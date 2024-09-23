Scientists store the entire human genome on a 5D memory crystal that lasts billions of years

The 5D memory crystal was developed by the University of Southampton’s Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC). (CREDIT: University of Southampton)

A new data storage technology, developed by scientists at the University of Southampton, holds the potential to preserve the full human genome in a 5D memory crystal—a groundbreaking format that could last billions of years.

This development opens doors not only for storing human genetic information but also for creating a permanent archive of endangered plant and animal genomes, possibly serving as a blueprint for reviving extinct species if future science allows.

Unlike magnetic tapes, hard drives, or other conventional storage formats, which can degrade over time, the 5D memory crystal can withstand billions of years without any data loss. (CREDIT: University of Southampton)

Eternity Crystals: The Promise of 5D Memory Technology

The revolutionary 5D memory crystal was created by researchers at the University of Southampton's Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC). What sets this data storage technology apart from traditional formats is its extraordinary durability. Unlike magnetic tapes, hard drives, or other conventional storage formats, which can degrade over time, the 5D memory crystal can withstand billions of years without any data loss, even in extreme environments.

This is not just theoretical; the crystal holds a Guinness World Record (since 2014) as the most durable data storage material. It can endure temperatures up to 1,000°C, as well as freezing, fire, and even the intense radiation of space. It’s essentially a form of fused quartz, one of the most chemically stable and thermally resistant materials known.

According to the research team, these crystals are capable of withstanding direct impacts of up to 10 tons per square centimeter, making them highly resistant to physical stress.

Professor Peter Kazansky, who leads the Southampton team, has described the technology as a "new era" in data storage. Using ultra-fast lasers, they inscribe data into the crystal using nanostructured voids, with features as small as 20 nanometers.

This technique doesn’t just inscribe data on a surface, like ink on paper or bits on a magnetic tape. Instead, the crystal holds information across five dimensions—two optical and three spatial coordinates—giving the technology its "5D" name.

The Future of Genetic Revival

One of the most exciting potential applications of this technology is its role in preserving genetic information for future generations, or even for species restoration. While current science can’t yet synthesize complex organisms like humans or plants purely from genetic data, there have been major advancements in synthetic biology.

For example, Dr. Craig Venter’s team successfully created a synthetic bacterium in 2010, marking a significant step toward more complex genetic engineering.

Memory of Mankind archive in Hallstatt, Austria. (CREDIT: University of Southampton)

As Professor Kazansky points out, simple organisms have already been synthesized from genetic material, and scientists have used existing cells to create viable living specimens in laboratory conditions. The possibility of storing genetic blueprints in an indestructible format opens up new avenues for future research.

"The 5D memory crystal opens up possibilities for other researchers to build an everlasting repository of genomic information from which complex organisms like plants and animals might be restored should science in the future allow," Kazansky says.

In their testing phase, the Southampton team stored the complete human genome on one of these crystals. This effort involved sequencing approximately three billion letters of genetic code, which were read 150 times each to ensure accuracy. The sequencing work was done in collaboration with Helixwork Technologies, a company that specializes in deep-read sequencing.

The Memory of Mankind Archive: A Time Capsule for the Future

The 5D crystal holding the human genome is now safely housed in the Memory of Mankind archive, a unique time capsule located in a salt cave in Hallstatt, Austria. This archive aims to preserve a variety of human achievements and knowledge for future generations, or possibly even for civilizations far in the future.

One of the most forward-thinking aspects of the crystal's design is its visual key, which might help an intelligent species or machine, long after humanity is gone, understand what the data contains and how to use it. As Professor Kazansky explains, "The visual key inscribed on the crystal gives the finder knowledge of what data is stored inside and how it could be used."

This key includes several universal elements that are designed to provide crucial contextual information. For example, the crystal shows the chemical elements essential to life—hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, and nitrogen. It also contains detailed diagrams of the four DNA bases (adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine), their molecular structures, and how they form the double helix of DNA. These visual clues extend further, showing how genes fit into chromosomes, which can then be inserted into cells.

The design also pays tribute to the plaques sent aboard NASA’s Pioneer spacecraft in the 1970s, which were intended to give any extraterrestrial civilization a sense of humanity's existence. "We don’t know if memory crystal technology will ever follow these plaques in distance traveled, but each disc can be expected with a high degree of confidence to exceed their survival time," says Professor Kazansky.

Implications for Endangered Species and Future Civilizations

Beyond preserving the human genome, this technology could serve as a long-lasting archive for the genetic information of endangered species. As extinction rates continue to rise due to habitat destruction, climate change, and other factors, having a reliable way to store genetic data could be crucial for future conservation efforts. If future science advances to the point where extinct species can be revived, the data stored in 5D crystals might offer the key to restoring biodiversity.

The scientific applications don’t stop there. The durability and storage capacity of these crystals—up to 360 terabytes of data per crystal—make them ideal for archiving human knowledge, history, and culture. From literature and music to scientific breakthroughs, this technology could ensure that future civilizations, whether human or extraterrestrial, have access to the accumulated wisdom of humanity.

As climate change, natural disasters, and technological risks pose increasing threats to our digital and physical records, 5D memory crystals may provide an invaluable safeguard for the future. With the potential to last for billions of years, these crystals could preserve the essence of life on Earth long after the species and ecosystems we know have disappeared.

The 5D memory crystal represents a transformative leap in data storage, with implications that stretch far beyond our current technological horizons. Whether it serves as a backup for human civilization, a tool for species revival, or a time capsule for future generations, this technology offers an extraordinary solution for preserving knowledge and life itself.

