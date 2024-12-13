New ocean predator found living in one of the deepest trenches on Earth

The deep ocean is one of the least explored frontiers on Earth, yet it teems with extraordinary biodiversity. This hidden world, spanning vast depths and extreme conditions, holds clues to life’s adaptability and evolutionary history.

Despite advancements in deep-sea exploration, the knowledge gap remains significant. Each new species discovered serves as a vital link in understanding these enigmatic ecosystems and offers tools to address the biodiversity crisis posed by human activity and climate change.

The hadal zone, comprising the ocean’s deepest regions from 6,000 to 11,000 meters, remains a focal point of scientific curiosity. Among these is the Atacama Trench, a geographically isolated feature beneath the nutrient-rich waters off northern Chile.

Stretching across the Southeastern Pacific, it plunges to depths exceeding 8,000 meters. Here, extreme conditions prevail—complete darkness, near-freezing temperatures, and crushing pressure—yet the trench harbors a distinct community of organisms uniquely adapted to this inhospitable environment.

Ducibella camanchacais is a fast-swimming predator measuring four centimetres in length. (CREDIT: Johanna Weston, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

One such discovery has brought the Atacama Trench into the spotlight. A newly identified crustacean species, Dulcibella camanchaca, represents the first large, active predatory amphipod found at these depths. This find, detailed in the journal Systematics and Biodiversity, marks a milestone in understanding the trench’s ecosystem and underscores its role as a biodiversity hotspot.

The discovery of Dulcibella camanchaca emerged from the 2023 Integrated Deep-Ocean Observing System (IDOOS) Expedition. Aboard the research vessel Abate Molina, scientists deployed an autonomous lander vehicle to depths of 7,902 meters.

Equipped with baited traps and scientific instruments, the lander retrieved four specimens of this fast-swimming predator. Back on deck, the samples were frozen and later analyzed for their morphological and genetic traits at the Universidad de Concepción in Chile.

This crustacean measures nearly four centimeters in length and is equipped with specialized raptorial appendages for capturing prey. Unlike the scavenging amphipods commonly found in the hadal zone, Dulcibella camanchaca actively hunts smaller species in the food-limited environment of the Atacama Trench.

Dr. Johanna Weston, a hadal ecologist from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, highlighted the significance of this discovery: “The DNA and morphological data not only confirmed a new species but also identified it as a new genus, emphasizing the Atacama Trench as a hub of endemic biodiversity.”

The genus name, Dulcibella, draws inspiration from medieval English poetry, symbolizing an idealized or beloved woman. The species name, camanchaca, honors the dense coastal fogs of the Andes region, reflecting the dark and mysterious depths where this predator thrives. This poetic naming mirrors the scientific and cultural pride surrounding the find.

Dulcibella camanchaca offers insight into the ecological dynamics of the hadal zone. It broadens our understanding of the food web, where scavengers dominate and predatory species are rare.

Predatory amphipods like this species remain underrepresented in samples due to their elusiveness and the limitations of baited traps. This find highlights the need for advanced sampling techniques to uncover the true diversity of these depths.

Atacama Trench along South America (left), where the black box indicates the sampling region (right). The red circle denotes the landing station of IDOOS I Expedition 2023 (7902 m) and the type locality of Dulcibella camanchaca gen. nov. sp. nov. (7902 m, 23°55′S, 71°27′W). The white square denotes the deepest point in the Atacama Trench. (CREDIT: Systematics and Biodiversity)

The Atacama Trench has long fascinated scientists. Initial explorations began with the 1957–1958 “Downwind” expedition, followed by notable discoveries during subsequent voyages in the 1960s and 1970s. Early studies documented hadal fauna such as holothurians, bivalves, and amphipods.

Recent expeditions have added to this legacy, unveiling species like the amphipod Eurythenes atacamensis and the snailfish Paraliparis selti, both endemic to the trench.

The discovery of Dulcibella camanchaca underscores the importance of continued exploration. Less than a month after the IDOOS expedition, scientists recovered additional instruments and samples during a follow-up voyage. These tools had spent a year recording environmental data at the trench’s depths.

Preliminary findings hint at further species yet to be described, reinforcing the trench’s status as a frontier of scientific discovery.

Bayesian phylogeny showing the inferred relationship of Dulcibella camanchaca. (CREDIT: Systematics and Biodiversity)

Dr. Carolina González, a postdoctoral researcher at the Millennium Institute of Oceanography, emphasized the collaborative nature of this research: “The national and international effort, combined with integrative approaches, confirmed Dulcibella camanchaca as a new genus and species. This finding highlights the Atacama Trench’s unparalleled biodiversity and the importance of deep-ocean exploration.”

The hadal zone’s unique conditions make it a natural laboratory for studying evolutionary adaptation. Species here exhibit remarkable traits to survive extreme pressures and low temperatures. For example, the amphipods’ long, slender bodies and raptorial jaws enable them to capture prey efficiently. Such adaptations provide insight into the evolutionary pressures shaping life in the deep ocean.

Beyond its scientific value, this discovery has implications for conservation. Deep-ocean ecosystems face emerging threats, including pollution and climate change. Understanding these environments is crucial to safeguarding their biodiversity. Each species discovered contributes to a broader effort to protect these fragile ecosystems.

Exploration technologies have played a pivotal role in these advances. Autonomous vehicles and remote-operated traps allow scientists to reach depths previously inaccessible. These tools, combined with DNA barcoding and integrative taxonomy, enable precise identification of new species and their relationships within the tree of life.

Dulcibella camanchaca gen. nov. sp. nov. Holotype female (MNHNCL AMP-15974). W – whole, left side. A1 – left antenna 1 zoom. A2 – left antenna 2 zoom. D – left dactylus from pereopod 5–7 zoom. U1 – left uropod 1 ventral side. U2 – left uropod 2 dorsal side. U3 – left uropod 3 dorsal side. T – telson. (CREDIT: Systematics and Biodiversity)

As exploration continues, the Atacama Trench promises more groundbreaking discoveries. Each expedition not only enriches our understanding of life in extreme environments but also inspires awe for the resilience and diversity of life on Earth.

Dr. Weston expressed optimism for the future: “More discoveries await as we delve deeper into the Atacama Trench. Each finding brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the deep ocean and protecting its wonders for future generations.”

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.