Groundbreaking new device could let you taste food in virtual reality

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) have transformed entertainment, gaming, and remote collaboration. These technologies rely on visual, auditory, and haptic feedback to create immersive experiences. However, one major component of human perception—taste—remains largely absent from digital interactions.

Researchers are now working to bridge this gap with a novel human-machine interface (HMI) that integrates gustatory perception into VR and AR environments.

Taste plays a critical role in sensory perception, influencing emotions, memories, and decision-making. Yet, the digital replication of taste remains a challenge. While past research has explored electrical and thermal stimulation of the tongue, these methods fail to provide a comprehensive range of taste sensations.

Chemical-based approaches offer greater diversity but require precise control over the release and interaction of tastants. The latest advancement, called ‘e-Taste,’ presents a promising solution by using sensors and microfluidic delivery systems to transmit and replicate taste remotely.

Being able to digitally simulate taste sensations could help researchers pioneer new virtual environments. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Introducing e-Taste: Digitizing Flavor Perception

Developed by researchers at The Ohio State University, e-Taste captures taste information through a sensor-equipped platform that identifies key taste molecules—glucose for sweetness, citric acid for sourness, sodium chloride for saltiness, magnesium chloride for bitterness, and glutamate for umami. These molecular signals are then encoded and transmitted wirelessly to a receiving device, where they are reconstituted via a microfluidic system.

Research findings were published in the journal Science Advances.

At the core of e-Taste is an electromagnetic (EM) actuator that controls the precise release of taste chemicals through a hydrogel-based interface. The system allows users to experience remote tasting with adjustable intensity and customizable flavor combinations. By controlling the duration and concentration of the released compounds, researchers have developed a scalable method to generate realistic taste sensations.

Field tests demonstrated that participants could distinguish between different intensities of sourness with approximately 70% accuracy. Long-range testing confirmed the system’s ability to transmit taste experiences between distant locations, such as initiating remote tasting in Ohio from California.

Another experiment tasked participants with identifying virtual food options, including lemonade, cake, fried egg, fish soup, and coffee, further validating the technology’s immersive potential.

“The chemical dimension in the current VR and AR realm is relatively underrepresented, especially when we talk about olfaction and gustation,” said Jinghua Li, an assistant professor of materials science and engineering at Ohio State and co-author of the study. “It’s a gap that needs to be filled, and we’ve developed that with this next-generation system.”

Engineering a Wearable Taste Interface

Existing gustatory interfaces often rely on bulky and rigid designs that hinder wearability and user comfort. In contrast, e-Taste is designed for seamless integration with the human body, offering a lightweight and flexible alternative.

Schematic illustration of the operational principle of the reported gustatory interface, e-Taste. It features an electrochemical sensing platform for taste information capture, a wireless data transmission protocol for remote instruction and control, and an EM actuation system for taste replication by using edible chemicals representing the five basic taste sensations. The e-Taste can bridge real and virtual spaces or connect disparate real spaces across long distances. (CREDIT: Adobe Stock / Science Advances)

The microfluidic interface ensures unobtrusive implementation, making it compatible with various VR/AR applications, biomedical research, and even therapeutic interventions.

The actuator system consists of a mouthpiece linked to a miniature pump that controls the flow of taste solutions. An electric charge activates the system, vibrating the liquid channels and releasing tastants in controlled amounts. Users can receive single or combined taste stimuli, allowing for a more complex flavor experience.

“Based on the digital instruction, you can also choose to release one or several different tastes simultaneously so that they can form different sensations,” Li explained.

The technology builds on prior biosensor research, incorporating safety measures to ensure user well-being. By refining the material properties of the hydrogel interface, researchers have improved the consistency and reliability of taste replication. This breakthrough sets the stage for further advancements in chemical-based HMI systems.

Photographs of a multichannel sensor patch and an EM actuator with colored liquid inside, mounted onto a dental cast. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

The Future of Taste in Virtual Reality

Beyond entertainment, e-Taste holds potential applications in accessibility and medical research. Individuals with taste or smell disorders—such as those caused by traumatic brain injuries or long COVID—could benefit from digital taste augmentation.

Additionally, the system may aid researchers in studying how the brain processes gustatory information, potentially leading to new treatments for sensory impairments.

“This will help people connect in virtual spaces in never-before-seen ways,” said Li. “This concept is here, and it is a good first step to becoming a small part of the metaverse.”

Simulations of the pump with current on and off, and corresponding photographs after repetitive actuation cycles. Optical image and IR image of the actuator on a hand after 100 actuation cycles. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

As the technology advances, researchers aim to further miniaturize the system and expand its compatibility with a wider range of taste compounds. Future iterations may also integrate olfactory components, providing a richer and more complete sensory experience in virtual environments.

By incorporating taste into VR and AR, e-Taste paves the way for a future where digital experiences go beyond sight and sound, engaging all five senses. Whether for gaming, remote dining, or biomedical applications, this innovation marks a significant step toward a truly immersive virtual world.

