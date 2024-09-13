Brighter Side of News
Revolutionary drug substantially reduces both weight and cholesterol levels

We realized we needed to deliver this drug selectively to the liver because if it goes to other places, it could cause complications.

A staggering one hundred million Americans suffer from obesity and related cardiometabolic disorders.

The importance of this technique becomes even clearer when considering the larger context. An astonishing 100 million Americans are affected by obesity and related cardiometabolic disorders, notes S. Thai Thayumanavan, a distinguished biomedical engineer and chemist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. "We were really excited about this work," he says.

The brilliance of this method lies in the nanogel itself. These tiny carriers are packed with a synthetic thyroid hormone drug called a thyromimetic. While thyroid hormones are crucial for liver metabolism, they often prove ineffective and cause adverse side effects when taken systemically.

A scanning electron micrograph of a section through a vein in the liver, showing red blood cells surrounded by hepatocytes (green). (CREDIT: PNAS Nexus)

"We came up with a very simple approach, using our unique invention – nanogels that we can direct selectively to different targets," Thayumanavan continues, underscoring the customized nature of their method. "They were custom-designed for hepatocyte delivery in the liver."

The outcomes were nothing short of remarkable. "The treated mice completely lost their gained weight, and we did not see any untoward side effects," reports Thayumanavan.

Yet, it wasn't just about shedding weight. The mice, who continued their rich diets, saw normalized cholesterol levels and a significant reduction in liver inflammation. "We found that we are activating the reverse cholesterol transport pathway, which lowers cholesterol," Thayumanavan elaborates.

He further theorizes, "We believe that activation of fat oxidation and an increase in metabolic rate are causing the loss in weight, but more work needs to be done to prove that point."

Delving into the mechanics, once these nanogels permeate the hepatocytes, the liver cell environment disintegrates the bonds within the nanogel, releasing axitirome. This drug subsequently latches onto proteins pivotal for gene expression regulation.

The apparent effectiveness of the ANG-delivered axitirome, which reversed weight gain without disrupting thyroid hormone levels, indicates a promising avenue for thyromimetics in addressing metabolic diseases like obesity.

In vivo lipid-regulating effects of CGS-ANG in GAN diet-induced disease model. A) Schematic illustration of protocol for fully developed disease establishment in C57BL/6J mice and therapeutic study of CGS-ANG. (CREDIT: PNAS Nexus)

An interesting observation emerged: mice on axitirome retained their appetite for high-calorie food. This is in stark contrast to human subjects using other weight loss drugs.

"There is a significant amount of development work to be conducted between mice and humans," Thayumanavan cautions, "but we are hoping it will eventually become a drug."

Driven by the promise of the nanogel technology his lab birthed, Thayumanavan has launched a startup, Cyta Therapeutics. Their primary mission? To spearhead cutting-edge delivery platforms ensuring drugs are dispatched to their intended bodily destinations.

A graphic depicting how the drug targets the liver. (CREDIT: Creative Commons)

The exciting potential of this discovery cannot be understated. It not only offers a beacon of hope for those grappling with obesity and associated disorders but also paves the way for further advancements in drug delivery, potentially revolutionizing the treatment of metabolic diseases.

