Breakthrough medical treatment kills prostate cancer, study finds

For the first time, researchers have discovered that prostate cancer can be killed by targeting a single enzyme, called PI5P4Kα. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize the treatment of prostate cancer. By targeting a single enzyme called PI5P4Kα, scientists have found a way to potentially kill prostate cancer cells, offering new hope for patients who face the growing challenge of treatment resistance.

The findings, recently published in Science Advances, also suggest that this approach could be effective in treating other cancers, including those affecting the breast, skin, and pancreas.

According to Brooke Emerling, Ph.D., an associate professor at Sanford Burnham Prebys and co-senior author of the study, this is the first time PI5P4Kα has been linked to prostate cancer. “We expect that it will prove relevant to other cancers as well,” she explains. The discovery is significant because it adds another tool to the arsenal of precision medicine, which aims to treat cancer effectively while reducing the risk of resistance.

Currently, many cases of prostate cancer are treated by lowering testosterone and other male sex hormones. However, within five years, 10–20% of these cases become resistant to treatment, allowing the cancer to spread and become lethal.

Associate Professor Brooke Emerling. (CREDIT: Sanford Burnham Prebys)

Understanding how this resistance develops is crucial for creating new therapeutic strategies to slow or reverse the disease’s progression. Emerling emphasizes the importance of this, noting that finding ways to overcome resistance is critical in the fight against prostate cancer.

The prostate gland depends on male sex hormones, or androgens, for growth. Prostate cancer exploits this androgen signaling system, enabling rapid growth. Treatments that disrupt these pathways have been effective, but resistance remains a major hurdle.

“What’s remarkable is that we’ve found an enzyme that can be targeted against prostate cancer even in cases where treatments that lower hormones are ineffective or where resistance has developed,” says Emerling. This discovery could provide a new method for combating prostate cancer and potentially other cancers reliant on PI5P4Kα.

The research was inspired by observations made by Emerling’s colleagues at the University of Bern, led by co-senior author Mark A. Rubin. They noticed that patients with treatment-resistant prostate cancer had elevated levels of PI5P4Kα, indicating that this enzyme might be contributing to the cancer’s ability to resist therapy and continue growing.

Emerling’s team then demonstrated, through various prostate cancer models, that inhibiting this enzyme could indeed kill treatment-resistant cancer cells. “It was that initial observation from the patient data that really got us excited,” Emerling notes.

PI5P4Kα belongs to a group of enzymes known as PI5P4Ks, which are involved in lipid metabolism. Lipids, a broad category of molecules that includes fats, hormones, and many vitamins, play a crucial role in various bodily functions. While cancer metabolism has been extensively studied, lipid metabolism has only recently emerged as a promising area for therapeutic development.

Emerling highlights the potential of targeting lipid metabolism in cancer treatment, describing it as an “unexplored treasure trove.” Researchers are now actively working to develop drugs that can inhibit PI5P4Kα, with several pharmaceutical companies also pursuing similar approaches. “We’re working to develop drugs to target this enzyme, and there are several companies out there developing their own drugs as well,” she says.

Given the current interest in this area of research, there is optimism about the future of this treatment strategy. Although no drug targeting PI5P4Kα is yet available, Emerling is hopeful that clinical trials are on the horizon. “There’s no drug yet, but I have high hopes that in the near future, we’ll have something in clinical trials. That would be amazing,” she concludes.

Schematic comparing known kinase activity of noncanonical (left) and canonical (right) phosphoinositide kinase pathways. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

This discovery represents a significant step forward in the fight against prostate cancer and highlights the potential of targeting specific enzymes to overcome treatment resistance. By continuing to explore the role of lipid metabolism in cancer, researchers are opening new avenues for the development of more effective therapies, offering renewed hope to patients facing the challenges of this devastating disease.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.