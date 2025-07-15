Exercise can help your mental health — but not how you might think

Exercise boosts mental health — but how, where, and why you move can matter more than how much. (CREDIT: iStock)

Exercise is often praised as a simple way to lift your mood. But new research shows the story is more complex. How, where, and why you move may shape your mental health as much as — or more than — how much you exercise.

That’s the main message from a 2023 colloquium by the American College of Sports Medicine. A new University of Georgia study supports it. Both show the full experience of exercise shapes how your brain responds.

Moving for Mental Wellness

There’s no doubt that leisure-time physical activity can make people feel better mentally. Large-scale studies have consistently found that people who engage in regular recreational activities like running, yoga, dancing, or biking tend to report fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression. These associations are strongest when the activity is done for fun or relaxation.

A new UGA study shows that the mental health benefits of physical activity can vary significantly depending on the environment and circumstances surrounding the activity. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Epidemiological studies track health patterns in large groups and show links between movement and better mental well-being. People who spend more time doing leisure activities like running or biking often report fewer mental health issues. However, the benefits may level off or decline if physical activity becomes too much. Some research hints that these benefits may plateau or even reverse if someone overdoes it.

But when it comes to physical activity done as part of a job or daily chores, the link to mental health is far less clear. Exercise while commuting, doing housework, or working manual labor jobs doesn’t consistently show the same mental health benefits. In fact, these types of movement may be neutral or even negative depending on the situation.

Not All Activity Is Equal

Patrick O’Connor, a professor in the Department of Kinesiology at the University of Georgia’s Mary Frances Early College of Education, says researchers have mostly focused on how long someone exercises or how many calories they burn. But that’s changing.

Related Stories

“The ‘dose’ of exercise has been the dominant way researchers have tried to understand how physical activity might influence mental health,” said O’Connor, “while often ignoring whether those minutes were spent exercising with a friend or as part of a game.”

That’s why O’Connor and colleagues reviewed evidence from three angles: population-level studies and controlled experiments that test exercise routines. They also examined a smaller set of investigations into something called “contextual factors.” These are all the social and environmental details that surround the exercise itself. And those details matter a lot.

“For example, if a soccer player runs down the field and kicks the game-winning ball, their mental health is fantastic,” O’Connor said. “In contrast, if you do the exact same exercise but miss the goal and people are blaming you, you likely feel very differently.”

That kind of anecdote helps explain why exercise isn’t a magic bullet for everyone. It also underscores how your emotional reaction to physical activity depends not only on your body but also on your surroundings and experiences.

Regular leisure-time physical activity is linked to lower levels of depression and anxiety, but the setting and social context can shape how much you benefit. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Controlled Trials Show Mixed Effects

Beyond population studies, randomized controlled trials — which are considered a gold standard in scientific research — have also looked at how physical activity impacts mental health. These trials assign some participants to exercise routines while others follow a different plan or no plan at all.

Then researchers track how their mental states change over time. Many of these trials show that regular exercise does improve mental health, especially in people who already have mental health challenges like depression. Participants often report less stress, improved mood, and better sleep.

But the effects are typically small when looking at people without a mental health condition, and there’s a catch: these trials tend to use small, short-term samples, often made up of middle-class White participants. That means the results might not apply to everyone. “We’re communicating to scientists that larger- and longer-term controlled studies are needed to make a compelling case whether exercise does, or does not, truly impact mental health,” O’Connor said.

Another open question is why exercise helps. The mechanisms — the reasons inside the body or brain — are still unclear. Some scientists think the improvement might come from changes in brain chemistry or stress hormones. Others believe it’s partly a placebo effect. Or maybe the mental boost comes from spending time with others or simply being outside.

Why Context Changes Everything

That’s where contextual factors come into play. This third area of research is newer, but it might be the key to understanding how to use exercise as a tool for mental health. Context includes a wide range of elements: Who you exercise with, the atmosphere of the space, the instructor’s style, the time of day, even the weather. All these things shape how a person experiences physical activity.

“If you’re outside and it’s hot, and you’re having to walk to work, that’s part of the context,” O’Connor explained. “Or if you go and take a group exercise class — some instructors you really like, and some you don’t. So, that’s also part of the context.”

The mental health boost from exercise isn’t just about movement—it depends on who you’re with, where you are, and how you feel during the activity. (CREDIT: Lindsay Robinson)

Early evidence suggests that the right context can increase the mental health benefits of exercise, while a negative context can cancel out or even worsen the effects. Unfortunately, the current data is limited and scattered. Scientists haven’t yet pinpointed which contextual factors have the most consistent or powerful influence.

However, the examples are easy to relate to. Think about the difference between walking on a scenic trail with a friend versus walking alone through heavy traffic. Or compare doing yoga in a peaceful studio versus a crowded gym. The movement might be the same, but the emotional outcome can be very different.

Rethinking Exercise for Mental Health

The key message from this growing body of research is simple but important: Exercise is not one-size-fits-all. It’s not just about how often or how hard you work out. What surrounds your movement — your emotions, your environment, your social connections — plays a powerful role in how it affects your mind.

What surrounds your movement — your emotions, your environment, your social connections — plays a powerful role in how it affects your mind. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Scientists are working to design better studies that include more diverse participants. They also aim to understand how context shapes exercise effects. This means tracking not just the workout, but also what was happening during the activity. “If we’re trying to help people’s mental health with exercise, then not only do we need to think about the dose and the mode, we also need to ask: What is the context?” said O’Connor.

So next time you lace up your shoes or roll out your yoga mat, consider not just what you’re doing but also where you are, who you’re with, and how you feel. Those elements could make all the difference in how your workout affects your well-being.

Research findings are available online in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.