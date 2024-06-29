12 year-old boy reunites with hospital ship that transformed his life a decade ago

A 12-year-old boy named Romino, who had his legs straightened by a health charity ten years ago, recently revisited the ship that changed his life. The ship, Africa Mercy, returned to Madagascar to offer more free, life-changing surgeries.

Romino told the staff that he wants to become a doctor because he was inspired by the Mercy Ships surgeons who saved his legs nine years ago.

“I remember when Mercy Ships taught me how to walk again and when they picked us up at our house,” said the 12-year-old. “Now I want to give people the same healing that I received.”

When Romino was a toddler, his legs began to bow, making it difficult for him to walk. His parents, living in Madagascar, realized they couldn't afford the surgery he needed. Romino vaguely remembered the giant hospital ship and the people who helped him, but neither he nor his mother, Claudia, ever imagined they would see the ship again.

“I’m so happy,” Claudia said. “I never thought I would come back here, see the ship again, and be given a tour. I didn’t expect there would be a follow-up for him.”

Romino, affectionately known as Tilos, can now walk and run effortlessly thanks to the surgery he received at the age of three. “I remember when they [Mercy Ships] taught me how to walk again and when they picked us up at our house,” he recalled.

Claudia remembered the moment she first noticed something wrong with her son’s legs. “He didn’t have bowed legs when he was born,” she said. “But his legs started to change when he was two and a half years old. When he started to walk, we really noticed his legs changing gradually, and we wondered if he had bowed legs.”

Claudia continued observing Romino and noticed his legs becoming more bent as he grew. Worried, she sought help from a traditional doctor who recommended leg massages as a cure.

However, after a month of treatment, she heard that the international charity Mercy Ships was coming to her country to provide free surgical care for children with conditions like Romino’s.

Related Stories

“The massage didn’t even last a month,” Claudia said. “We were doing the massage when they [Mercy Ships] came, and I decided that I would take him for surgery.”

Today, Tilos, a soccer fan, wins most running races against his friends and dreams of becoming a doctor like those who changed his life. “I want to give people the same healing that I received,” he said.

Claudia added, “People are surprised when they see him. No one believed that he would look like this. They thought he would have the same legs. However, he’s like this now and they even ask, ‘Is it you? Is this Tilos?’”

The Mercy Ships hospital ship is currently docked in the port of Toamasina, where Romino boarded the ship, which is delivering more than 1,000 new surgeries and training local medical professionals in 2024.

This marks Mercy Ships’ fourth field service in Madagascar, following previous visits in 1996, 2015, and 2016. During these visits, Mercy Ships collaborated with the government and Ministry of Health to provide more than 6,425 life-changing surgical procedures and over 52,395 dental procedures. In addition to these surgeries, Mercy Ships has a longstanding commitment to education, having trained 2,019 healthcare professionals in the past.

The impact of Mercy Ships extends far beyond Romino’s story. Many patients in Madagascar have had their lives transformed by the medical care provided by the ship. The return of Africa Mercy brings hope and healing to countless more individuals in need.

Romino's journey is a testament to the life-changing power of medical intervention and the dedication of organizations like Mercy Ships. His ability to walk and run today serves as an inspiration to others, demonstrating that with the right help, incredible transformations are possible.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.