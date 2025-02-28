Groundbreaking qubit technology reduces errors in quantum computing

Quantum computers have the potential to revolutionize fields such as medicine, materials science, and cryptography. However, these powerful machines remain impractical due to a fundamental problem: they make too many errors.

Scientists at the AWS Center for Quantum Computing, located at Caltech, have now made a significant breakthrough that could bring practical quantum computing closer to reality. By using a special type of quantum bit—known as a cat qubit—their new quantum chip architecture, called Ocelot, significantly reduces quantum errors.

The Challenge of Quantum Errors

Unlike classical computers, which process data using stable bits of 1s and 0s, quantum computers rely on qubits. These qubits exist in a fragile state of superposition, meaning they can be both 1 and 0 simultaneously.

This property makes quantum computing powerful, but it also makes qubits extremely sensitive to external disturbances. Even minor vibrations, heat, or electromagnetic interference can knock qubits out of their state, causing errors.

A dilution refrigerator at the AWS Center for Quantum Computing. Quantum computers require these cooling devices to maintain the quantum chips at ultra-cold temperatures. (CREDIT: AWS)

To be useful for real-world applications, quantum computers must achieve error rates that are a billion times lower than today’s levels. “Error rates have been going down about a factor of two every two years,” says Oskar Painter, a professor at Caltech and head of quantum hardware at AWS. “At this rate, it would take us 70 years to get to where we need to be.”

Classical computers handle errors using redundancy. If a bit flips incorrectly, additional backup bits help detect and correct the error. Quantum computers face a bigger challenge.

Not only do they suffer from bit-flip errors (where a 1 changes to a 0 and vice versa), but they also experience phase-flip errors, where the synchronization between quantum states is lost. Correcting both types of errors requires complex error-correction strategies that often demand thousands of extra qubits, making quantum systems incredibly resource-intensive.

A New Approach: Cat Qubits and the Ocelot Chip

To solve this problem, researchers have been developing cat qubits, a type of qubit that naturally suppresses bit-flip errors. First proposed in 2001, cat qubits encode information in a way that makes them less vulnerable to certain types of noise. These qubits get their name from Schrödinger’s famous thought experiment in which a cat is both dead and alive at the same time. Similarly, cat qubits can exist in two large, stable quantum states simultaneously.

AWS scientists have now taken this concept further by developing Ocelot, a scalable quantum chip that uses cat qubits in combination with a simpler error-correction code. “We are developing a new chip architecture that may be able to get us there faster,” says Painter. “That said, this is an early building block. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Ocelot works by combining five cat qubits with special buffer circuits that stabilize their oscillation, along with four additional qubits that detect phase errors. Because cat qubits already minimize bit-flip errors, the researchers only need to correct phase-flip errors, which can be done with a much simpler error-correction code.

“We have demonstrated a more scalable architecture that can reduce the number of additional qubits needed for error correction by up to 90 percent,” says Fernando Brandão, a professor at Caltech and director of applied science at AWS.

View of the Ocelot quantum computer chip. (CREDIT: AWS)

How Ocelot Improves Error Correction

The Ocelot chip achieves error suppression using superconducting circuits made of microwave oscillators. The qubit states—representing 1s and 0s—correspond to large-scale oscillations in these circuits. “You can think of it like a child swinging back and forth on a playground swing,” Painter explains. “A gust of wind might disturb the swing, but it won’t quickly reverse its direction.” This natural stability means bit-flip errors are already suppressed.

With bit-flip errors minimized, the team focused on correcting phase errors. They implemented a classical error-correction method known as a repetition code. Traditionally, quantum error correction requires thousands of backup qubits, but the Ocelot chip dramatically reduces this overhead by focusing on a single type of error.

Initial tests show that as the team increased the number of cat qubits from three to five, the system's ability to detect phase errors improved significantly. Most importantly, this method did not interfere with the cat qubits' ability to suppress bit-flip errors, proving that the approach is both scalable and effective.

Overall logical error per cycle of the repetition cat code, ϵL = (ϵL,bit-flip + ϵL,phase-flip)/2, versus cat qubit mean photon number ∣α∣2. (CREDIT: Nature)

The Future of Scalable Quantum Computing

The findings, published in the journal Nature, represent an important step toward fault-tolerant quantum computing. However, much work remains. While the Ocelot chip significantly reduces errors, it is still an early-stage technology. The researchers plan to continue refining the design and expanding the scale of the system.

“It’s a very hard problem to tackle, and we will need to continue to invest in basic research while staying connected to, and learning from, important work being done in academia,” Painter says.

The research team included scientists from AWS and Caltech, including John Preskill, a theoretical physicist known for his work in quantum information science, and Gil Refael, a professor of theoretical physics at Caltech.

With innovations like Ocelot, the dream of practical quantum computing is moving closer to reality. As researchers continue refining error-correction strategies, quantum computers may soon tackle problems beyond the reach of today’s most powerful supercomputers.

