MrBeast builds 100 new homes for South Americans living in disaster areas

In a video titled "I Built 100 Houses And Gave Them Away," James Donaldson, known to millions as MrBeast, continues to show that his YouTube channel is about more than just crazy stunts. With 300 million subscribers, MrBeast is famous for his wild antics, like shredding a half-million-dollar Lamborghini or hiring an assassin to hunt him down.

However, the revenue from his viral content funds much more than just these elaborate productions; it supports significant philanthropic efforts.

Taking his "Beast Philanthropy" series to Central and South America, MrBeast focused on areas where natural disasters had left people homeless. In Jamaica, a family living in a rural mountainous area lost their home in a landslide, but they received a new modern house. Another family, whose house was flooded during heavy rains, also got a new home.

In El Salvador, he financed the construction of row housing at a safe distance from a river that had recently flooded and destroyed a small community. Additionally, he built a soccer field for local children and provided brand-new soccer equipment, shirts, and cleats for all of them. By this point, MrBeast had given away 50 homes.

In Argentina, he and his team transformed 15 structures in low-income areas into comfortable, weather-resistant homes with all basic amenities. By the time they completed similar projects in Mexico, the total number of homes given away had reached 83.

In Colombia, an area devastated by tornadoes saw 17 families receive new furnished houses. The reactions of these families during the classic blindfold reveal were captured in a 9-minute video montage, showcasing tears, joyful jumping, and celebrations in Spanish.

This latest installment in MrBeast's charitable activities is part of his broader efforts documented on his subchannel, Beast Philanthropy. His initiatives include digging wells for villages in Africa, helping 1,000 children and young people get cochlear implants, and organizing several large-scale fundraisers for feeding families and constructing solar power stations.

MrBeast provided free houses to families in need across various countries. (CREDIT: MrBeast/YouTube)

MrBeast's commitment to using his platform for good extends beyond just providing housing. His projects aim to bring lasting improvements to communities in need, addressing essential needs like water, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.