‘Dancing molecule’ therapy regenerates damaged cartilage within a few hours

A new therapy that first made headlines in 2021 is now showing potential to heal human cartilage. Developed by scientists at Northwestern University, the technique was initially created to repair spinal cord injuries. It works by unleashing fast-moving “dancing molecules” that help jumpstart the body’s natural repair systems.

This latest study reveals that the therapy can trigger key gene expression for cartilage growth in just four hours. By the third day of treatment, cells began making important proteins essential to rebuilding cartilage. The speed and efficiency of the response surprised even the research team.

Researchers found that the secret lies in the motion of the molecules. The more they moved, the better they worked. This increased movement helped them interact with surrounding cells, encouraging tissue repair at a faster rate.

The results were published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, highlighting how movement at the molecular level could be the key to healing damaged tissues. The discovery pushes forward the idea that motion itself can be a form of medicine.

Materials characterization of TGF-β1 mimetic and control PA nanostructures. (CREDIT: Journal of the American Chemical Society)

“When we first observed therapeutic effects of dancing molecules, we did not see any reason why it should only apply to the spinal cord,” said Samuel I. Stupp, the lead scientist. “Now, we observe the effects in two cell types that are completely disconnected from one another — cartilage cells in our joints and neurons in our brain and spinal cord. This makes me more confident that we might have discovered a universal phenomenon. It could apply to many other tissues.”

Stupp is a professor and leading figure in regenerative nanomedicine. He heads the Simpson Querrey Institute for BioNanotechnology and also leads the Center for Regenerative Nanomedicine. Shelby Yuan, a graduate student in Stupp’s lab, served as the lead author of the study.

Cartilage loss is a key factor in osteoarthritis, a disease that impacted nearly 530 million people in 2019. The condition causes joints to deteriorate over time, making everyday movement painful and difficult.

In the most advanced cases, cartilage wears away entirely. When bones rub directly against each other, even simple tasks become agonizing. For many, the only solution is joint replacement — a costly and invasive procedure with a long recovery time.

"Current treatments aim to slow disease progression or postpone inevitable joint replacement," Stupp explained. "There are no regenerative options because humans do not have an inherent capacity to regenerate cartilage in adulthood."

Stupp and his team hypothesized that "dancing molecules" could encourage the regeneration of stubborn tissue. These molecules, previously developed in Stupp's lab, form synthetic nanofibers comprising tens to hundreds of thousands of molecules with potent signals for cells.

By adjusting their chemical structure, the team discovered that the molecules' movements allowed them to effectively engage with cellular receptors, which are also in constant motion on cell membranes.

Once inside the body, these nanofibers mimic the extracellular matrix of surrounding tissue, matching its structure, motion, and bioactive signals. This enables the synthetic materials to communicate with cells effectively.

Cartilage cells generate more protein components (collagen II and aggrecan) for regeneration when treated with fast-moving dancing molecules (left) compared to slower moving molecules. (CREDIT: Stupp Research Group/Northwestern University)

"Cellular receptors constantly move around," Stupp noted. "By making our molecules move, 'dance' or even leap temporarily out of these structures, known as supramolecular polymers, they are able to connect more effectively with receptors."

In the study, the team focused on receptors for a protein critical for cartilage formation and maintenance, developing a circular peptide to mimic the bioactive signal of transforming growth factor beta-1 (TGFb-1). They incorporated this peptide into two different molecules that form supramolecular polymers in water, each mimicking TGFb-1. One polymer allowed greater molecular movement, while the other restricted it.

"We wanted to modify the structure in order to compare two systems that differ in the extent of their motion," Stupp said. "The intensity of supramolecular motion in one is much greater than the motion in the other one."

While both polymers activated the TGFb-1 receptor, the one with more mobile molecules was significantly more effective. In some aspects, it even outperformed the natural protein that activates the TGFb-1 receptor.

"After three days, the human cells exposed to the long assemblies of more mobile molecules produced greater amounts of the protein components necessary for cartilage regeneration," Stupp said. "For the production of one of the components in the cartilage matrix, known as collagen II, the dancing molecules containing the cyclic peptide that activates the TGF-beta1 receptor were even more effective than the natural protein."

Stupp's team is currently testing these systems in animal studies and adding additional signals to create highly bioactive therapies. "With the success of the study in human cartilage cells, we predict that cartilage regeneration will be greatly enhanced when used in highly translational pre-clinical models," Stupp said. "It should develop into a novel bioactive material for regeneration of cartilage tissue in joints."

The lab is also exploring the potential of dancing molecules to regenerate bone, with promising early results expected to be published later this year. Simultaneously, they are testing these molecules in human organoids to accelerate the discovery and optimization of therapeutic materials.

Stupp's team is also building a case to the Food and Drug Administration for clinical trials to test the therapy for spinal cord repair.

Chemical structures of PA and peptide molecules. (a) Backbone PA-a (top) and backbone PA-b (bottom), where R = H, (b) TGF-β1 mimetic PA, (c) linear lnTGF-β1 PA, and (d) TGF-β1 mimetic peptide. (CREDIT: Journal of the American Chemical Society)

"We are beginning to see the tremendous breadth of conditions that this fundamental discovery on 'dancing molecules' could apply to," Stupp said. "Controlling supramolecular motion through chemical design appears to be a powerful tool to increase efficacy for a range of regenerative therapies."

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.