Flora apps help identify the consequences of climate change

Millions of time-stamped plant observations from different regions have been collected. (CREDIT: Creative Commons)

Plants respond to seasonal changes through budding, leafing, and flowering. Climate change is shifting these phenological stages, and understanding these changes requires extensive data from various locations and plant species. This data collection would be unmanageable without citizen scientists.

“The problem is that the quality of the data suffers when fewer people engage as citizen scientists and stop collecting data,” says Karin Mora, a research fellow at Leipzig University and iDiv.

Mobile apps like Flora Incognita can help. The app allows users to identify wild plants quickly. “When I take a picture of a plant with the app, the observation is recorded with the exact location as well as a time stamp,” explains co-author Jana Wäldchen from the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry (MPI-BGC). “Millions of time-stamped plant observations from different regions have been collected by now."

While satellite data records ecosystem phenology from above, it lacks details about ground-level processes.

The Flora Incognita app makes it easy to identify plants with a smartphone. (CREDIT: Flora Incognita)

Researchers developed an algorithm using nearly 10 million observations of almost 3,000 plant species identified between 2018 and 2021 in Germany by Flora Incognita users. Each plant has its own cycle for flowering or growth phases.

The scientists demonstrated that group behavior arises from individual plant behaviors, revealing ecological patterns that change with the seasons. For instance, ecosystems by rivers differ from those in the mountains, where phenological events start later.

The algorithm also adjusts for the observational habits of Flora Incognita users, whose data collection is not systematic. Users record more observations on weekends and in densely populated areas.

“Our method can automatically isolate these effects from the ecological patterns,” explains Karin Mora. “Fewer observations don’t necessarily mean that we can’t record the synchronization. Of course, there are very few observations in the middle of winter, but there are also very few plants that can be observed during that time.”

Climate change is causing seasonal shifts, like spring arriving earlier. The impact on the relationship between plants and pollinating insects, and consequently on food security, is still under study. The new algorithm can now better analyze these effects on the plant world.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.