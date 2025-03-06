Healing the ozone: Global CFC reduction efforts are paying off

A new MIT-led study confirms with 95% confidence that the Antarctic ozone hole is healing due to reductions in ozone-depleting substances. (CREDIT: NOAA)

In 1985, scientists discovered a seasonal hole in the Antarctic ozone layer. This protective layer shields Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

The sudden depletion raised global concerns, as increased UV exposure could lead to higher skin cancer rates, eye damage, and ecosystem disruptions.

Researchers quickly traced the cause to human-made ozone-depleting substances (ODS), particularly chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which were widely used in refrigeration, air conditioning, and aerosol propellants.

A year later, a team led by scientist Susan Solomon, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), traveled to Antarctica and confirmed that CFCs were the main culprits. When these chemicals drifted into the stratosphere, they triggered ozone destruction under specific seasonal conditions. The findings led to swift international action, culminating in the 1987 Montreal Protocol, a treaty designed to phase out ODS use worldwide.

An MIT-led study confirms the Antarctic ozone layer is healing as a direct result of global efforts to reduce ozone-depleting substances. Foreground image of the ozone layer is from Sept. 28, 2024. (CREDIT: NASA, MIT)

A Measured Recovery

For decades, scientists have observed promising signs of ozone layer recovery. However, it remained unclear whether this improvement was solely due to reduced ODS levels or if other environmental factors, such as natural weather variations and greenhouse gas emissions, played a role. Previous studies relied heavily on model-data comparisons but lacked strong statistical confidence in linking recovery to human action.

Now, a new MIT-led study has provided that confidence. Using a method known as fingerprinting, researchers have isolated the influence of declining ODS levels on Antarctic ozone recovery.

“There’s been a lot of qualitative evidence showing that the Antarctic ozone hole is getting better,” says Solomon, now a professor at MIT. “This is really the first study that has quantified confidence in the recovery of the ozone hole. The conclusion is, with 95 percent confidence, it is recovering. Which is awesome. And it shows we can actually solve environmental problems.”

Graduate student Peidong Wang, the study’s lead author, collaborated with researchers from MIT and other institutions to analyze ozone trends from 2005 onward. Their study, published in Nature, demonstrates that the observed healing matches the expected pattern from reduced ODS levels.

The Science Behind Ozone Fingerprinting

To confirm that the ozone hole’s recovery was not just a product of random climate fluctuations, the researchers turned to a technique pioneered by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Klaus Hasselmann. Fingerprinting isolates specific environmental signals from natural noise.

Climate scientists have used this method to distinguish human-caused climate change from normal temperature variations. Solomon and Wang adapted the technique to identify the impact of ODS reductions on ozone recovery.

“The atmosphere has really chaotic variability within it,” Solomon explains. “What we’re trying to detect is the emerging signal of ozone recovery against that kind of variability, which also occurs in the stratosphere.”

The left panels show satellite-observed Antarctic ozone trends by month and altitude, starting in 2005 with varying end years. The right panel displays model-simulated ozone changes driven by human activities. Colors indicate ozone changes relative to natural variability spread, with green for increases and blue for decreases. (CREDIT: MIT)

Using climate simulations, the researchers created multiple “parallel worlds,” testing different atmospheric conditions. Some scenarios assumed no greenhouse gas increases or ODS reductions, meaning any ozone changes would be due to natural variability.

Others factored in declining ODS levels while holding other influences constant. By comparing these simulations, they identified a distinct “fingerprint” of ozone recovery linked specifically to human-driven reductions in ODS.

They then tested this fingerprint against real satellite data. By 2018, the fingerprint emerged so clearly in observations that they could state with 95 percent confidence that the ozone hole was healing due to global efforts to reduce ODS emissions.

“After 15 years of observational records, we see this signal to noise with 95 percent confidence, suggesting there’s only a very small chance that the observed pattern similarity can be explained by variability noise,” Wang says. “This gives us confidence in the fingerprint. It also gives us confidence that we can solve environmental problems.”

Dr. Susan Solomon in Antarctica. (CREDIT: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

A Future Without an Ozone Hole

Thanks to international cooperation and scientific innovation, the Antarctic ozone hole is on a clear path to recovery. The Montreal Protocol has led to a dramatic decline in ODS emissions, and researchers estimate that, if trends continue, the hole could fully close within the next two decades.

“By something like 2035, we might see a year when there’s no ozone hole depletion at all in the Antarctic. And that will be very exciting for me,” Solomon says. “And some of you will see the ozone hole go away completely in your lifetimes. And people did that.”

The study highlights how scientific research and international policy can work together to solve major environmental challenges. It also underscores the importance of long-term monitoring to confirm that corrective actions lead to real-world improvements.

Month-height patterns of ozone trends in observations and simulations. (CREDIT: Nature)

While the fight against ozone depletion is being won, scientists warn that continued vigilance is necessary. The persistence of some long-lived ODS chemicals means the ozone layer remains vulnerable. Additionally, emerging threats, such as climate change and the increasing complexity of atmospheric interactions, require ongoing research and adaptive policies.

As Solomon and her team emphasize, the recovery of the ozone hole is a rare example of global success in tackling an environmental crisis. It serves as a model for addressing other pressing issues, including climate change.

“What we can learn from ozone studies is how different countries can swiftly follow these treaties to decrease emissions,” Wang says. “This study proves that when we act together, we can reverse environmental damage.”

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.