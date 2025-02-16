Cutting-edge flexible sensors drive greater athletic performance

Modern coaches and trainers utilize intelligent data monitoring through videos and wearable sensors to enhance athletic conditioning. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Athletes constantly seek new methods and equipment to improve their training. Modern coaching relies on intelligent data monitoring through video analysis and wearable sensors to enhance performance.

However, traditional monitoring tools often fail to provide a complete picture, as video analysis is limited by angles and wearable sensors can be rigid and uncomfortable.

Researchers from Lyuliang University have addressed these shortcomings by developing a low-cost, flexible, and customizable sensor for badminton players.

Their innovation, published in APL Materials by AIP Publishing, offers a more effective solution for monitoring athletic performance. By integrating advanced sensor technology, the researchers aim to provide more precise insights into player movements.

Badminton players receive immediate feedback from this wearable technology. (CREDIT: Yun Yang, Lei Jia, Ziheng Wang, Jie Suo, Xiaorui Yang, Shuping Xue, Yingying Zhang, Hui Li, and Tingting Cai)

Badminton is a sport that demands rapid reflexes, precise footwork, and controlled arm swings. Monitoring these technical movements is often hindered by the constraints of conventional methods.

Video analysis struggles with perspective limitations, while rigid wearable sensors can interfere with natural motion, making it difficult to gather accurate data on muscle strength and posture.

To overcome these challenges, the research team designed a sensor system that combines flexibility with intelligent motion tracking.

“We integrated our expertise in flexible sensor technology and intelligent perception systems into badminton motion monitoring for a quantitative analysis of badminton techniques, to provide more professional guidance for badminton players,” says Yun Yang, one of the authors.

The core of their system relies on triboelectric sensors, which offer significant advantages for wearable technology. These sensors generate electrical charge when materials come into contact and slide past each other, removing the need for an external power source. This self-sustaining mechanism makes them particularly suited for athletic monitoring.

Because triboelectric sensors are lightweight and adaptable, they can be incorporated into athletic gear without restricting movement. This flexibility allows for real-time data collection on player posture, muscle engagement, and movement efficiency, offering a more detailed analysis than traditional monitoring tools.

To reduce interference during bending and twisting, the team designed a 3D-printed flexible arch-shaped sensor encased in a thermoplastic elastomer. This design ensures comfort and can be easily customized for individual athletes.

The sensor’s sport-friendly construction is responsive to common body motions in sports and is suitable for various active body parts, including wrists, elbows, shoulders, fingers, and knee joints, as well as bending points at the waist and neck.

(a) The working mechanism of FA-Sensor. (b) The potential distribution simulation in three typical states of a whole cycle. (CREDIT: APL Materials)

The intelligent badminton sports system comprises three 3D-printed sensors, a multichannel acquisition card, and neural network algorithms. This setup provides online monitoring and real-time feedback to the athlete.

It recognizes seven typical movements in badminton, such as forehand serve, backhand serve, forehand hook, and backhand hook, with a recognition accuracy rate of 97.2%.

“Our research provides new ideas for solving the problems of large joint bends or twists faced by current 3D-printed triboelectric sensors,” says Yang. “It offers a new solution for monitoring and analyzing triboelectric sensors in badminton and can be extended to other smart sports fields. This has great potential for intelligent sports monitoring and analysis in the era of big data.”

Application of a FA-Sensors-based badminton sports monitoring system. (e) The evaluation of the badminton monitoring system. (f) The software interface of the master computer.

The team plans to continue their work on triboelectric sensors to develop new solutions for human health monitoring and pathological diagnosis.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.