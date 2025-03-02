Could cognitive drills when warming up give athletes an edge against the competition?

Mental fatigue is a common issue that can weaken focus, slow reaction times, and hurt physical performance. Defined as a state of tiredness and reduced brain function, it affects many athletes, particularly those with demanding schedules, frequent travel, and inconsistent sleep.

The effects of mental fatigue are well-documented, with studies linking it to slower reaction times, decreased decision-making ability, and impaired accuracy in sports like tennis and weightlifting. However, new research suggests that a specific type of warmup—one that blends physical movement with cognitive exercises—may counteract these effects and enhance performance.

Sleep deprivation, another major obstacle for athletes, compounds the problem. Studies show that getting fewer than seven hours of sleep in a 24-hour period can harm physical and cognitive abilities.

Sleep deprivation impairs reaction time, weakens muscle performance, and reduces executive function—the brain's ability to plan, focus, and control impulses. This is a problem not just for athletes, but also for professionals in high-stakes fields such as military personnel and emergency responders.

While traditional strategies like rest breaks and caffeine have been studied, there is little research on how warmup routines could help mitigate fatigue. That gap led researchers to explore whether combining cognitive and physical activities before performance could offer a powerful countermeasure.

Study protocols. The study employed a within-participant experimental design, with cognitive task duration (0, 10, 17.5, 30 min) and sleep status (rested, fatigued) as within-participant factors. (CREDIT: Brain Sciences)

The Science Behind Cognitive and Physical Warmups

Warming up before exercise is a well-established practice known to boost muscle readiness, prevent injuries, and enhance physical performance.

Studies have shown that activities like jogging, stretching, and sprinting before a workout improve speed, agility, and reaction time. However, the role of cognitive preparation during warmups is less understood.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that some athletes, including race car drivers, already incorporate cognitive drills into their pre-performance routines. Activities like decision-making exercises and reaction-time drills might stimulate the brain and enhance focus before competition.

A growing body of research supports the idea that cognitive tasks can prime the brain, preparing athletes to perform at a higher level. For example, studies have found that engaging in brief cognitive activities before video gaming can improve reaction speed, while children and older adults who perform cognitive tasks before certain activities also show performance gains. This effect, known as cognitive priming, suggests that warming up the brain can be just as important as warming up the body.

However, there is a limit. While short bursts of cognitive engagement can enhance performance, prolonged mental effort before exercise may do the opposite. Long-duration cognitive tasks, such as the Stroop test, have been shown to impair performance by increasing mental fatigue. This raises an important question: What is the right balance of cognitive and physical warmups to achieve peak performance?

The Research: Studying the "Goldilocks Effect"

Mean (SE) shot accuracy during the padel stroke performance test as a function of warmup cognitive task duration and sleep status in Study 1. (CREDIT: Brain Sciences)

Their findings, published in Brain Sciences, provide evidence for what they call the "Goldilocks effect": the right combination of cognitive and physical warmups can optimize performance without inducing fatigue.

The study involved two groups: 31 young adult athletes who played padel (a racket sport similar to tennis) and 32 older adults who led mostly sedentary lifestyles. Participants completed different warmup routines, which included physical activity alone, cognitive exercises alone, or a combination of both.

Afterward, they were tested on their sports performance, reaction time, and cognitive function. The researchers also examined the effects of sleep deprivation, measuring how well participants performed after a full night’s rest compared to when they were sleep-deprived.

The results were striking. Those who completed a combined warmup with both cognitive and physical components performed significantly better than those who did physical exercises alone.

Even in a sleep-deprived state, athletes who engaged in cognitive-physical warmups maintained sharper reflexes and more precise movements than their counterparts who skipped cognitive tasks. This finding suggests that strategic warmups can help counteract some of the performance-draining effects of mental fatigue and lack of sleep.

Mean (SE) mental fatigue ratings and brief Stroop task correct responses as a function of warmup cognitive task duration, sleep status and test timing in Study 1. (CREDIT: Brain Sciences)

Implications for Athletes and Beyond

Professor Christopher Ring, a psychology expert at the University of Birmingham, explained the significance of these findings: “There is anecdotal evidence that some athletes use a combination of cognitive and physical activities before they compete. However, until now, there has been little empirical research to support this approach. Our study fills this gap and provides solid evidence that mixing mental and physical preparation can boost performance.”

The research has broad applications. Athletes, coaches, and sports scientists can use these insights to refine training and competition warmups. By incorporating quick cognitive exercises—such as reaction-time drills, decision-making tasks, or lightboard drills—athletes may gain an edge in high-pressure situations.

Beyond sports, these findings could help professionals in other demanding fields. Military personnel, emergency responders, and surgeons—who often work under conditions of sleep deprivation—might benefit from similar warmup strategies to maintain peak cognitive and physical function.

Study 2 employed a within-participant experimental design, with warmup (no, physical, combined) and sleep status (rested, fatigued) as within-participant factors. (CREDIT: Brain Sciences)

Professor Ring emphasized the need to personalize warmups for different individuals and activities: “Our research provides compelling evidence that just the right mix of cognitive and physical warmup activities can improve performance across a broad range of ages, fitness levels, and domains. These findings suggest trainers and individuals should rethink warmup routines to maximize their effectiveness.”

This research paves the way for future studies to refine cognitive-physical warmup techniques and understand their impact in different settings. While more work is needed to determine the ideal duration and intensity of cognitive engagement, this study provides strong evidence that the brain needs a warmup just as much as the body.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.