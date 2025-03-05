Global study links height to heart, metabolic, and mental health risks

Height is more than a number—it’s linked to health risks and benefits. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Height is one of the most noticeable physical traits and is shaped by both genetics and environment. Nutrition, socioeconomic status, and physical activity influence growth, but genetics plays the largest role.

Researchers have long studied how height correlates with various health conditions, and new findings, published in the journal Nature Genomic Medicine, reveal surprising connections.

A large-scale study, led by scientists at Queen Mary University of London, explored genetic links between height and disease. The research analyzed data from six populations with diverse ancestries, including European, African, East Asian, and Hispanic groups.

Using a method called Phenome-Wide Association Study (PheWAS), the team examined how genetically predicted height relates to a broad range of health conditions. This approach allows scientists to scan numerous traits without focusing on a single disease, uncovering unexpected associations between height and various medical conditions.

Manhattan plot showing the significant phecodes per category for the sex-combined cross-ancestry PheWAS meta-analysis of European (EUR), African (AFR), East Asian (EAS) ancestries and Hispanic (HIS) population groups. (CREDIT: Nature Genomic Medicine)

Genetic Height and Disease Risks

The study examined 1,768 traits from more than 800,000 individuals and found 254 significant links between genetically predicted height and disease risk. Some of the strongest associations were seen in circulatory, endocrine, metabolic, and musculoskeletal conditions.

One of the most pronounced findings was that genetically predicted taller height increases the risk of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular and often rapid heartbeat.

This association was the strongest when analyzing data across all ancestry groups. Taller individuals also showed a higher risk of venous thromboembolism, a condition where blood clots form in veins, which can be life-threatening if they travel to the lungs.

The research also confirmed that taller individuals have a lower likelihood of developing coronary artery disease (CAD), hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. These conditions affect heart health, and previous studies have suggested similar links. However, this study reinforced these findings using a large, multi-ancestry dataset, increasing confidence in the results.

Height and Ancestry-Specific Disease Patterns

While many associations held true across different ancestry groups, some were unique to specific populations or genders. For example, taller height in males was linked to a lower risk of hyperpotassemia, a condition characterized by high potassium levels in the blood. However, this association was not seen in females.

Another ancestry-specific pattern emerged regarding anxiety disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In the European ancestry meta-analysis, increased genetically predicted height in males was associated with a reduced risk of these mental health conditions.

Estimates per ancestry in the male meta-analysis of Phenome Wide Association Studies (meta-PheWAS), for signals from the mental disorders category that were identified as significant only in the European males meta PheWAS. (CREDIT: Nature Genomic Medicine)

However, this link was not observed in the broader, cross-ancestry analysis, suggesting that genetic and environmental factors specific to this population may play a role.

A unique female-specific finding also emerged. A higher genetically predicted height was linked to an increased risk of benign neoplasms in the digestive system, a connection that did not appear in the overall, sex-combined analysis. This suggests that hormonal or metabolic differences between men and women may influence the relationship between height and certain diseases.

Genetic Insights from a Massive Global Dataset

To carry out the study, the research team built a polygenic score for height using data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS). This score included genetic variants from the GIANT consortium, one of the largest sources of genetic data on height. The researchers excluded data from 23andMe to ensure consistency. By applying the PheWAS method, they systematically identified unexpected links between height and disease risk.

Top 20 significant hits from the sex-combined cross-ancestry PheWAS meta-analysis of EUR, AFR, EAS, HIS. (CREDIT: Nature Genomic Medicine)

Dr. Areti Papadopoulou, a postdoctoral research associate at the Medical Research Council Biostatistics Unit and the study’s first author, explained: “Our study explored disease-related outcomes in up to 840,000 individuals of European, African, East Asian, and Hispanic population groups with genetically predicted height. We report associations with a series of disorders, involving mental disorders and the endocrine system, that have not been previously associated with genetically predicted height.”

Dr. Eirini Marouli, an associate professor in computational biology at Queen Mary University of London and the study’s senior author, emphasized the significance of these findings: “Our study reveals significant links between genetically predicted height and various health conditions, providing new perspectives on disease risk. As a complex trait, height’s associations with disease offer valuable insights into underlying biological mechanisms. By analyzing genetic data across diverse ancestries and incorporating sex-specific analyses, we have identified associations that could improve early diagnosis and patient care. This research underscores the importance of inclusive genetic studies, advancing our understanding of health across populations and ensuring that scientific progress benefits everyone.”

Implications for Medicine and Future Research

The findings highlight the importance of considering height when assessing disease risk. Understanding how genetic height influences medical conditions could improve early diagnosis and preventative strategies. While height is not something that can be changed, its genetic associations may help doctors tailor health screenings and treatments based on individual risks.

Heterogeneous traits in the cross-ancestry meta-PheWAS analysis. (CREDIT: Nature Genomic Medicine)

This study also emphasizes the need for diverse genetic research. Many past studies focused primarily on European ancestry, limiting their applicability to other populations. By including multiple ancestries, this research provides a broader perspective on how genetic height impacts health worldwide.

Future research may focus on understanding the biological mechanisms driving these associations. For example, why does taller height protect against certain heart conditions while increasing the risk for others? Are these effects influenced by environmental factors like diet and lifestyle?

Answering these questions could pave the way for more personalized medicine, where genetic risk factors inform prevention and treatment plans.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.