Scientists discover protein that could restore youthful muscle strength

Scientists at the University of Buffalo have made a breakthrough in the quest to slow or even reverse aging. Their research focuses on a protein called NANOG, named after Tír na nÓg, a mythical Irish land of eternal youth.

Published in Science Advances, the study sheds light on how this protein can restore key functions in aging cells.

By increasing NANOG levels in aging muscle precursor cells, researchers reversed several signs of cellular decline. The treated cells showed improvements in energy regulation, genome stability, autophagy, nuclear integrity, and mitochondrial function. These changes suggest NANOG could help counteract the natural deterioration of muscle tissue over time.

The most striking effect appeared in mice with premature aging. Their muscle stem cell populations increased, indicating that NANOG might rejuvenate aging cells within living organisms. Unlike some regenerative approaches, this method does not require reprogramming cells to a pluripotent state, which often raises concerns about tumor formation.

NANOG restoring skeletal muscle regeneration in mouse models. The red in the top three panels is the protein PAX7, and red in the bottom three panels is eMyHC (embryonic myosin heavy chain). The green in all panels in laminin, and the blue in all panels in cell nuclei. (CREDIT: University at Buffalo)

Dr. Stelios T. Andreadis, the study’s lead researcher and a SUNY Distinguished Professor, emphasized the long-term potential of their findings.

"Our work focuses on understanding the mechanisms of NANOG’s actions in hopes of discovering druggable targets in signaling or metabolic networks that mimic the anti-aging effects of NANOG," he explained. "Ultimately, the work could help lead to new treatments or therapies that help reverse cellular senescence, and aid the many people suffering from age-related disorders."

Cellular Senescence and Its Effects

Cellular senescence plays a key role in aging and related diseases. These dysfunctional cells stop dividing but refuse to die, releasing harmful chemicals that trigger chronic inflammation. Like a single rotten fruit spoiling an entire basket, a few senescent cells can disrupt surrounding healthy tissue.

Interestingly, not all senescent cells are harmful. The compounds they release, known as the senescent secretome, play important roles throughout life, such as during embryonic development, childbirth, and wound healing.

However, as we age, the number of senescent cells increases. The immune system's efficiency declines over time, allowing these cells to accumulate and affect nearby healthy cells. This accumulation impacts the body's ability to handle stress, recover from injuries, and maintain cognitive functions, as senescent cells in the brain can impair learning and memory.

Senescence has been linked to numerous age-related conditions, including cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, and related dementias, as well as osteoarthritis. It also contributes to the decline in vision, mobility, and cognitive abilities.

Moreover, researchers suggest that senescent skin cells may be behind the sagging and wrinkling of aging skin. They also play a role in the severe inflammation seen in older adults with COVID-19, known as the cytokine storm.

Immunostaining for NANOG expression and nuclear localization upon addition of doxycycline (Dox) in the medium of NANOG transduced human myoblasts and comparison to endogenous NANOG expression in embryonic stem cells (ESCs). (CREDIT: Science Advances)

The Role of NANOG in Combating Aging

The discovery of NANOG’s powerful anti-aging properties is a significant breakthrough in the study of cellular senescence. By overexpressing this protein in senescent myoblasts, the researchers were able to reverse many aging hallmarks, offering hope for combating age-related disorders without the risks associated with reprogramming cells to an embryonic state.

One key improvement was in autophagy, the cell’s internal cleaning system, which ensures that damaged cellular components are efficiently removed. Energy homeostasis, essential for maintaining cellular functions, was also restored to a youthful state. Additionally, genomic stability, nuclear integrity, and mitochondrial function—all critical for cell health—showed marked improvements.

A particularly promising result was the increase in muscle stem cells in prematurely aging mice. This finding suggests potential future therapies not only for muscle cells but possibly for other tissues and organs. Developing targeted drugs that mimic NANOG’s effects opens exciting possibilities for treating a wide range of age-related disorders.

Schematic abstract, NANOG expression ameliorates the hallmarks of cellular senescence. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

The Future of Anti-Aging Research

As the scientific community delves deeper into the mechanisms of cellular senescence and NANOG’s rejuvenating effects, the potential for new anti-aging treatments becomes more tangible. While we are still unraveling the complexities of aging at the cellular level, this discovery is a significant step toward understanding longevity and vitality.

The potential for harnessing NANOG and similar proteins as therapies for age-related diseases underscores human ingenuity and our relentless pursuit of healthier, longer lives. In the near future, we might see revolutionary treatments that can turn back the clock on cellular aging, offering hope to countless individuals burdened by age-related conditions.

The mythical land of Tír na nÓg, symbolizing eternal youth, may soon move from legend to reality, thanks to scientific progress. This journey toward harnessing NANOG and similar proteins is a testament to the remarkable advances in our understanding of aging and the potential for groundbreaking treatments.

Representative images of tetramethylrhodamine methyl ester (TMRM) and MitoTracker live stains corresponding to mitochondrial Δψ. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

As research progresses, the dream of finding effective anti-aging treatments that can improve quality of life for many is becoming more attainable. This study represents a significant milestone in the quest for longevity and health, bringing us closer to a future where age-related decline can be effectively managed and perhaps even reversed.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.