Collagen-enriched protein bars linked to dramatic weight loss

Weight loss solutions often focus on strict diets or intense exercise routines, but a new study suggests an everyday protein might offer a simpler path to healthier weight management. Collagen, typically found in connective tissues like skin and bones, has been transformed through technology into a powerful supplement that aids in weight loss and improves overall health.

Collagen is known for its unique structure, made up of very long amino acid chains. Researchers have found a method to alter collagen, making it able to absorb large amounts of water, significantly increasing its volume. This expansion in the stomach creates a feeling of fullness, reducing hunger and promoting weight loss.

The Growing Obesity Crisis

Obesity remains a leading health concern worldwide, often called the epidemic of the 21st century. Poor diets and low physical activity are the main contributors, increasing risks for diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and liver problems. Current strategies mainly involve improving diets and encouraging exercise, but these methods are not slowing obesity rates effectively. Thus, researchers continuously seek new, practical solutions.

Effects of the supplementation with collagen on weight and BMI reduction in overweight/obese humans in Visit 2 (V2) and Visit 3 (V3). Weight loss (A) and BMI loss (B) of the control and collagen-supplemented groups. (CREDIT: Nutrients)

Why Collagen?

Unlike typical proteins, collagen contains 19 amino acids but lacks tryptophan, categorizing it as an incomplete protein. Despite this limitation, it possesses high levels of glycine, alanine, proline, and arginine, beneficial for various bodily functions.

More importantly, collagen’s structure can be technologically modified to significantly expand when it interacts with water in the acidic environment of the stomach.

Dr. Paola Mogna-Peláez from the University of Navarra explains, “We were interested in collagen because it is a protein that is cheap, easy to obtain, and not known to have any side effects. It’s also familiar to the public.” This familiarity and safety profile make collagen an ideal candidate for widespread use as a dietary supplement.

Promising Results from Clinical Trials

In research recently presented at the European Congress on Obesity and published in the journal Nutrients, scientists evaluated collagen’s effectiveness as a weight loss aid. Sixty-four adults aged 20 to 65, all classified as overweight or obese, participated in a 12-week study.

They were split into two groups; both received dietary advice based on the Mediterranean diet, but one group additionally consumed two chocolate-flavored protein bars enriched with collagen daily, each bar containing 10 grams of collagen.

Participants who consumed the collagen-rich bars experienced impressive results. They lost twice as much weight—approximately 6.6 pounds compared to the control group’s 3.3 pounds. Both groups consumed the same calorie count, suggesting collagen's effect was due to increased fullness rather than reduced calorie intake alone.

Effects of the supplementation with collagen on body weight, BMI, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, fatty liver index (FLI), and waist circumference at baseline (V0), Visit 2 (V2), and Visit 3 (V3). (CREDIT: Nutrients)

The collagen group also saw significant improvements in waist circumference, losing nearly three centimeters compared to about two and a half centimeters in the control group. Their body mass index (BMI) decreased more noticeably, and systolic blood pressure dropped substantially by 8 mm Hg, whereas the control group experienced a slight increase.

One of the most notable findings was improved liver health, measured by the fatty liver index (FLI). This index showed more substantial improvements in participants consuming collagen supplements. Furthermore, the collagen group saw an increase in fat-free mass, indicating potential muscle growth or preservation, essential during weight loss efforts.

“These results indicate that the weight loss in the collagen group was not due to muscle loss,” Dr. Mogna-Peláez points out. Preserving muscle mass during weight loss is crucial, as muscle significantly impacts metabolism and calorie burning.

Understanding Hunger and Hormonal Responses

Participants reported feeling significantly less hungry and more satisfied after meals. To understand this better, researchers also conducted animal studies. In rats, collagen significantly decreased levels of ghrelin, a hormone known for increasing hunger. The treated collagen swelled dramatically in stomach acid—by nearly 20 times its original volume—validating the human experiences of reduced hunger.

Main results obtained with the questionnaire of subjective appetite (QSA) when analyzed just before lunch (45 min after taking the collagen). Data from hunger (Q1), fullness (Q2), satisfaction (Q3), and thirst (Q4) are represented. (CREDIT: Nutrients)

Additionally, while levels of leptin—a hormone associated with fullness—fell in both human groups during the trial, participants in the collagen group ended with relatively higher levels. This hormonal balance further explains why these individuals felt more satisfied despite the same calorie intake.

Participants found the collagen-enriched bars highly enjoyable, rating them 8.8 out of 10 for taste, likely due to their sweetened dark chocolate coating. Importantly, no side effects were reported, highlighting the supplement’s safety and acceptability.

Looking Forward: The Gut Connection

Researchers suggest that collagen might also impact gut bacteria composition, potentially contributing to weight loss and appetite control. Current larger-scale studies aim to further explore these mechanisms.

Serum levels of ghrelin in fasting rats and after the ingestion of the experimental food supplemented with either collagen or casein (2 h and 5 h). (CREDIT: Nutrients)

“Our results indicate that collagen made participants feel less hungry, likely leading them to eat less and thus lose weight,” says Dr. Mogna-Peláez. She also notes collagen’s potential in muscle building, an advantage in maintaining a higher metabolism.

As research continues, collagen’s role in weight management appears increasingly promising. With its affordability, familiarity, and ease of use, collagen-enriched foods could soon become a staple in obesity management strategies, providing a practical solution in a world struggling with increasing obesity rates.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.