were predominantly from the group of sauropods, which were long-necked, herbivorous dinosaurs. They include:

Argentinosaurus: This dinosaur is often considered one of the largest, if not the largest, dinosaur ever discovered. Estimates suggest it could have been up to 100 feet long and weighed around 100 tons. Patagotitan mayorum: Another massive sauropod, Patagotitan, was discovered in Patagonia, Argentina. It is estimated to have been about 122 feet long and weighed around 70 tons. Dreadnoughtus: Known for its immense size, Dreadnoughtus is estimated to have been about 85 feet long and weighed around 65 tons. Supersaurus: This dinosaur could have been around 110 feet long, with estimates of its weight varying widely, but generally considered to be in the range of 40-50 tons. Diplodocus: While not as heavy as some of the other giants, Diplodocus was incredibly long, with some estimates suggesting lengths of up to 90 feet or more. Brachiosaurus: Known for its distinctive high shoulders and long neck, Brachiosaurus could have been around 85 feet long and weighed about 40-50 tons.

These estimates are based on fossil evidence, which can sometimes be incomplete or subject to interpretation, so the exact sizes of these dinosaurs can vary in different studies. However, these sauropods are generally recognized as some of the largest creatures to have ever walked the Earth.

