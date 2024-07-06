Natural dietary supplement can successfully treat Alzheimer’s disease, study finds

Researchers have demonstrated for the first time that nicotinamide riboside (NR), a natural dietary supplement, can penetrate the brain. (CREDIT: Creative Commons)

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a molecule essential for cellular repair and DNA damage restoration. Christopher Martens, assistant professor of kinesiology and applied physiology at the University of Delaware, and Dr. Dimitrios Kapogiannis, a senior investigator at the NIA, explain that NAD+ levels decline with age and in individuals with chronic diseases. This decline is linked to adverse health effects such as obesity and smoking-related complications.

Martens has been researching NR since his postdoctoral tenure at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he initially found that NR supplementation increased NAD+ levels in the blood. However, it was unclear whether NR could reach vital organs like the brain to have therapeutic effects.

Traditional methods for measuring NAD+ levels in the brain, such as MRI, provide indirect assessments and are expensive and complex. In this study, Martens and his team used a novel approach by directly measuring NAD+ levels in extracellular vesicles (EVs). EVs are tiny particles from neurons that circulate in the blood and serve as promising blood-based biomarkers for brain disorders, offering insights into neuronal activity.

Christopher Martens, assistant professor of kinesiology and applied physiology and director of the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research, works with blood samples as part of his groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research. (CREDIT: University of Delaware)

In their initial clinical trial, the researchers observed a significant increase in NAD+ levels within EVs after six weeks of NR supplementation. This increase correlated with changes in biomarkers associated with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, such as amyloid beta and tau proteins. The study revealed a correlation between the changes in NAD+ levels and alterations in neurodegenerative biomarkers. Martens emphasized that this correlation suggests NR's potential to influence multiple metabolic pathways within the brain.

Martens is currently leading a 12-week study investigating NR's effects on older adults with mild cognitive impairment. Supported by the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research and the NIA, this study aims to determine whether NR supplementation yields greater benefits in individuals with cognitive deficits.

Christopher Martens, director of the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research is leading a study into whether nicotinamide riboside (NR) improves memory and brain blood flow in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. (CREDIT: University of Delaware)

Given the limited effectiveness of current Alzheimer’s medications in halting disease progression, Martens hopes that NR supplementation may preserve cognitive function and quality of life in affected individuals. The ongoing trial also seeks to elucidate NR's underlying mechanisms and its potential to slow neurodegenerative disease progression.

Looking ahead, Martens and Kapogiannis plan to explore NR's effects on cognition and its potential as a therapeutic intervention for neurodegenerative diseases. Martens emphasized the need to investigate NAD+ increases in other tissues, which could provide critical insights into disease resolution.

As Martens aptly summarizes, this study marks a turning point in understanding the therapeutic potential of NR. With further research, NR supplementation may emerge as a promising strategy for combating neurodegenerative diseases and enhancing brain health.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.

