Compact eVinci nuclear reactor can power 4,500 homes for 8 years without water

Saskatchewan is set to make history with a revolutionary energy project: a compact nuclear reactor capable of running for eight years without water. Slated to be operational by 2029, this microreactor could significantly transform the province’s power landscape.

The $80 million CAD initiative, spearheaded by the Saskatchewan Research Council in collaboration with Westinghouse, is backed by the provincial government. Officials see it as a major step forward in diversifying Saskatchewan’s energy portfolio while reducing reliance on traditional power sources.

Premier Scott Moe has championed the project as a tailored solution to the province’s unique energy demands. “Microreactors provide a custom solution for Saskatchewan’s unique energy needs,” Moe stated, highlighting its potential to shape a greener, more sustainable future.

At the heart of this innovation is Westinghouse’s eVinci microreactor, a compact nuclear system designed to operate with minimal oversight and zero carbon emissions. The company asserts that this technology could dramatically cut air pollution, with each unit expected to prevent up to 55,000 tons of emissions annually.

The 5MWe microreactor can easily scale up and scale down as industrial operation grows or reaches the end of life. The transportability allows the eVinci microreactor to be delivered to where power and heat are needed. (CREDIT: Westinghouse)

Beyond its environmental benefits, the eVinci reactor boasts remarkable versatility. It can generate five megawatts of electricity, produce more than 13 megawatts of high-temperature heat, or function in combined heat and power mode, according to the Saskatchewan Research Council.

For context, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission reported in 2012 that one megawatt of capacity from a conventional power plant can supply electricity to between 400 and 900 homes for a year. This suggests that even a single eVinci reactor could provide power to thousands of households.

Westinghouse sees its microreactor as a game-changer in the global shift toward clean and resilient energy systems. The company believes that this compact nuclear technology will be particularly valuable in reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Microreactors like the eVinci are also gaining attention for their portability and ability to power remote communities. Unlike large-scale nuclear plants, these smaller units can be transported to locations where traditional infrastructure is impractical. The U.S. Department of Energy has confirmed that multiple microreactor designs are currently in development across the United States.

In terms of physical installation, the eVinci microreactor will be above ground and occupy a relatively small footprint. Remarkably, the supporting infrastructure for the unit can fit inside a standard hockey rink. This compact design allows for easy integration into existing power grids and facilitates pairing with renewable energy sources.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the eVinci microreactor is its innovative "heat pipe technology," which eliminates the need for water to cool down the system. Unlike traditional nuclear reactors, which rely on vast quantities of water for cooling, the eVinci's cooling system is water-independent.

Moreover, after approximately eight years of service, the eVinci unit can be removed for disposal, making way for a replacement unit, all according to Westinghouse. The simplicity of this design, often likened to that of a battery, enhances its appeal as a sustainable and efficient energy source.

In the United States, there are currently 54 commercial nuclear power plants, as reported by the Energy Information Administration, and Canada boasts six nuclear power stations, according to the Canadian government.

Despite their impressive energy output, traditional nuclear power plants generate substantial amounts of nuclear waste—approximately 2,205 tons per year in the U.S., which is less than half the volume of an Olympic swimming pool.

However, the waste generated by these plants consists of ceramic pellets, eliminating the risk of hazardous radioactive materials. Researchers are continually exploring innovative methods, such as utilizing bacteria, to manage and reduce this waste more effectively.

Westinghouse's approach with the eVinci microreactor is markedly different. The company plans to take responsibility for the used fuel, either returning it to their facilities or securely storing it deep underground for long-term safekeeping.

This design not only mitigates the risks associated with high pressure and coolant loss but also allows for the extraction of valuable heat for industrial applications.

The eVinci is designed with diverse and redundant safety features, from accident-tolerant fuel to passive heat removal. (CREDIT: Westinghouse)

The initial eVinci unit is being hailed as a proof-of-concept, paving the way for future installations. Saskatchewan Research Council CEO Mike Crabtree affirmed the significance of this pioneering project, emphasizing its role in preparing the council to assist communities and industries in future endeavors.

"What we learn through this project will prepare [the council] to assist communities and industries in future projects," stated Crabtree in the official press release.

"Westinghouse is proud to be working with the team at SRC on this vital project, and for the support from Premier Moe and the Government of Saskatchewan," Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman said. "The eVinci™ battery technology is the perfect fit for Saskatchewan since it is fully transportable. It also provides carbon-free electricity and heat, uses no water, and can be completely removed from site after operating continuously for eight years or more."

SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization. With nearly 350 employees, $232 million in annual revenue and 76 years of experience, SRC provides services and products to its 1,600 clients in 22 countries around the world. SRC safely operated a SLOWPOKE-2 nuclear research reactor for 38 years before decommissioning it in 2021.

Westinghouse has developed and continues to advance heat pipe technology through the first ever 12-foot nuclear-grade heat pipe. (CREDIT: Westinghouse)

With its compact design, water-independent cooling system, and potential to harness industrial heat, the eVinci microreactor showcases the possibilities of modern nuclear technology. As the first of its kind, it serves as a harbinger of a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for Saskatchewan and beyond.

