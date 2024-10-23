Geologists discover the dawn of Earth’s sixth ocean

A large crack, stretching several miles, made a sudden appearance recently in south-western Kenya. This is what Africa could look like in millions of years. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0 / Twitter)

In the vast, serene deserts of Ethiopia, something remarkable has been happening since 2005—a 35-mile-long crack, known as the East African Rift, has been quietly emerging. But this is more than just an interesting geological feature; it’s a phenomenon with the potential to reshape political boundaries, economic landscapes, and the geography of our planet. This rift could even lead to the creation of Earth's sixth ocean.

The Earth's tectonic plates—massive pieces of the Earth's crust that drift on the semi-fluid mantle beneath—are constantly in motion. These plates have played a key role in shaping our planet, responsible for the formation and breakup of supercontinents over millions of years.

What’s happening now in East Africa, however, is especially significant. The Somalian tectonic plate is gradually separating from the larger Nubian tectonic plate, something not seen on this scale since South America and Africa split apart hundreds of millions of years ago.

In the vast deserts of Ethiopia, a remarkable phenomenon has been quietly unfolding since 2005—an extraordinary 35-mile-long crack known as the East African Rift. (CREDIT: Reuters)

This shift is monumental, and its evidence comes from an in-depth study on the separation dynamics between these two tectonic plates. Published in the prestigious journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, this study reveals that the plates are slowly drifting apart, though at a pace of just a few millimeters per year.

So, what does this mean for Africa's future? The implications are astounding, with far-reaching effects on both the region's geology and its socio-economic landscape. For landlocked nations like Ethiopia and Uganda, this shift could mean the creation of new coastlines, turning these countries into bustling hubs of trade and commerce.

The potential for economic growth in these regions is immense, offering opportunities that were previously unimaginable.

Marine geophysicist and University of California professor emeritus, Ken Macdonald, explains the significance: "The Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea will flood over the Afar region and into the East African Rift Valley, giving rise to a new ocean. Consequently, this part of East Africa will evolve into its own distinct continent."

This isn’t just a geographic shift; it’s a transformation that will profoundly alter the region’s ecology. Areas that are now arid and desolate could one day teem with marine life as the new ocean forms. Human settlements will have to adapt to these changes, facing both challenges and opportunities as new coastlines develop.

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu. (CREDIT: Reuters)

However, it's important to keep in mind that this transformation won’t happen overnight. The complete separation of the African continent and the creation of a new ocean will likely take another 5 to 10 million years.

This timeline serves as a reminder that nature operates on a scale far beyond our lifetimes. While we may not witness the final stages of this transformation, it’s a powerful example of how dynamic our planet truly is.

This ongoing shift is a reminder that Earth’s surface, though it may seem solid and unchanging, is in a constant state of flux. The birth of a new ocean and the reshaping of a continent are just parts of Earth's ever-evolving story—a story that we, as inhabitants of this planet, are fortunate enough to observe and study.

The world's five major oceans

The world’s oceans play a critical role in shaping Earth’s climate, biodiversity, and geological features. Covering about 71% of the Earth’s surface, they are divided into five major oceans: the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Southern, and Arctic. Here’s an overview of each ocean along with insights into when they formed in Earth’s planetary evolution.

1. Pacific Ocean

Size: Largest and deepest ocean, covering more than 63 million square miles and with a maximum depth of about 36,000 feet in the Mariana Trench.

Largest and deepest ocean, covering more than 63 million square miles and with a maximum depth of about 36,000 feet in the Mariana Trench. Formation: The Pacific Ocean began forming about 750 million years ago when the supercontinent Rodinia started breaking apart. It grew as the supercontinents Pangaea and later Gondwana split.

The Pacific Ocean began forming about 750 million years ago when the supercontinent Rodinia started breaking apart. It grew as the supercontinents Pangaea and later Gondwana split. Fact: The Pacific contains more than 50% of the Earth’s free water and experiences the most tectonic activity, leading to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

2. Atlantic Ocean

Size: Second largest ocean, spanning over 41 million square miles.

Second largest ocean, spanning over 41 million square miles. Formation: The Atlantic formed about 200 million years ago during the breakup of Pangaea. The rifting caused the North Atlantic Ocean to open first, followed by the South Atlantic.

The Atlantic formed about 200 million years ago during the breakup of Pangaea. The rifting caused the North Atlantic Ocean to open first, followed by the South Atlantic. Fact: The Mid-Atlantic Ridge, an underwater mountain range, is a key feature that continues to expand the ocean today as tectonic plates move apart.

3. Indian Ocean

Size: The third largest ocean, covering about 27 million square miles.

The third largest ocean, covering about 27 million square miles. Formation: The Indian Ocean began forming during the breakup of Gondwana about 180 million years ago as the African and Antarctic plates drifted apart.

The Indian Ocean began forming during the breakup of Gondwana about 180 million years ago as the African and Antarctic plates drifted apart. Fact: It’s the warmest ocean, which has a significant influence on weather patterns such as monsoons and the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

4. Southern Ocean

Size: Fourth largest, encircling Antarctica and spanning around 7 million square miles.

Fourth largest, encircling Antarctica and spanning around 7 million square miles. Formation: Although the waters existed for hundreds of millions of years, the Southern Ocean as a distinct body was designated only in the early 2000s. Geologically, it formed as the Antarctic Plate separated from South America and Australia, allowing a circumpolar current to develop.

Although the waters existed for hundreds of millions of years, the Southern Ocean as a distinct body was designated only in the early 2000s. Geologically, it formed as the Antarctic Plate separated from South America and Australia, allowing a circumpolar current to develop. Fact: The Southern Ocean has a unique circulation pattern known as the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which plays a key role in global heat distribution.

5. Arctic Ocean

Size: The smallest and shallowest ocean, covering about 5.4 million square miles.

The smallest and shallowest ocean, covering about 5.4 million square miles. Formation: The Arctic Ocean has been shaped by tectonic movements over the past 200 million years, but it reached its modern configuration relatively recently during the Pleistocene epoch, about 2.6 million years ago.

The Arctic Ocean has been shaped by tectonic movements over the past 200 million years, but it reached its modern configuration relatively recently during the Pleistocene epoch, about 2.6 million years ago. Fact: It has a distinct ecosystem due to its seasonal ice cover, and the ongoing loss of sea ice due to climate change is dramatically affecting the region.

Ocean Formation Timeline:

The Earth’s oceans began forming over 4 billion years ago, shortly after the planet's formation. Water vapor released from volcanic activity condensed to form the early oceans as the planet cooled. Most of the water may have originated from comet impacts and volcanic outgassing. Oceans played a crucial role in creating a stable climate and facilitating the development of early life around 3.8 billion years ago.

The formation of the modern oceans we know today was driven by tectonic processes over hundreds of millions of years, primarily as a result of the shifting and breakup of supercontinents like Rodinia, Pangaea, and Gondwana. These oceans continue to evolve as tectonic plates move, reshaping Earth's surface.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.