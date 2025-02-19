First of its kind drug significantly reduces heart attacks and strokes

A recently approved drug has shown promise in reducing heart attacks and strokes in patients with type 2 diabetes and kidney disease. This medication, a sodium-glucose cotransporter (SGLT) inhibitor, offers unique benefits beyond traditional treatments.

Unlike other inhibitors that primarily block SGLT2, this drug targets both SGLT1 and SGLT2 proteins. These proteins help regulate glucose and sodium movement in the body, influencing blood sugar levels. By inhibiting both, the drug not only manages blood sugar but also significantly lowers the risk of severe cardiovascular events.

The findings, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, are the first to demonstrate these distinct cardiovascular benefits. Given the global burden of heart disease and diabetes, this drug could become a vital tool in reducing mortality rates.

Rates of primary efficacy end-point events (deaths from cardiovascular causes and hospitalizations and urgent visits for heart failure) in the sotagliflozin group and the placebo group. (CREDIT: The Lancet)

Clinical Trial Confirms Cardiovascular Benefits

The clinical trial, known as SCORED, involved 10,584 participants with type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and additional cardiovascular risk factors. Conducted across multiple sites, it randomly assigned patients to receive either the drug or a placebo.

Over an average follow-up period of 16 months, researchers observed a 23% reduction in heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular-related deaths among those taking the medication.

“These results demonstrate a new mechanism of action—combined blockade of SGLT1 and SGLT2 receptors—to reduce heart attack and stroke risk,” says Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, the study’s chair and Director of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital. He emphasizes that this drug's benefits extend beyond those seen with other widely used SGLT2 inhibitors.

The medication’s ability to simultaneously target multiple systems in the body—kidneys, heart, brain, and gut—sets it apart from existing treatments. Researchers suggest that this comprehensive approach explains its superior cardiovascular benefits.

Expanding Treatment Options for At-Risk Patients

With heart disease remaining the leading cause of death worldwide, new treatment strategies are crucial. Physicians now have an additional option for reducing cardiovascular risk in patients with diabetes, kidney disease, and heart failure.

“This drug was approved to reduce deaths from cardiovascular causes, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visits,” says Dr. Bhatt. “These new data show that it also reduces heart attacks and strokes, which could lead to more widespread use.”

Primary efficacy end-point events in select prespecified subgroups. (CREDIT: The Lancet)

SGLT inhibitors have already transformed diabetes management. However, this medication’s unique dual-targeting mechanism suggests that it could play an even greater role in preventing life-threatening cardiovascular events.

Implications for Future Treatments

The trial’s success could pave the way for expanded research into similar therapies. By demonstrating the effectiveness of blocking both SGLT1 and SGLT2, the study highlights the potential for further innovations in cardiovascular and metabolic medicine.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals funded the trial, with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai also receiving research support. While the findings reinforce the drug’s potential, further studies may explore its long-term impact and possible applications beyond diabetes and heart disease.

First occurrence of either death from cardiovascular causes or hospitalization for heart failure. (CREDIT: The Lancet)

The approval of this medication represents a significant step forward in reducing cardiovascular risk. With growing evidence supporting its benefits, more patients could soon gain access to this life-saving treatment.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.