MIT researchers discovered when human language first emerged

New research combines genetic and archaeological data to reveal when human language first emerged. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Language is a defining characteristic of humanity, yet its origins remain a topic of intense debate. Some researchers argue that language emerged in our lineage around 100,000 years ago, while others suggest it predated the arrival of modern humans.

However, genetic and archaeological evidence now provides a clearer window into when linguistic ability first appeared. A recent study analyzing genomic data suggests that human language capacity was present at least 135,000 years ago, with linguistic behavior emerging around 100,000 years ago.

A Genetic Approach to Language Origins

Homo sapiens, our species, appeared roughly 230,000 years ago. When exactly language emerged remains uncertain, but genomic studies provide clues. All modern human populations share linguistic ability, suggesting language predates the first major human migration event. If language had arisen later, some populations might lack it or exhibit distinct communication systems, which is not the case.

Language is a defining characteristic of humanity, yet its origins remain a topic of intense debate. (CREDIT: iStock Images)

Genetic studies identify the Khoisan peoples of Southern Africa as the earliest branch of the human family tree. Whole-genome analyses indicate this population split from the ancestral group around 135,000 years ago. If all humans today possess language, then the cognitive foundation for it must have existed before this genetic divergence.

Linguist Shigeru Miyagawa from MIT explains, "Every population branching across the globe has human language, and all languages are related. Since the first split happened about 135,000 years ago, human language capacity must have been present by then."

The study draws on 15 genetic analyses published over the last 18 years, incorporating mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome data, and whole-genome studies. These findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, collectively support 135,000 years as the most likely time for the first population split, suggesting a minimum date for the existence of linguistic ability.

Previous estimates ranged widely, from as early as 300,000 years ago to as recent as 100,000 years ago. More recent studies have refined the estimate to a narrower, more reliable window.

The Cognitive Foundation of Language

Unlike other forms of animal communication, human language relies on vocabulary and syntax, allowing for the creation of complex thoughts and shared ideas. This system, which enables an infinite variety of expressions, sets human language apart from other communication methods seen in the animal kingdom.

Some scholars propose that early primates possessed the physiological capability to produce sounds, but true language required cognitive advancements. Miyagawa emphasizes this distinction: "Human language is qualitatively different because words and syntax work together to create a complex system. No other species has a parallel communication structure."

Language likely existed as an internal cognitive system before becoming a fully developed communication tool. Initially, humans may have engaged in private symbolic thinking, which later transitioned into social language. This shift enabled information sharing, leading to innovation and cultural complexity.

Summary of estimates of divergence times for Khoisan lineage. (CREDIT: Frontiers in Psychology)

Symbolic Thinking and the Archaeological Record

Genetics provides a timeframe for when humans were capable of language, but archaeology reveals when they began using it in social contexts. Around 100,000 years ago, symbolic activities became widespread. These behaviors, such as decorative ochre use and engravings on objects, suggest abstract thinking—an essential component of language.

Ian Tattersall, a co-author of the study and curator emeritus at the American Museum of Natural History, has long argued that language sparked symbolic behavior. Miyagawa supports this view: "Language was the trigger for modern human behavior. It stimulated human thinking and helped create these behaviors. If we are right, people were learning from each other and encouraging innovation."

This perspective aligns with evidence of increased social coordination, tool refinement, and artistic expression appearing around the same time. While some scholars argue that technological advances were incremental and language played a supporting role, others see language as the catalyst for rapid cognitive and cultural development.

Median estimates for Khoisan divergence. (CREDIT: Frontiers in Psychology)

Future Directions in Language Evolution Research

While this study provides strong evidence for the presence of language 135,000 years ago, many questions remain. Miyagawa acknowledges that further research is needed to refine our understanding of how language developed. "Our approach is grounded in the latest genetic understanding of early Homo sapiens. I hope this encourages more research into language and evolution."

As genetic techniques improve, more precise estimates of early human migration and divergence will emerge, further clarifying language’s origins. Similarly, archaeological discoveries may reveal additional evidence of symbolic behavior, strengthening the link between cognition and communication.

By combining genetic, linguistic, and archaeological evidence, researchers continue to piece together the story of how language—one of humanity’s most defining traits—came to be.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.