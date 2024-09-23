Antidepressants could significantly improve brain function, study finds

The discovery that SSRIs may also have a cognitive impact opens new doors for treatment strategies. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Researchers have uncovered new insights into the effects of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) on cognitive function. SSRIs, commonly prescribed for depression, have long been known to elevate mood, but their potential to enhance cognitive abilities, such as verbal memory, is a more recent discovery.

By focusing on the antidepressant escitalopram and its impact on one particular serotonin receptor, the 5HT4 receptor, this study provides a clearer understanding of how these medications may also support cognitive improvement.

Change in serotonin 4 receptor (5-HT4R) binding between pretreatment state at baseline and rescan after 8 weeks of antidepressant treatment (n=40). (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

The study was first presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Conference in Milan and has been published in the journal Biological Psychiatry. Researchers conducted brain scans of 90 patients suffering from depression to measure the levels of 5HT4 receptors in their brains.

The 5HT4 receptor is one of several types of serotonin receptors that regulate serotonin’s interaction with the brain. After this initial scan, the patients underwent tests to assess their mood and cognitive abilities, focusing particularly on memory and word recall.

Following this baseline evaluation, patients were treated with daily doses of the SSRI escitalopram for eight weeks. After this period, a second scan was performed on 40 of the patients to reassess the levels of 5HT4 receptors. The results were striking: the levels of 5HT4 receptors had decreased by approximately 9%, a change that may have resulted from the brain adapting to the increased serotonin levels brought on by the medication.

Interestingly, this reduction in receptor levels coincided with an improvement in patients' cognitive abilities, particularly in verbal memory. The researchers found that patients whose 5HT4 receptor levels changed the least experienced the greatest cognitive improvements.

“This is potentially significant,” explains researcher Vibeke Dam of Copenhagen University Hospital. "It seems that SSRI medication contributes not only to an improvement in mood but also to enhanced cognitive function. Our research suggests that the specific 5HT4 receptor plays a key role in this process, pointing to the possibility of targeting this receptor to optimize the cognitive benefits of antidepressant treatment. It also strengthens the understanding that serotonin plays a crucial role in both mood regulation and cognitive function.”

Association between pretreatment serotonin 4 receptor (5-HT4R) binding and change in clinical depressive symptom severity over the course of antidepressant treatment. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

While mood improvement is the primary goal of antidepressants, the discovery that SSRIs may also have a cognitive impact opens new doors for treatment strategies, especially for patients struggling with memory or other cognitive issues. “Poor cognitive function is notoriously difficult to treat and often requires additional treatment beyond standard antidepressant care,” says co-researcher Vibe Froekjaer, also of Copenhagen University Hospital. “Our findings suggest that by specifically targeting the 5HT4 receptor, we might be able to treat cognitive problems even if a patient hasn’t fully recovered from depression.”

Despite these promising results, the researchers caution that this was a real-world study without a placebo group. The absence of a control group means that further research is required to confirm these findings. Future studies will explore the effects of drugs designed to stimulate the 5HT4 receptor more directly.

One avenue being considered involves repurposing medications currently used to treat irritable bowel syndrome, which also target the 5HT4 receptor. Given that serotonin is present in both the brain and the gut, this line of research could offer dual benefits for patients experiencing cognitive difficulties and gastrointestinal issues.

Association between change in verbal memory performance and serotonin 4 receptor (5-HT4R) binding. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

Professor Philip Cowen, Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Oxford, provided additional context for these findings. “In light of ongoing debates about serotonin’s role in depression, it’s noteworthy that this study provides clear evidence of decreased 5HT4 receptor levels in unmedicated patients with depression.

The work of the Copenhagen group also highlights the close relationship between 5HT4 receptors and cognitive function. This complements research from Oxford showing that the 5HT4 receptor stimulant, prucalopride—a drug typically prescribed for constipation—can improve memory in healthy individuals and those at risk for depression.”

This research paves the way for future treatments that could specifically target cognitive symptoms in depression, a challenge that has historically proven difficult to address.

By understanding the role of serotonin and its receptors more deeply, new treatment strategies could emerge, potentially benefiting millions of individuals who struggle with both mood and cognitive impairments.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.