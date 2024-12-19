Groundbreaking vaccine successfully treats skin and pancreatic cancer

The body's ability to respond to cellular stress is a critical mechanism for maintaining health. When cells undergo damage or dysfunction, they often enter a state called senescence. This process halts their proliferation and triggers a proinflammatory response known as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP). SASP facilitates immune system activity by recruiting immune cells to remove these senescent cells, thus preserving tissue integrity.

Cancer cells frequently encounter stressors that can induce senescence, including oncogenic signaling, replicative stress, hypoxia, and exposure to reactive oxygen species. Anticancer therapies also contribute to this process. Tumors, therefore, often contain senescent cells both before and after treatment.

These cells, while not proliferating, impact the tumor microenvironment through SASP. Depending on the cancer’s characteristics and the treatment applied, SASP can have varying effects, ranging from promoting antitumor immune responses to creating barriers that protect tumors.

Immune cell infiltrate (in deep red) around senescent cancer cells (large nuclei marked in blue). (CREDIT: IRB Barcelona)

Immune clearance of senescent cells primarily involves innate immune components like macrophages and natural killer (NK) cells. These cells target senescent cells for elimination.

Adaptive immunity also plays a role, as seen in studies where senescent hepatocytes expressing oncogenic mutations activate CD4 T cells, which in turn recruit macrophages to remove premalignant cells.

However, senescent cells also upregulate inhibitory signals like HLA-E, shielding them from immune attack. This dual role underscores the complexity of senescence in cancer biology.

Groundbreaking research by scientists at IRB Barcelona has explored how inducing senescence in cancer cells can enhance immune system efficacy. Their study, published in Cancer Discovery, reveals promising implications for cancer treatment.

Led by Dr. Manuel Serrano and Dr. Federico Pietrocola, the team tested senescent cancer cells as a vaccine in experimental models of melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The results showed significant tumor prevention in healthy mice and moderate improvements in mice with existing tumors.

“Our results indicate that senescent cells are a preferred option when it comes to stimulating the immune system against cancer,” explained Dr. Serrano. This approach could pave the way for new cancer therapies.

The researchers found that senescent cells remain active in the body longer than dead cells, sustaining immune activation. Moreover, since senescent cells do not divide, they cannot contribute to tumor regrowth. Testing in both immune-responsive cancers like melanoma and immune-resistant cancers like pancreatic cancer confirmed the vaccine’s efficacy. Additionally, human cancer cell studies revealed similar potential for immune activation.

Senescent tumor cells, mouse pancreatic cancer cell culture. (CREDIT: IRB Barcelona)

These findings align with complementary research by Dr. Direna Alonso-Curbelo and Dr. Scott W. Lowe. Their work, based at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, highlighted how senescent tumor cells alter molecular pathways, enhancing immune visibility and reactivating anti-tumor responses.

“Senescence increases the ability of cells to receive signals from their environment that activate pathways for recognition and destruction by cytotoxic T cells,” noted Dr. Alonso-Curbelo.

Both studies underline the bidirectional communication between senescent cells and the immune system. Senescent cells emit inflammatory signals while becoming more receptive to immune signaling. These discoveries suggest broader applications, potentially benefiting other conditions like atherosclerosis, where senescent cells are prevalent.

Collaboration played a crucial role in these breakthroughs. IRB Barcelona’s research involved the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology and institutions in Canada. Their findings emphasize the potential of combining senescence-inducing vaccines with existing immunotherapies for enhanced outcomes.

The researchers tested the technique in animal models of melanoma, a type of cancer characterised by high activation of the immune system, and also in pancreatic cancer models, which present strong barriers against immune cells. (CREDIT: IRB Barcelona)

While challenges remain, these advances represent a significant leap forward. As Dr. Serrano’s team continues to investigate combined therapies, the hope for innovative cancer treatments grows. Senescent cell vaccines could reshape how we tackle not just cancer, but other age-related diseases.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.