Lifechanging new diabetes drug increases insulin-production by 700%

A team of researchers has made a breakthrough in diabetes treatment, uncovering a way to regenerate human insulin-producing beta cells. Their discovery, published in Science Translational Medicine, could pave the way for a new therapy.

Scientists from Mount Sinai Health System in New York City and City of Hope in Los Angeles led the study, marking a major step in regenerative medicine.

The research began in 2015 at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai under Dr. Andrew F. Stewart. Over the years, it evolved into a collaborative effort. Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Ocaña, a key figure in the project, later continued the work at City of Hope, a leading center for diabetes and cancer research.

Garcia-Ocaña and his team designed the experiments, focusing on animal transplant models and drug treatments. They used beta cells from human donors and tested their approach in controlled studies. By 2023, the final stages of research took place at City of Hope, solidifying their findings.

To test their therapy, the scientists combined harmine, a plant-derived compound, with GLP-1 receptor agonists, a common type 2 diabetes treatment. They then transplanted a small number of human beta cells into mice that lacked an immune system, a standard approach for studying diabetes.

Brains from a subset of the same groups of mice were harvested. (A) and (B), cells in CNS nuclei known to have GLP1 receptors (lateral septum, paraventricular nucleus, arcuate, ventromedial hypothalamus, nucleus of the solitary tract) were examined for c-Fos activation. (CREDIT: Science Translational Medicine)

Results were striking. Mice treated with the combination therapy experienced a rapid reversal of diabetes. More impressively, human beta cell numbers increased by 700% over three months. The ability to multiply these cells in a living organism had never been achieved before.

"This is the first time scientists have developed a drug treatment proven to increase adult human beta cell numbers in vivo," said Garcia-Ocaña. "This research brings hope for future regenerative therapies to potentially treat the hundreds of millions of people with diabetes."

Dr. Stewart reflected on the long journey that led to this discovery. "It has been remarkable to watch this story unfold over the past 15 years," he said. Alongside Dr. Peng Wang, Stewart initiated the high-throughput drug screening process that first identified harmine as a promising compound.

"The steady progression from the most basic human beta cell biology, through robotic drug screening, and now moving to human studies, illustrates the essential role for physician-scientists in academia and pharma," Stewart added.

More than 10 percent of the world’s adult population has diabetes, a disease defined by high blood sugar levels. In both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, a reduction in both the quantity and quality of insulin-producing beta cells causes high blood sugar.

Unfortunately, none of the many commonly used diabetes therapies are able to increase human beta cell numbers, and therefore cannot completely reverse diabetes.

The team was inspired to restore beta cell numbers because most people with diabetes have some residual beta cells. Previously, they had shown that several inhibitors of an enzyme in beta cells called DYRK1A can induce the proliferation of adult human beta cells in a tissue culture dish for a few days. However, before this study, no one had shown the ability to expand human beta cell numbers in vivo in human islet grafts used in an animal model over many months.

To accurately measure the mass of human beta cells in the islet grafts, the team turned to Sarah A. Stanley, MBBCh, PhD. Using an advanced laser microscopy tool called iDISCO+ that makes biological tissue transparent.

Following three months of treatment, Ki67 immunolabeling was assessed and quantified in mouse liver, spleen, intestine, white adipose tissue, lung, heart, kidney, and pancreas. (CREDIT: Science Translational Medicine)

Dr. Stanley observed that beta cell mass was dramatically increased through mechanisms that included enhanced proliferation, function, and survival of the human beta cells. This technology allowed for accurate and rigorous quantitative assessment of engrafted human beta cells for the first time.

The Mount Sinai team recently completed a phase 1 clinical trial of harmine in healthy volunteers to test its safety and tolerability. At the same time, Robert J. DeVita, PhD, has developed next-generation DYRK1A inhibitors.

Mount Sinai is conducting studies to test these in humans for potential toxicity risks and estimate dosing for clinical trials, planning to initiate first-in-human trials with independent research teams next year. They own an extensive patent portfolio covering these technologies.

Researchers are also addressing the challenge that in patients with type 1 diabetes, the immune system will continue to kill new beta cells.

At City of Hope, Dr. Garcia-Ocaña and colleague Alberto Pugliese, MD, plan to test inducers of beta cell regeneration together with immunomodulators that regulate the immune system. Their goal is for the combination to allow new beta cells to thrive and improve insulin levels.

"Our studies pave the way for moving DYRK1A inhibitors into human clinical trials, and it's very exciting to be close to seeing this novel treatment used in patients," Dr. Garcia-Ocaña said. "There is nothing like this available to patients right now."

The research outlined in the Science Translational Medicine paper was funded by grants from the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Diabetes Digestive and Kidney Disease, and BreakthroughT1D; as well as philanthropic donations to Mount Sinai, support from The Wanek Family Project for Type 1 Diabetes at City of Hope, and additional generous philanthropic gifts.

Other critical members of the team include Mount Sinai’s Carolina Rosselot, PhD; Yansui Li, PhD; and Alexandra Alvarsson, PhD. Additional City of Hope authors on the paper are Geming Lu, MD, and Randy Kang, BS, who are both members of Dr. Garcia-Ocaña’s lab.

Drs. Stewart and DeVita are named co-inventors on patent applications for DYRK1A inhibitors, such as harmine, for the treatment of diabetes. These patent applications are filed through the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and are currently unlicensed.

