Breakthrough dental treatment proven to lower the risk of cavities by 80%

A new, highly effective, and more accessible method for preventing cavities in children: silver diamine fluoride (SDF). (CREDIT: Adobe Images)

Cavities may soon be a thing of the past. A recent study has uncovered a new, highly effective, and more accessible method for preventing cavities in children: silver diamine fluoride (SDF).

This groundbreaking research, conducted by experts at the NYU College of Dentistry, demonstrates that SDF can lower the risk of cavities by a remarkable 80%. Furthermore, SDF treatment was successful in stopping the progression of cavities in 50% of cases.

In the world of dental health, the application of silver diamine fluoride stands out due to its simplicity and convenience. Unlike traditional dental sealants, which require a dentist or dental hygienist, SDF can be applied by a dental nurse.

This accessibility factor could revolutionize cavity prevention, making it more widely available to those in need.

Visual Abstract. Effect of Silver Diamine Fluoride on Caries Arrest and Prevention. (CREDIT: JAMA Network)

The findings of this study, published in JAMA Network Open, are based on a comprehensive survey of 3,000 children from 47 different schools in New York City.

These schools were carefully selected to ensure a racially diverse and predominantly low-income student population. Each school was randomly assigned either the straightforward silver diamine fluoride treatment or the more complex dental sealant approach.

Although the study commenced in 2019, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its progress. However, two years later, clinical research teams resumed their work, visiting each school to assess the baseline level of tooth decay before applying the designated treatment.

Remarkably, both treatments proved almost equally effective in preventing cavities, with an 81% success rate for SDF and 82% for sealants. However, when it came to halting the progression of cavities, SDF outperformed sealants, boasting a 56% success rate compared to sealants' 46%.

Dr. Richard Niederman, a professor at NYU College of Dentistry and the senior author of the study, lauded one of the treatments as "remarkably effective over the following two-year period."

He went on to highlight the study's significance, stating, "I know of no other dental preventive intervention that had this great a beneficial impact across the pandemic."

This groundbreaking research carries substantial implications for reducing the overall risk of childhood cavities, particularly among children in low socioeconomic areas. Such children are twice as likely to have untreated cavities compared to their counterparts from higher-income families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified tooth decay as one of the most pressing unmet health treatment needs in the United States.

Baseline Sample Description Overall and by Treatment Group. (CREDIT: JAMA Network)

If left untreated, cavities can cause pain, infections, and difficulties in eating, speaking, playing, and learning. Dr. Niederman emphasized that the use of SDF could significantly enhance oral hygiene and quality of life for children in the United States.

However, it's crucial to note that dental professionals are urging parents not to view these treatments as substitutes for proper oral hygiene practices, such as regular tooth brushing. As Dr. Niederman aptly pointed out, "Without prevention, dental cavities grow continuously if not treated."

With the potential to improve the oral health and quality of life of countless children, this research has the power to transform dental care in the United States. Nevertheless, it is essential to remember that prevention, through regular brushing and dental check-ups, remains the cornerstone of maintaining a healthy smile.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.