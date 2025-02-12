AI-driven 6G networks: The future of telecommunications

AI is transforming industries, and telecommunications is no exception. With the rise of artificial intelligence, a new concept is emerging—AI-native telecommunications networks. These networks integrate AI from the ground up, shaping the design, deployment, and operation of mobile communication systems.

As researchers push the boundaries of what’s possible, the next generation of wireless technology—6G—will depend heavily on AI to drive efficiency, security, and performance.

The Shift Toward AI-Native Telecom Networks

Mobile networks have evolved significantly over the past few decades. Early generations focused on increasing data speeds, but 5G introduced a shift toward integrating cloud services and edge computing into telecommunications infrastructure. While this brought new efficiencies, the leap from 5G to 6G is expected to be even more transformative.

AI-native networks move away from static, rule-based models and embrace adaptive, learning-driven approaches. These systems use large-scale AI models, including Generalized Pretrained Transformers (GPT) and other machine-learning algorithms, to manage network operations intelligently. Unlike traditional telecommunications infrastructure, which relies on pre-defined rules, AI-native networks continuously optimize themselves based on real-time data.

Lauri Lovén, Director of the Future Computing Group at the University of Oulu Finland, who coordinates the Distributed AI research line in the national 6G Flagship research programme. (CREDIT: University of Oulu)

A crucial component of this vision is the AI Interconnect, a system that enables AI-driven decision-making within the network. This advancement enhances network performance in key areas, such as radio signal optimization, resource allocation, and security management. The ability to dynamically select, provision, update, and create AI models within the network will lead to smarter, more efficient communications systems.

The Role of Large Language Models in 6G

Large language models (LLMs) are at the core of this transformation. These AI-driven models process vast amounts of data, interpret human and machine-generated input, and execute complex operations with minimal human intervention. In the context of 6G, LLMs will serve multiple roles.

First, AI will be a tool for managing network operations, commonly referred to as "AI for RAN" (Radio Access Network). This approach enhances network efficiency by using machine learning to optimize signal transmission and traffic management.

Second, AI-based applications will leverage 6G connectivity to enable new services, an approach known as "AI with RAN." From IoT devices to autonomous vehicles, these applications will rely on fast, intelligent networks to process and transmit data in real time.

Finally, AI will become an integral part of the network itself, referred to as "AI on RAN." In this scenario, the network adapts AI capabilities dynamically, ensuring seamless integration between computing and communication functions.

According to Lauri Lovén, Director of the Future Computing Group at the University of Oulu and coordinator of the Distributed AI research line in Finland’s 6G Flagship research program, "During the first four generations of wireless, we got used to seeing data rates skyrocket to new heights at each turn, transforming the way people use the network. With 5G, the improvement didn't feel quite as radical, even though it was taking place. The focus of network development had shifted beyond improving the user experience, introducing various machine-to-machine communication scenarios and implementing network services using modern software development methods, making them easier and better to manage in many ways. Put simply, 5G integrated cloud services and edge computing into mobile networks. With 6G, wireless networks will be combined with artificial intelligence."

This evolution sets the stage for a future where AI is not just a supplementary tool but a fundamental part of telecommunications infrastructure.

AI Interconnect’s cross-layer design across control, user, and application planes. (CREDIT: University of Oulu)

Research and Development in AI-Driven 6G Networks

The foundation for 6G is being laid today. The University of Oulu was the first in the world to publish a comprehensive 6G white paper in 2019, outlining key research directions. Since then, over a dozen scientific papers have expanded on various aspects of 6G, with a recent focus on AI integration.

The latest publication, Large Language Models in the 6G-Enabled Computing Continuum: A White Paper, presents a collaborative effort involving 46 researchers. Edited by Lovén and a team of international experts, the paper explores how AI and 6G will converge to create new communication paradigms.

"Our focus is on the technical aspects, but we also briefly discuss regulatory and application dimensions, as well as security and resilience," Lovén explains. "Research on AI methods and ethical concerns is excluded from this publication. The writing process was demanding, but we are pleased with the final result. During the writing, there were differences of opinion. A small group of authors decided to withdraw their contributions altogether because they felt the changes we proposed were too extensive. No conflicts occurred, however. The rules of the game were clear from the start: the editors have the final say on content."

By addressing both technical challenges and broader implications, researchers are helping shape policies and innovations that will define the future of telecommunications.

Taxonomy of LLMs for 6G, mapping the potential applications of LLMs to both 6G use cases and underlying network architecture enablers. The LLM controller serves as a hub, suggesting the cooperative and management roles LLMs can play in a 6G ecosystem. (CREDIT: University of Oulu)

The Future of AI-Driven Telecommunications

6G networks will introduce a new level of automation and intelligence. The integration of AI will not only improve network efficiency but also revolutionize the way data is transmitted, stored, and processed.

The implications extend beyond telecommunications. AI-driven networks will play a critical role in industries such as smart cities, autonomous transportation, and robotics. The ability to process data at ultra-fast speeds with minimal latency will enable applications that were previously impossible.

"Of course, the technologies for different AI models are developing at a dizzying pace, and so are the applications. On the tele-networking and computing continuum, from local devices to cloud computing centers, these may change not only the content of data transmitted and processed but also the methods of managing the network and its computing capacity. Meanwhile, we may soon have personal AI helpers, or even a whole army of them, and we can already see the enormous computing and data transmission requirements that will come with them," Lovén says.

Ecosystems will harness the capabilities of 6G, targeting goals like smart cities, gender equality, and climate change mitigation. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Despite rapid advancements, some challenges remain. AI development moves at an unprecedented speed, while telecommunications standards follow slower cycles. A new generation of mobile networks typically takes a decade to reach widespread adoption. Given this timeline, researchers are already preparing for the expected launch of 6G in the early 2030s.

"This was necessary and worthwhile to get published. In AI research, five years is a very long time. A lot can happen in a year! But data network cycles are slower. And standardization takes a long time. One G takes about ten years. 6G is expected to hit the consumer market sometime in the early 2030s. That's why we've already been researching it for years," Lovén explains.

From early human-to-human communication to AI-driven interactions, the evolution of wireless networks has been remarkable. The next step will see AI playing a central role in facilitating human-to-machine and even machine-to-machine communication.

As researchers push the limits of AI and telecommunications, the future of connectivity will be shaped by networks that learn, adapt, and evolve in real time. The AI-native telecom revolution is just beginning.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.