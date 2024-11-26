First-ever ‘Einstein zig-zag’ spotted by James Webb Space Telescope

The gravity of a luminous red galaxy (LRG) has gravitationally distorted the light from a much more distant blue galaxy. (CREDIT: ESA/Hubble & NASA)

The cosmos continually surprises astronomers with phenomena that defy expectations. One such discovery, dubbed the “Einstein zig-zag,” represents a rare alignment of galaxies and a quasar that creates a unique six-image gravitational lens.

This extraordinary configuration offers a new lens—literally and figuratively—through which scientists can investigate the universe’s most perplexing mysteries. From unraveling the nature of dark energy to resolving a major cosmological controversy over the universe's expansion rate, the Einstein zig-zag stands as a groundbreaking find.

The system, designated J1721+8842, centers around a quasar lensed six times by two perfectly aligned galaxies.

Quasars, intensely bright galactic cores powered by supermassive black holes, are often used in gravitational lensing studies because their light can be bent and split into multiple images by massive intervening objects. However, the Einstein zig-zag’s six-image configuration is unparalleled in its complexity and precision.

HST/WFC31 composite image of J1721+8842. The six lensed point images of the background quasar are labeled with letters. The red lensed arc, previously believed to be the host galaxy of a second source quasar, is highlighted in white. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

“This system is incredibly promising for measuring cosmological parameters,” said Martin Millon, a Stanford University cosmologist involved in the discovery.

The alignment is so precise that light from the quasar, located 11 billion light-years away, zig-zags through two lensing galaxies, creating a striking optical pattern. This rare occurrence offers unique opportunities to study the universe’s expansion history and the enigmatic forces shaping its evolution.

What Makes Gravitational Lensing Special?

Gravitational lensing, a phenomenon predicted by Einstein’s theory of general relativity, arises from the bending of light as it passes near massive objects. These objects distort spacetime, curving the paths of light beams traveling toward Earth. Depending on the alignment and mass of the lensing object, light from a single background source can appear as multiple images in telescopic observations.

Most gravitational lenses create two or four images of a background object. For instance, Einstein rings and Einstein crosses are common configurations formed by single galaxy lenses. However, the Einstein zig-zag represents an exceptional alignment of two galaxies lensing the light from a background quasar, resulting in six distinct images.

“Such a perfect alignment is extraordinarily rare,” said Frédéric Dux, the study’s lead author. “We estimate that one in 50,000 lensed quasars would have this configuration, and we only know of around 300 lensed quasars in total.”

The closer of the two lensing galaxies in this system is so distant that its light has been traveling for 2.3 billion years, while the second galaxy’s light has traveled for 10 billion years. Together, they form an extraordinary alignment with the quasar, which lies even farther away. This unique setup not only creates the zig-zag pattern but also enhances the scientific potential of the system.

A New Tool for Measuring the Hubble Constant

Gravitational lensing has long been a valuable tool for measuring cosmological parameters like the Hubble constant, which quantifies the rate at which the universe expands.

Magnification map. Critical lines in the lens plane are shown in red, while the corresponding inner caustic in the source plane are represented in green. The predicted positions of the images from our mode (black circles with size proportional to the image’s magnification) reproduce the observed image positions (blue crosses). The quasar’s position in the source plane is indicated with a star. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

Traditionally, astronomers use time-delay cosmography to measure the time delays between light paths in lensed systems. These delays provide critical data about the distances involved, which are key to calculating the Hubble constant.

Collaborations such as COSMOGRAIL and H0LiCOW have achieved 2–8% precision in measuring the Hubble constant using these techniques. However, the Einstein zig-zag system offers even greater potential. Its dual-lens configuration reduces uncertainties in the calculations, providing more precise constraints on this crucial parameter.

“This system provides a unique opportunity to refine measurements of the Hubble constant,” Dux explained. “Its dual-lens structure allows for better modeling and reduced uncertainties, which is especially important given the current Hubble tension.”

The Hubble tension refers to a major discrepancy in how the Hubble constant is measured. Observations of the early universe, based on the cosmic microwave background, yield a different value than those derived from measurements of the local universe.

Visualization of the optical paths of the lensed images. The two zig-zag paths, D and F, are marked in pink and blue respectively. The deflectors cause two sets of sharp turns, while the smooth curvature seen in all paths is due to the expansion of space. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

This inconsistency has led to a potential crisis in cosmology, prompting scientists to question the accuracy of their methods or the validity of current models.

The Einstein zig-zag could help resolve this issue by providing a more precise measurement of the Hubble constant. By reducing the uncertainty in lensing models, the system may bring the early-universe and local-universe values closer together.

“Before declaring a definite crisis, we need to refine our measurements and rule out potential errors,” Dux said. “The Einstein zig-zag offers a promising way to do that.”

Probing Dark Energy

Beyond addressing the Hubble tension, the Einstein zig-zag could also shed light on dark energy, the mysterious force driving the accelerated expansion of the universe. Dark energy accounts for roughly 70% of the universe’s total energy and matter content, yet its nature remains elusive.

This illustration shows a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing, which is used by astronomers to study very distant and very faint galaxies. (CREDIT: NASA, ESA & L. Calçada)

The unique alignment of J1721+8842 allows scientists to simultaneously measure the Hubble constant and the equation of state of dark energy, a parameter that describes how dark energy evolves over time.

This dual measurement is typically difficult due to degeneracies in cosmological models, but the Einstein zig-zag’s configuration provides a rare opportunity to break these degeneracies.

“This system allows us to tackle two of cosmology’s biggest mysteries at once,” Dux said. “We are working on updated models to ensure that our measurements are accurate and unbiased.”

In addition to its cosmological applications, the Einstein zig-zag offers valuable insights into the properties of the lensing galaxies. The intermediate galaxy in this system not only acts as a lens but also serves as a light source, appearing as a distorted red arc in the images. This dual role enables precise measurements of its mass, star formation history, and matter distribution.

JWST/NIRSpec spectrum of the far deflector arced by the foreground lens. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

“This is the first real chance to study the clumpiness of matter and star formation in a galaxy this far away,” Dux noted. The system’s high-resolution spectrum, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), provides detailed information about the galaxy’s composition and evolution.

The Future of Einstein Zig-Zags

Despite the JWST’s contributions, large-scale surveys are essential for discovering more systems like J1721+8842. Tools such as the Vera Rubin Observatory’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) and the Euclid mission are better suited for identifying these rare configurations across wide swaths of the sky.

“The JWST provides incredibly detailed observations but covers only small patches of the sky,” Dux said. “For discoveries like this, we need large-scale surveys capable of scanning vast areas.”

Future surveys are expected to uncover more lensed quasars, although finding another Einstein zig-zag may be a matter of luck. Each new discovery has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the universe, providing new data to refine models and test theories.

The Einstein zig-zag is more than a visual marvel—it is a key to understanding the universe’s most elusive forces and properties. By combining the predictive power of Einstein’s theories with cutting-edge technology, astronomers can use this rare system to address fundamental questions about dark energy, the universe’s expansion, and galaxy formation.

As astronomers continue to explore the cosmos, the Einstein zig-zag stands as a testament to the power of alignment—not just of celestial objects, but of science, technology, and curiosity. With each discovery, the universe reveals a bit more of its intricate design, inviting us to look deeper into the mysteries of space and time.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.