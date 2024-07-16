It is now possible to predict cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease, study finds

Amsterdam UMC's Alzheimer Centre has made a significant breakthrough by developing a model that predicts cognitive decline in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. The next goal is to create an app based on this model, offering personalized forecasts for patients. The study detailing this model was published today in the journal Neurology.

Following an Alzheimer's diagnosis, patients often ask, "What can I expect now?" This question is challenging for doctors to answer. To assist them, Pieter van der Veere, a physician-researcher at the Alzheimer Centre, created a model that forecasts cognitive decline.

While not providing absolute certainty, the model gives a five-year outlook on the disease's progression. Currently, a prototype app is available for scientific research, with plans to develop a more user-friendly version incorporating feedback from patients, families, and professionals.

The prediction model leverages data from nearly 1000 Alzheimer's patients. It uses general information such as age, gender, and cognitive test scores, along with MRI scan data and biomarkers from cerebrospinal fluid. "As a result, it gives a prediction that is really tailored to each individual person," says Van der Veere.

Despite its accuracy, making precise predictions for each patient remains challenging due to inherent uncertainties, which are always communicated to the patient. "Previous research shows that people still want information about their prognosis, even if this information is uncertain. An app with our prediction model can therefore meet an important need."

The model represents a crucial step towards personalized forecasting. "In the future, this will become even more important if we can treat Alzheimer's disease," says Wiesje van der Flier, Research Director at the Alzheimer Centre. "Doctors can use the prediction model to explain what the possible effect of a treatment can be. For example, if patients start to live healthier lives or use medication."

This model can facilitate conversations between doctors, patients, and families about treatment options, helping them make informed decisions together.

