Black Holes: The Astonishing Link to White Holes and Dark Matter

In recent years, black holes have transitioned from being exotic theoretical objects to well-observed phenomena in the universe. The first direct evidence came from the detection of ripples in spacetime caused by black hole collisions, and in 2019, the world saw the first image of a black hole. These discoveries have reshaped our understanding of the cosmos.

Black holes are a major prediction of Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which explains the universe on a large scale. Yet, they also influence spacetime on a quantum level, suggesting they possess unique quantum properties. The challenge for scientists lies in uniting these two seemingly incompatible frameworks—relativity and quantum mechanics—into one cohesive theory known as "loop quantum gravity."

Over the past decade, significant strides have been made in this direction. Physicists have developed increasingly sophisticated theories that aim to explain some of the greatest mysteries in cosmology. Now, a new review by physicists Carlo Rovelli and Francesca Vidotto of Western University in Canada sheds light on some of the most astounding conclusions from this research.

A white hole is a theoretical region of spacetime which functions as the reverse of a black hole. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

One of their most striking findings is the idea that black holes may eventually become white holes upon their death. Moreover, these white holes could be passing through Earth right now, undetected. According to their work, these objects may also be responsible for dark matter, the mysterious substance that scientists believe fills the universe but have never directly observed.

For many years, scientists believed black holes couldn’t exist as static objects that remain unchanged forever. Instead, black holes evolve over time. Rovelli and Vidotto’s work on loop quantum gravity highlights these changes in unprecedented detail.

One key discovery is that black holes don’t last forever. They gradually evaporate through a process known as Hawking radiation. As a black hole emits this radiation, its horizon—the boundary beyond which nothing can escape—shrinks, while the internal volume remains vast. According to Rovelli and Vidotto, "This implies that an old evaporated black hole has a small horizon but a huge internal volume."

This process continues until the black hole reaches its smallest possible size, called the Planck scale. At this point, the quantum energy within the black hole becomes so intense that it prevents the black hole from shrinking further. Instead, the black hole undergoes a profound transformation.

"At the end of the evaporation, a black hole undergoes a quantum transition to a white hole with a Planckian-size horizon and a vast interior," the researchers explain. This remnant, the final stage of the black hole’s evolution, has become a major focus of study in recent years.

White holes, like their black hole counterparts, have been studied for some time and are legitimate solutions to Einstein’s field equations. In simple terms, a white hole is the time-reversed version of a black hole. Rovelli and Vidotto point out that this reversal means the two are fundamentally linked.

Spacetime describing the collapse of a null shell into a black hole and its bounce out a white hole (left); and the way it can be locally isometrically mapped onto the Kruskal spacetime (right). The pink region is an exact solution of the classical Einstein equations. (CREDIT: arXiv)

Initially, scientists believed white holes wouldn’t play a major role in the universe. But according to Rovelli and Vidotto, this view should change. One potential obstacle to the idea of white holes has been the belief that they are unstable. However, the two researchers argue that any instability would likely result in a superposition of both black and white holes—a stable outcome.

For an observer, the difference between a black hole and a white hole would be hard to spot. Both appear nearly identical from the outside; their difference lies in their past and future, aspects that are inaccessible to most observers.

A critical question is how long these remnants, or white holes, might last. Rovelli and Vidotto suggest that while the remnant dissipates quickly from its own perspective, time dilation means that a distant observer might see this process as spanning the entire lifetime of the universe. "Time slows down near high-density mass," say the researchers. In fact, "A black hole is a shortcut to the distant future," they conclude.

Left: a popular idea of what happens at the end of the evaporation. This is not supported by any theory and contradicts unitarity. On the right, the plausible scenario. (CREDIT: arXiv)

If their hypothesis is correct, the universe could be filled with black hole remnants—or white holes. These objects, while difficult to detect, would exert a gravitational influence on visible matter. For this reason, remnants are compelling candidates for dark matter.

"Remnants are a dark matter candidate that does not require exotic assumptions of new forces, particles, or corrections to Einstein’s equations," explain Rovelli and Vidotto. "It only requires general relativity and quantum theory to hold together."

Detecting these remnants, however, is incredibly challenging because gravity is such a weak force on a small scale. Yet, there may be a way. Rovelli and Vidotto propose using a quantum detector that creates a mass in two locations simultaneously. As a remnant passes by, it would interact more strongly with the nearer mass, altering the superposition. Detecting this change could reveal the presence of a dark matter particle.

Whether this technique could definitively prove the existence of black hole remnants remains to be seen. But the exciting part is that this type of experiment could soon be possible.

As physicists continue to gather more detailed data on black holes and quantum phenomena, the future of astrophysics looks bright. Black holes, white holes, and their remnants are likely to be central topics in the field, pushing the boundaries of our understanding of the universe.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.