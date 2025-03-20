Giant galaxy that shouldn’t exist discovered from the early universe

Sebastiano Cantalupo (on the left) and Weichen Wang. Scientists have found a massive disk galaxy in the early universe, defying expectations about how quickly such structures can form. (CREDIT: University of Milano-Bicocca)

Astronomers have made a surprising discovery that challenges current theories of galaxy formation. A colossal disk-shaped galaxy, nicknamed the "Big Wheel," has been found just two billion years after the Big Bang.

Its vast size—similar to that of the Milky Way today—suggests that galaxies may have formed and grown much faster in the early universe than previously believed.

A Galaxy That Shouldn’t Exist

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured this distant giant in a region of space densely packed with galaxies, black holes, and interstellar gas.

The Big Wheel galaxy and its cosmic environment. The galaxy is a giant rotating disk at redshift z = 3.25, with clear spiral arms. It is so far unique for its large disk size of around 10 kpc — larger than any other galaxy disks confirmed at similar redshifts. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

The Big Wheel spans nearly 98,000 light-years across, an extraordinary size for such an early cosmic time. Until now, most astronomers assumed that galaxies of this scale needed nearly the entire age of the universe—roughly 13.8 billion years—to reach such dimensions.

Sebastiano Cantalupo, an astrophysics professor at the University of Milano-Bicocca, noted the significance of the find. “Before our observation, only much smaller galactic disks had been discovered by JWST. It was thought that the largest disks required most of the universe’s age to form.” The team’s findings, published in Nature Astronomy, now suggest otherwise.

Unraveling the Mystery

The discovery was part of a larger effort to explore an over-dense cosmic environment—a proto-galaxy cluster—using JWST and additional data from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Very Large Telescope (VLT), and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). This unusual region, approximately 11–12 billion light-years away, contains ten times the typical concentration of galaxies.

Weichen Wang, a researcher at Milano-Bicocca, explained the process behind identifying the Big Wheel. “Using JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera and Near-Infrared Spectrograph, we examined galaxies in this dense region. We analyzed their distances, shapes, and motions to confirm the presence of a galactic disk.”

The Big Wheel’s distinct spiral arms and bright blue clumps of young stars were visible in the JWST images. Spectroscopic analysis confirmed that the galaxy is rotating at about 300 kilometers per second, a speed similar to that of mature spiral galaxies seen today.

A Puzzle for Cosmology

The presence of such a massive disk galaxy so early in cosmic history raises key questions. How did it form so quickly? Could its growth have been fueled by the extreme environment surrounding it?

Galaxy images in the JWST near-infrared filters and the HST optical filter. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

The region hosting the Big Wheel is rich in gas and prone to galaxy interactions. Some researchers suspect that gentle galaxy mergers played a role in its rapid expansion. In many cases, merging galaxies can disrupt their structures, but in this instance, the collisions may have been aligned in a way that allowed the galaxy to maintain its spiral shape while accumulating mass.

Another possibility is that large amounts of gas flowed smoothly into the Big Wheel, aligning with its rotation and allowing it to expand without turbulence.

Themiya Nanayakkara, an astronomer at Swinburne University of Technology, emphasized the uniqueness of this situation. “This dense environment likely provided ideal conditions for rapid growth. It probably experienced mergers that were gentle enough to let the galaxy maintain its disk shape.”

Current cosmological models struggle to explain the presence of a galaxy this large so early in the universe. While individual outliers are expected, the discovery of additional massive early galaxies could force a re-evaluation of galaxy formation theories. Nanayakkara noted, “Finding one of these galaxies isn’t a problem for current models, but if we keep finding more, we may need to refine our understanding.”

The galaxy velocity map measured from the CO and Hα spectral lines. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

The Next Steps

The Big Wheel’s discovery was a rare event, with researchers estimating less than a 2% chance of finding a galaxy of this size in their survey. Now, astronomers are eager to locate more examples to determine whether this was an anomaly or part of a broader pattern.

Future JWST observations, along with data from other space and ground-based telescopes, will aim to uncover additional massive disks in the early universe. If more are found, astronomers may have to rethink how galaxies form and evolve over time.

Cantalupo emphasized the importance of further study. “Over-dense environments like the one hosting the Big Wheel remain relatively unexplored. More observations will help us build a statistical sample of giant disks in the early universe and open a new window into galaxy formation.”

The Cosmic Web Group. (CREDIT: University of Milano-Bicocca)

This discovery represents a crucial step in understanding the universe’s past. If the Big Wheel is not an isolated case, it may reshape the way scientists view the formation of massive galaxies, altering long-held beliefs about the timeline of cosmic evolution.

How Does the Big Wheel Galaxy Compare in Size and Composition?

The Big Wheel Galaxy, a recently discovered ring galaxy, stands out due to its immense size and striking structure. Estimated to span approximately 98,000 light-years in diameter, which is strikingly similar to the Milky Way (about 100,000 light-years across), making it one of the largest known galaxies. In terms of composition, the Big Wheel Galaxy exhibits a prominent ring structure, likely formed through a galactic collision, featuring vast regions of intense star formation.

In comparison, the Andromeda Galaxy (M31), the nearest spiral galaxy to the Milky Way, is roughly 150,000 light-years in diameter and contains an extensive population of older stars, dust, and gas, with ongoing mergers influencing its structure. While Andromeda is expected to collide with the Milky Way in about 4.5 billion years, the Big Wheel Galaxy has already undergone such a transformative event, shaping its distinctive ring.

The Sombrero Galaxy (M104), a spiral galaxy with a prominent dust lane and a bright nucleus, spans about 95,000 light-years. (CREDIT: NASA/ESA)

Another well-known galaxy, Messier 87 (M87), a giant elliptical galaxy in the Virgo Cluster, dwarfs the Milky Way in mass but not necessarily in physical size, stretching about 132,000 light-years. Unlike the star-forming rings of the Big Wheel, M87 is composed mostly of older, red stars and houses a supermassive black hole at its center, famously imaged by the Event Horizon Telescope. Its smooth, elliptical structure contrasts sharply with the dynamic ring and core of the Big Wheel Galaxy.

The Triangulum Galaxy (M33), a small spiral galaxy and a member of the Local Group, is much smaller, spanning about 60,000 light-years. Unlike the Big Wheel’s massive, ring-shaped starburst regions, M33 is a moderate-sized spiral with active star formation but lacks a clearly defined bulge.

Lastly, the Sombrero Galaxy (M104), a spiral galaxy with a prominent dust lane and a bright nucleus, spans about 95,000 light-years. It is known for its striking appearance. Compared to the Big Wheel Galaxy, the Sombrero’s structure is more traditional, with a dense core and extensive dust, whereas the Big Wheel’s unusual ring formation suggests a recent, large-scale cosmic interaction.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.