DNA analysis of Beethoven’s hair reveals 200 year old secrets

On March 27, 1827, the day after Ludwig van Beethoven's death, his associates uncovered a hidden trove of documents in his desk. Among them was the Heiligenstadt Testament, a letter written in 1802 to his brothers. In it, Beethoven revealed his struggle with progressive hearing loss, a condition he described as leaving him “hopelessly afflicted.”

He wrote that only his dedication to music and virtue prevented him from ending his life. Beethoven requested that upon his death, his condition be documented and made public by his physician, Dr. Johann Adam Schmidt.

Although Beethoven outlived Dr. Schmidt by 18 years, modern researchers have attempted to fulfill his wish. Using historical records, autopsy reports, and even DNA analysis, scientists have pieced together clues about his health. These efforts reveal a life marked by numerous medical challenges, including hearing loss, chronic gastrointestinal issues, and liver disease.

The Stumpff Lock from which Beethoven’s high-coverage genome was sequenced. The lock is affixed to a letter from Johann Andreas Stumpff to Patrick Stirling, dated May 7, 1827. (CREDIT: American Beethoven Society member Kevin Brown)

Beethoven’s hearing loss, which began in his late 20s, manifested initially as tinnitus and difficulty hearing high tones. By his mid-40s, he was completely deaf, ending his career as a performing artist. This loss profoundly impacted his personal and professional life, but his drive to compose remained undeterred.

Gastrointestinal issues plagued him from his early 20s, with frequent abdominal pain and bouts of diarrhea. These episodes disrupted his life and added to his physical suffering. In 1821, symptoms of liver disease appeared, including jaundice, which foreshadowed his death from suspected cirrhosis in 1827.

Researchers believe that Beethoven’s alcohol consumption, along with potential genetic predispositions, likely contributed to his liver failure. Though accounts of his drinking habits vary, one close friend claimed Beethoven consumed at least a liter of wine daily during his later years.

In March 2023, a team led by Johannes Krause from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology analyzed DNA from Beethoven’s hair, aiming to uncover more about his ailments. They confirmed genetic risk factors for liver disease and discovered evidence of a hepatitis B infection in his final months, which likely exacerbated his liver condition.

The study offered another twist: Beethoven’s Y chromosome didn’t match those of his modern paternal relatives. This discrepancy suggests an extramarital affair occurred in Beethoven’s paternal line between the 16th and 18th centuries.

According to Tristan Begg, a study co-author, this finding traces back to the conception of Beethoven’s ancestor Hendrik van Beethoven in 1572, predating Ludwig’s birth by seven generations.

Geo-genetic triangulation, showing probable locations of Beethoven’s autosomal ancestors. Regional intensity per hexagon represents number of shared ancestors between Beethoven and modern FTDNA customers. (CREDIT: Current Biology)

This genetic revelation aligns with Beethoven’s German ancestry, as his DNA closely matches that of present-day North Rhine-Westphalia residents. Such insights provide a clearer picture of his life and health while raising new questions about his family history.

Previous analyses had suggested lead poisoning as a factor in Beethoven’s ailments. However, Krause’s team debunked this, revealing that the samples used in earlier tests did not belong to Beethoven but to a woman.

The researchers emphasized the importance of using authenticated samples for future investigations into Beethoven’s exposure to substances like lead, opiates, or mercury.

Liver disease prevalence in cohorts sharing Beethoven’s risk factors. (CREDIT: Current Biology)

Advances in ancient DNA analysis played a crucial role in this study, allowing Beethoven’s genome to be sequenced to 24-fold genomic coverage from small hair samples. This method confirmed the authenticity of five hair locks attributed to Beethoven, which provided the genetic material for the study.

While the exact cause of Beethoven’s hearing loss remains elusive, the research underscores the complex interplay of genetic and environmental factors in his health. His hepatitis B infection, combined with a genetic predisposition and alcohol consumption, offers a plausible explanation for his severe liver disease.

Beethoven’s struggles with health are well-documented in his letters, diaries, and the accounts of his contemporaries. Despite these challenges, he composed some of his most enduring works, cementing his legacy as one of history’s greatest composers. His resilience and dedication to music continue to inspire, even as science unravels the mysteries of his life.

Relatedness testing of eight locks of hair attributed to Beethoven. (CREDIT: Current Biology)

Future studies may provide further insights into Beethoven’s health and family history. Researchers hope to pinpoint when he contracted hepatitis B and explore his genetic link to modern-day descendants. These efforts not only honor Beethoven’s wish for posthumous medical transparency but also enrich our understanding of the man behind the music.

