Irregular sleep patterns can lead to increased risk of type 2 diabetes

Getting consistent sleep could help stave off type 2 diabetes, new research suggests. A study led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital, part of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, analyzed sleep patterns over 7 nights and tracked participants for over seven years. Researchers discovered that irregular sleep durations were linked to a higher diabetes risk. Individuals with the most irregular sleep patterns had a 34 percent higher risk of developing diabetes than those with regular sleep patterns. These findings, published in Diabetes Care, highlight the importance of regular sleep for diabetes prevention.

“Our study identified a modifiable lifestyle factor that can help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” said lead author Sina Kianersi, PhD, a research fellow at Brigham and Women's Hospital. “Our findings underscore the importance of consistent sleep patterns as a strategy to reduce type 2 diabetes."

Type 2 diabetes affects nearly half a billion people globally and is one of the top 10 leading causes of death and disability. The number of people with type 2 diabetes is projected to more than double to 1.3 billion by 2050. This situation underscores the need for innovative diabetes prevention strategies.

The study analyzed data from over 84,000 participants in the UK Biobank Study to explore the association between sleep and type 2 diabetes. Participants, with an average age of 62 years (57% female, 97% white), were initially free of diabetes. They wore accelerometers—devices like watches that monitor movement—for seven nights. The participants were followed for about 7.5 years, tracking diabetes development primarily through medical records.

The study investigated two key questions. First, whether irregular sleep durations promote diabetes development through circadian disruption and sleep disturbances. Second, whether this association varies based on genetic predispositions to diabetes.

The investigators found that more irregular sleep duration was linked to higher diabetes risk after adjusting for various risk factors. This association was stronger in individuals with longer sleep durations and lower polygenic risk scores for diabetes.

The data showed that compared to participants with regular sleep patterns, those with irregular sleep (where day-to-day sleep duration varied by more than 60 minutes on average) had a 34% higher risk of developing diabetes. This risk persisted even after accounting for lifestyle, co-morbidities, family history of diabetes, and obesity indicators.

However, the study had limitations. Certain lifestyle information was collected up to five years before the accelerometer study began, possibly affecting the accuracy of the results. Additionally, assessing sleep duration over 7 days may not capture long-term sleep patterns. Lastly, participants were mainly healthy, older, and white, which may not represent outcomes for more diverse populations.

The researchers plan to study younger participants and those from diverse racial backgrounds. They are also interested in exploring the biological reasons for why sleep irregularity increases diabetes risk.

“Our findings have the potential to improve diabetes prevention on multiple levels,” said Kianersi. “Clinically, they might inform better patient care and treatment plans. Public health guidelines could promote regular sleep patterns. However, more research is needed to fully understand the mechanism and confirm the results in other populations."

By emphasizing the importance of regular sleep, this study opens the door to new preventive measures that could significantly impact public health and individual well-being.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.