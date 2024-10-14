Brighter Side of News
HomeGood NewsDiscoveriesInnovationsGlobal GoodHealthGreen ImpactSpaceAICelebritiesGNISubscribe

Groundbreaking new AI revolutionizes drug development, study finds

AI helps predict receptor structures, speeding up drug development for mental health and shows promise for schizophrenia and depression.

Rebecca Shavit
AI technology is revolutionizing drug development for mental health

AI technology is revolutionizing drug development for mental health. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is proving to be a game-changer in drug development, especially in the realm of mental health.

A recent study from Uppsala University, published in Science Advances, highlights how AI can revolutionize the search for new medications by predicting the three-dimensional structures of key receptors in the brain. These advancements could lead to more effective treatments for conditions like schizophrenia and depression.

Traditionally, researchers have relied on experimental methods to understand the intricate structures of proteins and how various molecules interact with them. This structural information is essential for designing drugs that can bind effectively to target proteins, but the process is time-consuming and complex.

The image shows a comparison of the AI model of TAAR1 (turquoise) and a structure of the receptor determined by experiment (purple). (CREDIT: Alejandro Diaz)

As a result, it’s not always feasible to use experimental approaches in every case. However, with AI, researchers now have a faster and more accurate way to predict these protein structures, which is speeding up drug discovery.

In this recent study, scientists at Uppsala University focused on a receptor called TAAR1, which has shown great promise in mental health treatments. TAAR1 is particularly interesting because drugs that activate this receptor have demonstrated positive effects in managing symptoms of schizophrenia and depression. Yet, before this study, the exact structure of the TAAR1 receptor remained unknown.

Related Stories

  • How does the brain make memories?
  • Can ultrasound help treat Alzheimer’s, Dementia and the brain?
  • Can ultrasound help treat Alzheimer’s, Dementia and the brain?

Using AI, researchers were able to model TAAR1’s three-dimensional structure with remarkable precision. These models were then used to screen millions of potential drug molecules through supercomputers. The idea was to find which molecules would best fit into the receptor model, predicting their potential effectiveness as medications.

Once promising candidates were identified, the molecules were put to the test in real-world experiments by collaborators at Karolinska Institutet.

Jens Carlsson, Professor at the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology at Uppsala University and SciLifeLab, (CREDIT: Mikael Wallerstedt)

Remarkably, a large number of the predicted molecules successfully activated TAAR1. One of the most potent molecules even showed significant effects in animal trials, further bolstering the potential of AI in developing drugs for mental health.

As the study progressed, researchers were given a rare opportunity to validate their AI models. Experimental data on the actual structure of TAAR1 became available, allowing the team to compare the AI-generated models with real-world results. The comparison was a revelation.

In vivo efficacy and antipsychotic-like activity of compound 65. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Jens Carlsson, the lead researcher from Uppsala University, expressed his astonishment: “The accuracy of the structures generated with AI was astonishing – I couldn't believe it.” He emphasized that AI-based modeling outperformed traditional methods by a significant margin.

With these successful results, Carlsson and his team now look forward to using AI in drug development for other receptors. The possibilities are vast, as AI opens doors to working with previously elusive targets in the brain. This breakthrough offers hope for creating new, more effective treatments for mental health disorders.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.

Like these kind of feel good stories? Get The Brighter Side of News' newsletter.

AIartificial intelligenceBrain NewsDrugsMedical Good NewsNeuroscienceResearchScience
Rebecca ShavitReporter
Rebecca Shavit is the Good News, Psychology, Behavioral Science, and Celebrity Good News reporter for the Brighter Side of News.
Latest Stories
When COVID-19 occurred, we of course wanted to study the therapy’s potential and discovered it was effective against every type of coronavirus, in vitro and in vivo.
HealthBananas could be the silver bullet against all human-infecting coronavirusesJoseph Shavit
A Northwestern University study finds that showerheads and toothbrushes are home to hundreds of previously unknown viruses
HealthYour bathroom surfaces are teeming with viruses – that could be a good thingRebecca Shavit
Repurposing drugs capable of extending lifespan and health span has a huge untapped potential in translational geroscience.
HealthCommon hypertension drug can slow down aging and increase life expectancyJoseph Shavit