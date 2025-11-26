Half a million years of weather is locked inside a ‘Devils Hole’

By reading calcite layers in a Nevada cave, scientists traced 580,000 years of shifting storms, groundwater and vegetation, offering a stark warning for the modern Southwest as climate warms. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

In the heart of the Mojave Desert, far from snowcapped peaks or roaring rivers, a narrow crack in the rock has quietly stored half a million years of climate history. Now, scientists have learned to read that record, and it tells a story that matters to you if you live anywhere in the water stressed West.

A Cave That Remembers Ice Ages

The site is called Devils Hole, a flooded fissure in southern Nevada. For hundreds of thousands of years, groundwater has flowed through this crack and left thin layers of calcite on the cave walls, a bit like hard water building scale inside a pipe. Each new layer trapped a chemical snapshot of the climate outside at that time.

Kathleen Wendt, a paleoclimatologist who led the new study while at Oregon State University, and her colleagues decided to see just how far back that record goes. They descended about 20 meters into a tight shaft to reach a section known as Devils Hole II. There, they drilled a one meter long core of calcite from the wall.

Devils Hole (DH) versus Devils Hole 2 (DH2) records. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

“This meter-long core gives you a record of how climate has changed over half a million years,” Wendt said. “There aren’t a lot of caves like this in the world.”

By studying the oxygen in the calcite, the team reconstructed changes in temperature and rainfall across the last 580,000 years. The study, published in Nature Communications, shows that the American Southwest has swung many times between cooler, wetter ice age conditions and hot, dry intervals like the one you are living through now.

From Cool, Wet Valleys to Hot, Dry Basins

The core captures six full glacial cycles. During glacial periods, when large ice sheets covered much of North America, the region that is now southern Nevada was cooler and much more moist. Lakes were larger, mountain snowpacks were deeper and groundwater recharge surged.

“What we see over this time span are glacial periods, when Nevada was cooler and wetter, followed by interglacial periods, when Nevada was hot and dry, like what we’re experiencing today,” Wendt said.

The real surprise came inside those warm phases. Midway through several interglacial periods, the record shows a sharp drop in available groundwater and a steep decline in vegetation in the high elevation recharge areas that feed Devils Hole. In other words, even during warm, favorable summers, the landscape dried out enough that plant cover crashed.

Devils Hole 2 (DH2) δ18O, δ13C, and palaeo water table elevation over the last 600 ka. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

The team also tracked how storm paths changed. Christo Buizert, an associate professor in Oregon State’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, explained that modern winter storms mostly hit farther north.

“Today, the bulk of the rainstorms coming off the ocean hit the Pacific Northwest, but during ice age periods, that same belt of rainstorms would land a lot further south,” he said. “That tells us these storm systems can move up and down the coast, and they can shift quickly and dramatically.”

Reading Climate From Cave Chemistry

To pull this story from the rock, the researchers measured tiny differences in the ratios of oxygen atoms preserved in each calcite layer. Those oxygen isotopes reflect where the moisture came from, how much it rained and how warm the air and water were at the time.

They also measured carbon isotopes in the calcite. Those values change with the density and activity of vegetation and soils in the mountain areas where rain and snow seep into the ground. Lower carbon values usually signal richer plant cover and healthier soils. Higher values point to sparser vegetation and drier conditions.

By combining these two signals, the team could see when the region was cold or hot, wet or dry and how mountain ecosystems responded. The record shows that temperature, water availability and vegetation are tightly linked. When groundwater levels fell, plant productivity dropped soon after, even if summers stayed warm.

Modern moisture trajectories and iCESM results. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

The long record also allowed the scientists to compare Devils Hole’s story with changes in Earth’s orbit, global ice volume and atmospheric carbon dioxide. They found that the cave’s water chemistry tracks global temperature shifts very closely, suggesting that warming linked to higher carbon dioxide has been a major driver of climate in this region for hundreds of thousands of years.

Storm Tracks, Groundwater and Tipping Points

The Devils Hole record shows that during ice ages, winter storms from the Pacific shifted south and hammered the Southwest. Cooler air and weaker evaporation meant more of that moisture made it into the ground as snow and rain. Groundwater recharge increased by as much as 50 percent or more compared with today, and the desert basins supported richer plant life.

As Earth warmed and large ice sheets melted back, the storm belt moved north again. The Southwest dried out. At first, high elevation recharge zones still held on, with enough moisture to support dense vegetation. Then, once effective groundwater recharge dropped to around half again above modern levels or less, the vegetation signal changed quickly. Carbon isotopes jumped, showing that plant cover thinned and soils lost activity.

The timing matters. In many interglacial periods, the vegetation decline lagged the peak in summer sunlight by only a couple of thousand years. That pattern suggests the system stayed stable for a while, then crossed a threshold. Once recharge slipped below a certain point, mountain ecosystems tipped into a different state, even though summers remained bright and warm.

For a region that already lives close to its limits, that is an uncomfortable lesson.

Devils Hole 2 (DH2) δ18O power spectrum and phasing analysis. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

“This raises questions about what we might expect in this region in the future as climate continues to change,” Buizert said. “This part of the world is already on the cusp of livability with high summer temperatures and limited water resources.”

Practical Implications of the Research

For you, the Devils Hole record offers a long view of what a changing climate can do to an already dry region. It shows that temperature, storm patterns, groundwater and vegetation do not move independently. They shift together, and sometimes they do so abruptly once a tipping point is reached.

The study reinforces that higher atmospheric carbon dioxide and warmer global temperatures can reshape regional water supplies, even in places far from glaciers or coastlines. In the Southwest, that may mean less winter snow, smaller mountain aquifers and thinner plant cover in the very areas that feed springs, wells and rivers.

The cave record also hints at a warning level. In the past, when groundwater recharge in the recharge zones dropped below roughly 50 percent above modern levels, vegetation in those areas declined sharply. While today’s warming is much faster than anything in the record, that threshold gives water managers and ecologists a rough benchmark for stress in mountain watersheds.

For researchers, Devils Hole proves the value of cave deposits as climate archives, especially in arid places where tree rings, lake sediments and ice cores are rare. The dual signal from oxygen and carbon helps scientists test climate models, refine projections and understand how storm tracks may shift as the planet warms.

In a broader sense, this half million year record reminds humanity that water scarce regions can look stable for long stretches, then change quickly when several factors line up. As cities grow, reservoirs shrink and heat waves intensify, learning how those factors interact may help communities plan for a future in which the past few decades are not a reliable guide.

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Communications.

Related Stories