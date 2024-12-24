Lifechanging hydrogel provides substantial relief for lower back pain

A new study highlights a groundbreaking development for chronic low back pain caused by degenerative disc disease (DDD).

Researchers tested a novel hydrogel called Hydrafil™, marking the first use of this specific formulation in human trials. The results suggest a safe and effective method to relieve pain in patients who struggle with limited treatment options.

Understanding Degenerative Disc Disease

Chronic low back pain is among the most common medical conditions worldwide, often stemming from degenerative disc disease. Healthy spinal discs act as cushions between vertebrae, promoting flexibility and smooth movement. However, aging can lead to discs becoming dry, thin, cracked, or torn.

Illustration of degenerative changes in painful intervertebral discs. During IVD degeneration, proteoglycans and collagen II are decreased, while collagen I and III are increased in the extracellular matrix. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

By age 60, most individuals experience some degree of disc degeneration. Traditional treatments, such as rest, physical therapy, and surgery, often fail to provide long-term relief, leaving a significant gap in effective care.

Hydrogels have been used to address DDD in the past, but Hydrafil™ represents a second-generation advance in this technology. Developed by ReGelTec, Inc., the gel received the FDA’s breakthrough device designation in 2020, enabling expedited review due to its potential to outperform existing treatments.

The gel is injected directly into the damaged disc, where it restores structural integrity by filling cracks and adhering to the disc’s center and outer layers. This minimally invasive approach eliminates the need for open surgery and reduces associated risks.

Promising Results from Initial Trials

The initial human study enrolled 20 patients aged 22 to 69, all experiencing chronic low back pain unrelieved by conventional methods. Participants reported pain levels of four or higher on a 10-point scale prior to the procedure.

During the treatment, patients were sedated, and the gel was heated into a thick liquid for easy injection. Using fluoroscopic imaging, researchers delivered the gel through a 17-gauge needle, targeting the affected discs with precision.

Six months after the procedure, participants reported significant reductions in pain. Average self-reported pain scores dropped from 7.1 to 2.0 on a 10-point scale. Functional improvements were equally striking, with scores on a disability questionnaire improving from 48 to 6. Patients’ daily lives were markedly enhanced, demonstrating the hydrogel’s potential to provide substantial and meaningful relief.

“If these findings are confirmed in larger studies, this procedure could revolutionize treatment for chronic low back pain,” said Dr. Douglas Beall, the study’s lead author and Chief of Radiology Services at Clinical Radiology of Oklahoma. He emphasized the ease of the procedure for patients, which requires no incision and can be performed in outpatient settings.

Dr. Beall also pointed out key limitations of existing treatments. Surgery, for example, often fails to outperform conservative care statistically and can even worsen outcomes for some patients. Nerve ablation only suits a small subset of individuals, while traditional hydrogels demand high surgical skill and carry risks of displacement. Hydrafil™, in contrast, augments the entire disc, restoring its cushioning and supportive functions without requiring an incision.

Illustrative plot depicting the contemporary treatment gap for low back pain associated with disc degeneration, in which only treatment options are available (oval) in either the mild or severe disc degeneration and low back pain range. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

The Path to FDA Approval

Building on these early successes, ReGelTec, Inc. has begun the HYDRAFIL-D Study, a pivotal clinical trial designed to secure FDA approval. The trial involves approximately 225 patients across 15 North American centers. This multicenter, single-blinded, randomized study aims to further validate the safety and efficacy of Hydrafil™.

“Obtaining IDE approval for this study is a major milestone,” said Bill Niland, ReGelTec’s co-founder and CEO. The FDA’s Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) allows the company to proceed with its clinical evaluation, a critical step toward premarket approval.

Early data from over 70 treated patients show promising outcomes, with a 69% reduction in pain scores and an 81% improvement in the Oswestry Disability Index, which measures how back pain affects daily activities.

Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, Director of Clinical Research at Boomerang Healthcare, emphasized the potential impact on patients who are poor candidates for conventional spine surgery. “Hydrafil™ appears to offer a great option for those who’ve exhausted conservative care,” he said. Dr. Douglas Beall echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming trial in Oklahoma City.

Challenges and Future Directions

Despite its promise, Hydrafil™’s early studies were small, involving only 20 participants. Longer-term research with larger sample sizes is necessary to confirm these results and assess the durability of pain relief. The upcoming HYDRAFIL-D Study will address these gaps, building a more comprehensive understanding of the hydrogel’s long-term benefits and potential risks.

Hydrafil™’s unique properties set it apart from existing solutions. Unlike earlier hydrogels that require incisions and carry risks of misplacement, this injectable formulation is less invasive and easier to administer. Its ability to restore the structural integrity of degenerated discs offers new hope for millions suffering from chronic low back pain.

For patients who find little relief through conventional treatments, Hydrafil™ could significantly improve quality of life and mobility.

As research progresses, this innovative treatment may become widely available, providing a safer, more effective alternative to surgery and other traditional interventions. The field of spinal care stands to benefit greatly from such advances, potentially transforming how degenerative disc disease is managed.

In animal/cadaver studies, ReGelTec researchers were able to dissect the disc following treatment with HYDRAFIL and see the material in the NP. (CREDIT: ReGelTec.)

Hydrafil™ represents a breakthrough for patients with few options beyond conservative care. By targeting the root causes of disc degeneration and restoring the disc’s functionality, this hydrogel offers a minimally invasive solution with transformative potential.

The enthusiasm from researchers and early trial participants underscores its promise as a game-changing treatment for chronic low back pain. For millions living with this debilitating condition, Hydrafil™ could be the key to reclaiming their lives.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.