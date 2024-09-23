Cutting-edge walkable solar panels could revolutionize clean energy

Our PV floor systems are not only eco-friendly but also aesthetically pleasing, (CREDIT: Ankara Solar)

Ankara Solar, Turkey’s leading solar manufacturer, recently introduced a new line of walkable solar panels with a non-slip glass surface. These panels, known as PV Floor, are a groundbreaking option for integrating solar power into the floors of residential, commercial, and public spaces, both indoors and outdoors.

This innovation offers architects, builders, and developers a sustainable way to enhance energy efficiency while making use of previously overlooked areas for solar energy generation.

Beneath our feet, especially in urban and residential environments, there lies an untapped potential for solar energy production. (CREDIT: Ankara Solar)

While solar roadways have been explored in the past, they have proven less feasible in most cases due to the heavy wear and tear from vehicles. However, rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays have emerged as reliable and cost-effective solutions. Yet, these systems are limited to the surfaces above us.

Beneath our feet, especially in urban and residential environments, there lies an untapped potential for solar energy production. Solar pavers are one option, but solar flooring, like Ankara Solar's PV Floor technology, offers a more versatile and integrated solution for generating energy from the ground up.

Ankara Solar's PV Floor technology features high-efficiency solar cells embedded within durable, walkable surfaces, allowing you to generate renewable energy as part of your daily routine.

According to the company, this system has been designed with advanced engineering and materials, ensuring it can withstand heavy foot traffic, impacts, and abrasions. This durability makes it ideal for long-term use in both high-traffic and low-traffic environments.

“Innovative Technology: Our PV floor tiles are engineered to harness the power of the sun, converting sunlight into clean, renewable electricity. These innovative floor systems are designed with high-efficiency solar cells embedded within durable, walkable surfaces, allowing you to generate energy effortlessly as you go about your daily activities. With advanced materials and engineering, our PV floors are built to withstand heavy foot traffic, impacts, and abrasions, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability," an Ankara Solar representative explains.

Sustainability is a key factor driving the adoption of PV Floor technology. With global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and improve energy efficiency, integrating solar technology into everyday building design is a natural step forward.

Solar floors can turn underutilized spaces, such as courtyards, walkways, or even lobbies, into mini power stations. Beyond their functionality, these PV floors are available in various colors and designs, allowing them to blend seamlessly with different architectural styles.

Our PV floor systems are not only eco-friendly but also aesthetically pleasing, (CREDIT: Ankara Solar)

“In an era where sustainability is paramount, our PV floors offer an elegant solution to reducing carbon footprints and promoting energy efficiency. By integrating solar technology into your floors, you can maximize the use of available space while minimizing the environmental impact. Our PV floor systems are not only eco-friendly but also aesthetically pleasing, available in various colors and designs to complement any architectural style,” the representative adds.

The versatility of Ankara Solar’s PV Floor means it can be installed in a wide range of settings. Whether it’s a shopping mall, office complex, private home, or public park, the system offers a clean energy solution that is both practical and unobtrusive.

This flexibility, combined with the technology’s water and dust resistance, ensures optimal performance across various environments. The PV Floor is also compatible with modern smart technologies, enabling real-time monitoring and management of energy production.

The PV Floor comes in two sizes: the PVF-08-30W, which measures 420mm square (16.53 inches) and generates 30 watts, and the larger PVF-32-120W, which measures 820mm square (32.28 inches) and produces 120 watts. (CREDIT: Ankara Solar)

“Smart Integration: Our PV floor systems are designed to integrate seamlessly with modern smart technologies. Compatible with IoT and smart building systems, our floors can optimize energy production and consumption, providing real-time data and analytics to help you manage your energy use more effectively. With built-in energy storage options, you can store excess energy generated during the day for use during nighttime or cloudy periods, ensuring a constant energy supply,” says the spokesperson.

In terms of product specifications, the PV Floor comes in two sizes: the PVF-08-30W, which measures 420mm square (16.53 inches) and generates 30 watts, and the larger PVF-32-120W, which measures 820mm square (32.28 inches) and produces 120 watts.

Both panels feature anti-slip glass that is 8mm thick, rated R10 for slip resistance, and designed to be safe for walking. Ankara Solar also provides adjustable pedestals for installation, which have a central load strength of 1000 kg, ensuring stability and durability under significant weight.

The applications of PV Floor technology are diverse. From energy-efficient homes to smart cities, this technology can provide clean, renewable energy without compromising aesthetics or space. By capitalizing on the often-unused floor areas, Ankara Solar’s PV Floor opens new possibilities for sustainable development.

As this innovative technology gains traction, it could redefine how we think about energy generation in everyday environments.

