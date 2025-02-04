Goji berries possess eco-friendly, non-toxic antimicrobial benefits

Researchers have developed a green synthesis method for silver nanoparticles using goji berries, offering sustainable solutions across medicine and industry. (CREDIT: Tristar Plants)

Silver nanoparticles (Ag-NPs) have long been celebrated for their antimicrobial properties. These microscopic marvels find applications in fields ranging from medicine to food preservation. However, traditional synthesis methods often rely on expensive, toxic chemicals and energy-intensive processes.

In contrast, green bio-nanotechnology offers a sustainable, non-toxic alternative using biological sources like plant extracts. Among these, the humble goji berry has emerged as a promising candidate for the eco-friendly production of Ag-NPs.

The goji berry, a superfood renowned for its health benefits, also harbors bioactive compounds ideal for nanoparticle synthesis. Researchers from Sapienza University of Rome, in collaboration with NED University of Engineering and Technology and King Saud University, have demonstrated a groundbreaking technique to synthesize Ag-NPs using goji berry extract. The process eliminates the need for external capping agents, as the natural reducing agents in the berry serve to stabilize and cap the nanoparticles.

In the study, locally sourced goji berries were thoroughly washed, dried, and ground into a fine powder. A precise amount of this powder was mixed with distilled water and heated to create an extract. This extract was then combined with silver nitrate (AgNO3) to initiate a reduction reaction, resulting in the formation of silver nanoparticles.

The process was visually confirmed by a color change in the solution from yellow to black. The nanoparticles were subsequently purified through centrifugation and stored for further use.

Process flow of preparation of extract. (CREDIT: AIP Advances)

Published in the journal, AIP Advances, this method not only leverages the natural properties of goji berries but also addresses a critical need for sustainable synthesis techniques.

Traditional methods often require hazardous chemicals and generate harmful byproducts, making this green approach an attractive alternative. By eliminating the need for external stabilizing agents, the process becomes more cost-effective and eco-friendly.

The synthesized nanoparticles underwent rigorous characterization. X-ray diffraction (XRD) analysis revealed their face-centered cubic (FCC) structure, confirming their crystalline nature. Ultraviolet-Visible (UV-Vis) spectroscopy further validated their formation.

Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) showed that the nanoparticles were spherical, with an average diameter of 22 nanometers. Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) spectroscopy detected hydrocarbon groups bonded to the Ag-NPs, underscoring the role of goji berry compounds in stabilizing the nanoparticles.

The antibacterial efficacy of these nanoparticles was tested against Staphylococcus aureus, a gram-positive bacterium responsible for staph infections. Using the disk diffusion method, the nanoparticles exhibited an 18 mm zone of inhibition, demonstrating significant antimicrobial activity.

This finding underscores their potential in medical applications, including coatings, textiles, and food packaging. The broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties of silver nanoparticles make them indispensable in combating both bacterial and fungal pathogens.

Traditional methods for synthesizing metallic nanoparticles include chemical and physical vapor deposition and electrochemical techniques. While effective, these methods often require expensive equipment and hazardous chemicals. Green synthesis using plant extracts, however, offers a cleaner, safer alternative. It is cost-effective, energy-efficient, and biologically compatible, making it an attractive option for large-scale production.

Fruit and leaf extracts have been employed for years in nanoparticle synthesis, with substances like black pepper palm and Sesbania grandiflora leaf extracts yielding promising results. Among various metals, silver stands out due to its chemical stability, broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity, and unique optical properties.

Green synthesis of Ag-NPs using goji berry extract. (CREDIT: AIP Advances)

The eco-friendly nature of goji berry extract synthesis makes it particularly appealing. The process requires minimal energy input, eliminates toxic by-products, and leverages readily available biological materials. As a result, it aligns perfectly with the principles of sustainability. Moreover, the simplicity of this method reduces the need for complex equipment, making it accessible for researchers and industries worldwide.

The applications of Ag-NPs extend beyond medicine and food preservation. They are increasingly being used in environmental remediation, where their antimicrobial properties help purify water and reduce pollution. Their use in sensors and energy systems further highlights their versatility and importance in modern technology.

The simplicity and scalability of this method position it as a viable candidate for industrial applications. According to lead researcher Kamran Alam, “This is a simple and straightforward synthesis method which does not need additional chemicals or complex equipment and can be scaled up for industrial applications.”

Moving forward, Alam and his team aim to study the cellular toxicity and biocompatibility of the synthesized nanoparticles. Such research could pave the way for their use in biomedical applications, including drug delivery systems and antimicrobial coatings. The integration of Ag-NPs into gelatin scaffolds has already shown promise, with enhanced antibacterial properties observed as nanoparticle concentration increased.

UV–Vis absorption peak for Ag-NPs synthesized by green nanotechnology. (CREDIT: AIP Advances)

Silver nanoparticles are not only effective in combating bacterial infections but also play a role in enhancing the performance of sensors, catalysts, and energy applications. Their integration into consumer products could revolutionize industries by offering sustainable, high-performance alternatives to traditional materials.

The success of goji berry-based synthesis highlights the untapped potential of natural resources in advancing nanotechnology. As the demand for sustainable solutions grows, such innovations demonstrate how science can harmonize with nature to address global challenges. The implications of this research are vast, ranging from improved medical treatments to enhanced environmental sustainability.

One of the critical challenges in nanotechnology is bridging the gap between laboratory research and industrial-scale production. The goji berry-based synthesis method presents a viable solution by offering a scalable, cost-effective process that retains the ecological benefits of green nanotechnology. Industries focused on sustainability can adopt this approach to create high-quality nanoparticles without compromising environmental or economic goals.

Additionally, the interdisciplinary nature of this research underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing complex scientific problems. By combining expertise from biology, chemistry, and engineering, the researchers have developed a method that is both innovative and practical. This approach could serve as a model for future advancements in nanotechnology, encouraging scientists to explore other natural sources for nanoparticle synthesis.

The role of education and public awareness is also crucial in promoting sustainable technologies. As more people recognize the benefits of green nanotechnology, there is likely to be increased support for research and development in this field. Public and private partnerships can further accelerate the adoption of eco-friendly practices, ensuring that the benefits of innovations like Ag-NPs reach a broader audience.

The future of nanotechnology lies in its ability to adapt and evolve with changing global needs. As researchers continue to explore the potential of natural resources, the possibilities for sustainable innovation are virtually limitless.

The synthesis of silver nanoparticles using goji berries is just one example of how science can create solutions that are both effective and environmentally responsible.

By prioritizing sustainability, researchers are paving the way for a future where technology and nature coexist in harmony.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.