Alzheimer’s disease warning signs found in young adults, study says

Alzheimer’s disease is commonly thought of as an older person’s illness. But new research from Columbia University and the University of North Carolina reveals early signs of Alzheimer’s decades before symptoms appear. Recognizing these signs could dramatically change how the disease is understood and prevented.

Alzheimer’s disease is currently a major global health concern. Most existing studies focus on adults over 50 because dementia risk peaks in later life. However, a recent study in The Lancet–Regional Health Americas suggests that cognitive decline related to Alzheimer’s starts much earlier—in young adulthood and early middle age.

Early Risk Factors Come into View

Led by Allison Aiello, PhD, at Columbia University's Butler Aging Center, the researchers analyzed health data from adults aged 24 to 44. They focused on factors that predict Alzheimer’s, such as heart health, genetics, inflammation, and neurological signs. Data was taken from two large waves of the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, known as Add Health. This national study has tracked participants since adolescence in the mid-1990s.

Association between Cardiovascular Risk Factors, Aging, and Incidence of Dementia (CAIDE) Score and Cognitive Test Scores, National Longitudinal Study of Adolescence to Adult Health (Add Health)Wave IV and Wave V. (CREDIT: The Lancet–Regional Health Americas)

During the fourth wave of this study, researchers examined over 11,000 adults aged 24-34. Of these, 4,507 participants underwent cognitive tests, health exams, and provided blood samples. Later, when participants reached ages 34-44 in the fifth wave, more detailed cognitive tests were conducted on 1,112 participants, including memory and attention tasks.

Researchers used a tool called the Cardiovascular Risk Factors, Aging, and Incidence of Dementia (CAIDE) score. This widely-used measure combines several risk factors into a single score: age, education level, sex, cholesterol, blood pressure, body weight, and exercise habits. A genetic risk factor called apolipoprotein E (APOE ε4) was also examined. APOE ε4 is known to significantly raise Alzheimer's risk in older adults.

The findings were striking. Even among young adults, higher CAIDE scores—indicating greater heart and metabolic health risks—were linked to lower cognitive performance. Adults in their late twenties and thirties who had higher scores showed worse results in tasks measuring memory, learning, and mental sharpness.

"Our results clearly show significant associations between heart-related health risks and cognitive function well before age 50," Aiello explained. She emphasized the importance of recognizing these patterns early, adding, “The potential impact of our findings is substantial, offering clinicians a clearer understanding of the early emergence of Alzheimer’s risk factors.”

Biomarkers Reveal a Hidden Threat

The research team went further by examining biological signs linked to Alzheimer’s. Scientists increasingly use biomarkers—specific molecules in blood or tissue—to detect early signs of disease. Two major neurological biomarkers examined were total tau and neurofilament light chain (NfL). In older adults, high levels of these proteins are often indicators of brain damage linked to Alzheimer’s.

In young adults, elevated levels of these same biomarkers correlated with weaker cognitive performance. Surprisingly, though, the genetic risk factor APOE ε4 did not affect cognition in this younger group, suggesting its impact may only appear later in life.

Association between APOE Status and Cognitive Function, National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (AddHealth) Wave IV and Wave V. (CREDIT: The Lancet–Regional Health Americas)

Researchers also studied inflammatory markers like interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), and C-reactive protein. Chronic inflammation has long been suspected as playing a role in Alzheimer's disease. Among these, IL-6 and TNF-α showed consistent links to lower cognitive performance, even at younger ages. However, C-reactive protein had mixed results—only half of the studies reviewed found significant associations.

“Certain Alzheimer’s risk factors—such as cardiovascular health and immune system markers—appear related to cognitive function even in people in their twenties and thirties,” Aiello said. “This means the disease could silently develop much earlier than we thought.”

The Path to Early Prevention

Traditionally, Alzheimer's prevention focuses on older adults who show early symptoms or mild cognitive impairment. But these new findings suggest prevention strategies need to start far earlier in life. Addressing risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and lack of physical activity during young adulthood could significantly reduce Alzheimer's risk later.

Association between Amyloid, Tau, and Neurodegeneration (ATN) biomarkers and cognitive function, National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) Wave V, N = 588. (CREDIT: The Lancet–Regional Health Americas)

Aiello emphasizes the urgency of taking action sooner rather than later: “Our findings suggest blood-based biomarkers tied to Alzheimer’s appear decades before any clinical symptoms. Early interventions that target heart and immune health could prevent cognitive decline long before Alzheimer's typically emerges.”

This groundbreaking research underscores the importance of rethinking Alzheimer’s disease prevention strategies. Waiting until symptoms appear may be too late. By identifying and addressing risk factors early, individuals could protect their cognitive health decades before symptoms typically surface.

Research Opens New Doors

Though this study brings important insights, Aiello notes that more research is needed. Future studies must follow younger adults into older age to confirm these early findings and better understand how early interventions might change outcomes. Understanding how Alzheimer's progresses through each life stage will be crucial.

Association between Immune Risk Biomarkers and Cognitive Test Scores, National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (AddHealth) Wave IV and Wave V. (CREDIT: The Lancet–Regional Health Americas)

This approach could reshape the future of Alzheimer’s care. Rather than waiting for symptoms, doctors might soon use simple blood tests and risk scores to spot early problems. With this knowledge, targeted lifestyle and medical interventions could start immediately, potentially stopping Alzheimer's before it starts.

The study team included researchers from Columbia University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Co-authors included Jennifer Momkus, Chantel L. Martin, Lauren Gaydosh, Y. Claire Yang, Taylor Hargrove, Kathleen Mullan Harris, Rebecca C. Stebbins, Yuan S. Zhang, and Adina Zeki Al Hazzouri.

As Alzheimer’s continues to grow as a global health crisis, these new insights could provide a powerful tool in fighting the disease. By looking earlier in life, there may finally be hope to slow or even prevent Alzheimer's before it begins.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.