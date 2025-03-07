Scientists find DNA evidence that Neanderthals never went extinct

The discovery of Neanderthal remains sparked a wave of curiosity about these ancient relatives. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

The discovery of Neanderthal remains sparked a wave of curiosity about these ancient relatives. What set them apart? What traits did they share with us? Did early humans live alongside them peacefully, or was there conflict? The emergence of another hominin, the Denisovans, deepened the mystery.

Now, a team of geneticists and AI specialists is shedding new light on this shared past. Their research uncovers a complex history of genetic mixing, revealing a closer connection between early humans and Neanderthals than once believed. Joshua Akey, a professor at Princeton’s Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics, led the study.

“This is the first time geneticists have identified multiple waves of modern human-Neanderthal admixture,” said Liming Li, a professor at Southeast University in Nanjing, China, who worked in Akey’s lab.

For most of human history, interactions between modern humans and Neanderthals were ongoing. “Our most direct ancestors split from the Neanderthal family tree around 600,000 years ago,” Akey explained. By about 250,000 years ago, early humans had begun developing modern traits.

Schematic representation of gene flow among archaic humans and between archaic and recent modern humans. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

From that point forward, contact between the two species continued. “For about 200,000 years, modern humans interacted with Neanderthal populations,” Akey noted. These exchanges left a lasting genetic imprint.

The findings, published in Science, reshape how we view this ancient relationship. Neanderthals, long mischaracterized as primitive, were actually skilled hunters and toolmakers. They treated injuries with advanced methods and adapted to harsh European climates.

To map genetic flow over the past 250,000 years, Akey’s team analyzed genomes from 2,000 living people, three Neanderthals, and one Denisovan. Their research traced multiple points of contact and interbreeding between these groups.

They used a tool called IBDmix, a machine-learning-based method designed to decode genetic ancestry. This technology helped pinpoint when and where DNA was exchanged, revealing patterns invisible to traditional genetic analysis.

Previously, researchers compared human genomes against a reference population thought to have little Neanderthal or Denisovan DNA. Akey’s team found even those reference groups had trace amounts of Neanderthal DNA, likely brought by travelers.

With IBDmix, the team identified three waves of contact: 200-250,000 years ago, 100-120,000 years ago, and the largest around 50-60,000 years ago. This challenges previous genetic data suggesting modern humans stayed in Africa for 200,000 years before dispersing 50,000 years ago.

“Our models show that shortly after modern humans arose, they migrated out of and back into Africa,” said Akey. “This story is about dispersal, showing that humans moved around and encountered Neanderthals and Denisovans more than previously recognized.”

This view aligns with archaeological evidence of cultural and tool exchange between these groups.

Detecting modern human–to-Neanderthal gene flow (H→N) and its consequences. Modern human–to-Neanderthal admixture causes a local increase in heterozygosity in the Neanderthal genome, a characteristic that enabled approaches to quantify and detect introgressed sequences. (CREDIT: Science)

DNA Insights Li and Akey’s key insight was to search for modern-human DNA in Neanderthals, instead of vice versa. “Most genetic work has focused on how mating with Neanderthals impacted modern human evolution, but these questions are also interesting in reverse,” said Akey.

They realized that the offspring of early Neanderthal-modern human matings likely stayed with Neanderthals, leaving no trace in modern humans. “Incorporating the Neanderthal component into genetic studies reveals these earlier dispersals in ways we couldn’t see before,” Akey noted.

The team also discovered that the Neanderthal population was smaller than previously believed. Genetic modeling usually uses gene diversity as a proxy for population size. However, using IBDmix, the team showed that much of the apparent diversity in Neanderthals came from modern human DNA. Consequently, the estimated Neanderthal population size was revised down from about 3,400 to 2,400 breeding individuals.

The Disappearance of Neanderthals These findings suggest how Neanderthals disappeared around 30,000 years ago. “I don’t like to say ‘extinction,’ because I think Neanderthals were largely absorbed,” said Akey. He believes Neanderthal populations shrank until the last survivors were integrated into modern human communities.

Schematic diagram of the Assimilation Model. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

This “assimilation model” was first proposed by Fred Smith, an anthropology professor at Illinois State University, in 1989. “Our results provide strong genetic data supporting Fred’s hypothesis, which is very interesting,” Akey commented.

“Neanderthals were likely on the brink of extinction for a long time,” he said. “If you reduce their numbers by 10 or 20%, that’s a substantial reduction for an already at-risk population.”

“Modern humans were like waves eroding a beach, steadily overwhelming Neanderthals and incorporating them into our populations,” Akey concluded.

This research adds significant depth to our understanding of human evolution, highlighting a complex history of migration and interaction that shaped our species.

Decomposing the signal of Neanderthal ancestry in modern human populations. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

Evolutionary differences between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals

The primary evolutionary differences between Homo sapiens (modern humans) and Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) stem from genetic, anatomical, and behavioral adaptations that influenced their survival, development, and interaction with the environment.

Genetic Differences

DNA Similarity and Divergence : Humans and Neanderthals share about 99.7% of their DNA, with the remaining genetic differences having profound impacts on physiology and cognition.

: Humans and Neanderthals share about of their DNA, with the remaining genetic differences having profound impacts on physiology and cognition. Immune System : Certain immune system genes (e.g., HLA alleles) differ, likely giving Neanderthals resistance to local pathogens in Eurasia. Modern humans inherited some of these genes through interbreeding.

: Certain immune system genes (e.g., HLA alleles) differ, likely giving Neanderthals resistance to local pathogens in Eurasia. Modern humans inherited some of these genes through interbreeding. Brain Development: Differences in genes like FOXP2 (associated with speech and language) and NOTCH2NL (linked to brain size and neuron proliferation) suggest Neanderthals and humans may have had distinct cognitive abilities.

Modern human–introgressed sequences in Neanderthals lead to biased estimates of effective population size Ne. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

Anatomical Differences

Skull and Brain : Neanderthals had larger brains ( ~1600 cm³ ) compared to early modern humans ( ~1350 cm³ ), but their brain structure differed. Neanderthals' brains were elongated and adapted for robust visual and motor functions. Modern humans' rounded skulls supported a different brain organization, favoring complex social behavior and problem-solving.

Facial Structure : Neanderthals had a more prominent brow ridge, wider noses, and a mid-facial projection, adaptations likely for cold climates. Modern humans have flatter faces and smaller noses, reflecting different environmental pressures.

Body Build : Neanderthals were shorter and stockier with more robust bones, which helped retain heat and endure physical stress. Modern humans developed a leaner, more gracile frame better suited for endurance running and heat dissipation.



Neanderthal-introgressed sequences identified in African individuals are associated with regions of high heterozygosity in the Neanderthal genome. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

Behavioral and Cultural Differences

Tool Use and Innovation : Neanderthals crafted the Mousterian tool culture, using stone flakes and simple tools. Modern humans developed more sophisticated technologies, including the Aurignacian culture, which involved bone tools, needles, and blades.

Symbolism and Art : Neanderthals engaged in symbolic activities, such as burying their dead and possibly creating simple cave art. Modern humans demonstrated more complex symbolic thought, evident in intricate cave paintings, jewelry, and figurines.

Social Structures : Neanderthals lived in smaller, isolated groups. Humans likely formed larger, interconnected social networks, facilitating knowledge transfer and innovation.



Diet and Environment

Neanderthals were primarily carnivorous but also consumed plants and fungi.

Humans had a more varied diet, which may have helped them adapt to changing environments.

Interbreeding and Legacy

Interbreeding between Neanderthals and early modern humans introduced Neanderthal DNA into non-African human populations. Today, approximately 1-2% of the genome in people of Eurasian descent comes from Neanderthals, contributing to traits like immunity and skin pigmentation.

These differences highlight how both species adapted to their environments, with modern humans ultimately outlasting Neanderthals due to a combination of genetic advantages, cultural innovation, and environmental flexibility.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.