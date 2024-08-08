Introducing CruiseUp: The first flying car that can fly sideways and backwards

The specific orientation of these rotors along the vehicle’s length axis enables precise sideways and backward flight, as well as mid-air braking without tilting or banking. (CREDIT: CycloTech)

CycloTech has unveiled CruiseUp, a groundbreaking air vehicle that showcases the benefits of CycloRotor technology and its ability to achieve 360° thrust vectoring within a compact, passenger-friendly design.

This innovation stems from 15 years of development, wind tunnel testing, and over 500 test flights. CruiseUp is poised to meet the growing demand for individual air mobility expected in the coming decade, offering a sustainable alternative to pollution-heavy ground transportation.

CruiseUp introduces a new class of aircraft with CycloRotors as its electric propulsion system, ensuring environmental safety and passenger protection. Unlike traditional rotors and propellers, the CycloRotors' moving parts are enclosed, and the unique configuration of CruiseUp shields the passenger cabin.

With six CycloRotors, the vehicle boasts a high level of redundancy, allowing it to fly and land safely even if a rotor fails. The specific orientation of these rotors along the vehicle's length axis enables precise sideways and backward flight, as well as mid-air braking without tilting or banking.

As part of a feasibility study, CruiseUp offers an exceptional passenger experience with maximum comfort and high maneuverability. The CycloRotors' unique 360° thrust vectoring capabilities allow for smooth transitions from hover to forward flight, compensating for gusts in harsh weather conditions. This ensures a comfortable journey in urban, suburban, and rural areas.

CruiseUp can reach a top speed of 150 km/h and has a range of 100 km, ideal for most megacities and their suburbs within a 20 km radius.

The advent of electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) vehicles marks the beginning of a new era in transportation. The first wave, including air taxis and air shuttles, will enter commercial operation next year, offering short-range electric flying in a shared, piloted service within a network of fixed locations.

CycloTech, however, envisions a second wave of sustainable electric flying emerging a decade later, where individual air mobility with privately owned eVTOL vehicles will meet the demand for true point-to-point transportation.

Project manager Andrea Marchsteiner highlights the practicality of CruiseUp, noting, "With the dimensions of 6.7m x 3.3m, CruiseUp is just 50% bigger than current cars and way smaller than most of the air taxi concepts and thus fits into our domestic environment." The transition from fossil fuel-powered flight in the 20th century to emission-free "Flying Cars/Air Cars" in the 21st century represents a significant shift in transportation.

A crucial element in this transformation is the electrically powered CycloRotor, a new 360° thrust vectoring propulsion system. This technology enables a compact design, resulting in a small vehicle footprint and exceptional maneuverability. Markus Steinke, Chief Development Officer, states, "CycloRotors are the entry ticket to the mass market of sustainable aviation with an addressable market of millions of vehicles per year. We make your car fly."

With CruiseUp, you can look forward to a future where everyday activities become more convenient, simple, and safe. This sustainable air mobility solution is set to revolutionize how you commute, replacing pollution-intensive ground transportation with a greener alternative. As CruiseUp becomes a reality, it will offer you a comfortable, efficient, and eco-friendly way to navigate the skies.

