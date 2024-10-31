Breakthrough Tachyon discovery is a major leap towards time travel reality

An international research team has reignited interest by proposing that tachyons are indeed possible within the framework of Einstein’s special theory of relativity. (CREDIT: Pobytov/Getty Images)

The concept of the tachyon, a theoretical particle that travels faster than light, has fascinated physicists and sparked decades of theoretical exploration. Originally conceived as a solution to certain quantum and relativity puzzles, tachyons remain hypothetical.

Yet, a new study by an international research team has reignited interest by proposing that tachyons are indeed possible within the framework of Einstein’s special theory of relativity—a finding that could significantly reshape our understanding of causality, time, and even the structure of reality.

The Origins of the Tachyon

Physicist Gerald Feinberg introduced the idea of tachyons in 1962 as particles that could potentially travel faster than light, always maintaining speeds beyond that limit. This groundbreaking suggestion was rooted in his study of imaginary mass, a concept involving the square root of a negative number.

The blue glow of Cherenkov radiation in a nuclear reactor, one of the ways hypothetical tachyons can be detected. (CREDIT: Argonne National Laboratory)

Imaginary mass, he proposed, could permit particles to exceed the speed of light without conflicting with Einstein’s theory of relativity, which prohibits massive particles from accelerating to that speed. Feinberg’s tachyon hypothesis ignited curiosity about faster-than-light communication, time travel, and other extreme physical phenomena.

However, integrating tachyons into existing theories posed challenges. For one, their faster-than-light nature seemed to violate causality, a core principle in physics requiring causes to precede effects. Moreover, calculations around tachyons frequently produced “infinite energy,” a mathematical impossibility that cast doubt on their physical relevance.

Additionally, theoretical models indicated that the number of observed tachyons would vary depending on the observer’s frame of reference, a contradiction to established physical laws. Despite these hurdles, tachyons continued to be studied within quantum field theory and theoretical frameworks like string theory.

A New Study: Tachyons Within Relativity

Recent research led by physicists from the University of Warsaw and the University of Oxford, including Andrzej Dragan and Artur Ekert, has introduced a framework that reconciles tachyons with Einstein’s special relativity.

Published in Physical Review D, the study challenges past assumptions and proposes a new approach where tachyons not only exist within relativity but could theoretically travel through time. According to Dragan, this framework allows superluminal particles to carry information backward in time, thereby opening new possibilities in how we understand causality.

An emission of a positive-energy tachyon (a) in one reference frame is Lorentz-transformed by a boost Λ into an emission of a negative-energy tachyon (b) backward in time, which can be reinterpreted as a regular absorption of a positive-energy antitachyon forward in time, in the boosted reference frame. The worldlines of tachyons are shown as dashed lines. (CREDIT: Physical Review D)

Dragan explains, “The idea that the future can influence the present rather than the present determining the future is not new in physics. However, until now, this kind of view has been at best an unorthodox interpretation of certain quantum phenomena, and this time we were forced to this conclusion by the theory itself.”

Dragan’s explanation illustrates this with a “movie” analogy, where knowing both the beginning and the end simultaneously allows one to understand the entire plot in full—suggesting a model where future events influence current behaviors.

Resolving Tachyon Paradoxes: A New Mathematical Framework

The study by Dragan and his colleagues, including researchers Jerzy Paczos, Kacper Dębski, Szymon Cedrowski, Szymon Charzyński, and Krzysztof Turzyński, addresses some of the primary issues that made tachyons mathematically implausible.

Traditional calculations involving tachyons have resulted in unlimited energy and unstable vacuum states, and models have varied based on the observer’s perspective, challenging physical principles. To overcome these problems, the team used an extended mathematical approach, incorporating both initial and final states of the system in a way that allows tachyons to exist stably within the relativity framework.

This new framework has significant implications. By resolving issues such as infinite energy and observer dependency, the researchers created a consistent model for tachyons within special relativity. The study suggests that tachyons, long thought impossible due to mathematical paradoxes, might indeed fit into our current understanding of physics.

The Influence of Quantum Mechanics: Two-State Formalism

One of the study’s breakthroughs is in its use of two-state formalism, a concept in quantum mechanics that supports time-reversible processes. This formalism, originally proposed by physicists Aharonov, Bergmann, and Lebowitz, has typically been seen as an exotic interpretation within quantum mechanics.

Single forward-evolving quantum state. Description of quantum systems: (a) pre-selected, (b) pre- and post-selected, (c) post-selected, and (d) generalized pre- and post-selected. (CREDIT: arxiv Quantum Physics)

However, the team applied it to their tachyon model to guarantee time-reversibility, suggesting that the processes involving tachyons could operate backward in time without violating causality. Dragan and Ekert further argue that superluminal particles, contrary to prior assumptions, do not create paradoxes but only introduce causal “disturbances” akin to those observed in quantum mechanics.

This two-state formalism provides a stable, relativistic framework that may redefine the tachyon’s place in physics. If validated, this approach could transform theories of time and quantum processes, possibly offering new explanations for complex phenomena such as how particles gain mass or how matter itself forms within the universe.

Previous Research and Experimental Constraints

Over the years, physicists have explored various theories and conducted experiments, albeit inconclusively, in search of tachyons. Notably, Sheldon Glashow and Andrew Cohen from Harvard University published a study on potential faster-than-light neutrinos, a phenomenon resembling tachyons, but later findings disproved this hypothesis. CERN's OPERA experiment also examined superluminal neutrinos, sparking brief excitement, though subsequent tests revealed measurement errors rather than new physics.

Cerenkov radiation involves the nearly continuous emission of photons by a charged particle moving faster than the speed of light in its vicinity. The charged particle gradually radiates away its energy. Cohen-Glashow emission involves the occasional creation, near a speeding neutrino, of an electron-positron pair, in which the neutrino loses a large fraction of its energy in one step. (CREDIT: Matt Strassler)

Beyond particle experiments, tachyonic fields have been studied in other theoretical contexts, including cosmology and the Casimir effect. In cosmology, tachyonic fields are theorized as potential drivers for dark energy and cosmic expansion.

Researchers like Dr. Shinji Tsujikawa from Waseda University have examined tachyonic fields to explore the accelerating universe’s mysteries. Although still speculative, this research could eventually link tachyonic fields with observable cosmological phenomena, helping scientists explain why the universe’s expansion rate appears to be increasing.

Broader Implications: Changing Our Understanding of Time and Reality

The Dragan team’s study may have far-reaching consequences. With a mathematically sound framework for tachyons, physicists now have the opportunity to explore questions around time’s nature and quantum reality more deeply. The tachyon framework could reveal hidden aspects of time symmetry and causality, possibly linking it to symmetry-breaking events, such as those theorized to explain mass in the Higgs field.

While tachyons remain hypothetical, the Dragan and Ekert study demonstrates that such particles may indeed have a place in physics, free of past contradictions. This advancement reminds us of science’s role in challenging assumptions and stretching the boundaries of what we know.

The new framework could redefine quantum theory and time’s nature, reshaping how we understand the universe at its most fundamental level.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.