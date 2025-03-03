NASA’s Hubble telescope captures vivid new images of Andromeda’s satellite galaxies

For decades, scientists have studied small satellite galaxies to better understand how the universe’s smallest galaxies evolve. Much of what is known about these galaxies comes from observing those that orbit the Milky Way.

These satellites provide crucial tests for theories about dark matter, cosmic reionization, and galaxy formation. However, astronomers are now questioning whether these findings apply universally to other galaxies, particularly Andromeda—the Milky Way’s closest galactic neighbor.

Astronomers have long assumed that the Milky Way’s satellite galaxies followed a common evolutionary pattern. However, new observations of Andromeda’s satellite galaxies reveal striking differences.

While some properties—such as the number and brightness of large satellite galaxies—are similar between the two systems, others vary significantly. The number, spatial arrangement, size, and histories of these smaller galaxies do not always align with those orbiting the Milky Way. These variations suggest that low-mass galaxies might follow different paths of evolution depending on their environment and history.

This is a wide-angle view of the distribution of known satellite galaxies orbiting the large Andromeda galaxy (M31), located 2.5 million light-years away. The Hubble Space Telescope was used to study the entire population of 36 mini-galaxies circled in yellow. Andromeda is the bright spindle-shaped object at image center. (CREDIT: NASA, ESA, Alessandro Savino (UC Berkeley), Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Akira Fujii DSS2)

Andromeda's Galactic Neighborhood

Andromeda and its satellites offer a new frontier for studying small galaxies over cosmic time. Located about 2.5 million light-years away, Andromeda is the closest large galaxy beyond the Milky Way. Its satellite galaxies orbit at an average distance of about 800,000 light-years, making them accessible for detailed study using ground- and space-based telescopes.

By analyzing these satellites, astronomers can reconstruct their histories, including when they stopped forming stars and how their movements have changed over billions of years.

A significant breakthrough in understanding these galaxies came with the Pan-Andromeda Archaeological Survey (PAndAS). Using deep-space imaging, astronomers identified 16 previously unknown satellite galaxies, as well as streams of stars and remnants of past galactic collisions. Research findings were made available in The Astrophysical Journal.

This survey provided new insights into the complex interactions that have shaped Andromeda’s satellite system. Some scientists believe that Andromeda experienced a major collision with another galaxy a few billion years ago, which may explain its high number of satellites and their unusual distributions.

One of the most puzzling findings is that about half of Andromeda’s satellites appear to move in a coordinated manner, confined to a plane and orbiting in the same direction. This unexpected alignment challenges current models of galaxy formation and raises new questions about how these systems evolve over time.

Hubble’s Eye on Andromeda’s Past

The Hubble Space Telescope has played a crucial role in studying Andromeda’s satellite galaxies. With over 1,000 orbits dedicated to this research, Hubble has provided a high-resolution 3D map of these small galaxies.

This is largest photomosaic ever assembled from Hubble Space Telescope observations. It is a panoramic view of the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, located 2.5 million light-years away. It took over 10 years to make this vast and colorful portrait of the galaxy, requiring over 600 Hubble overlapping snapshots that were challenging to stitch together. (CREDIT: NASA, ESA, Benjamin F. Williams (UWashington), Zhuo Chen (UWashington), L. Clifton Johnson (Northwestern); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI))

By analyzing their star formation histories, scientists have discovered that Andromeda’s satellites have followed different evolutionary paths than those in the Milky Way.

Many of these small galaxies formed most of their stars early in the universe’s history but continued to form stars at a slow rate for much longer than expected. This prolonged star formation is not seen in similar galaxies around the Milky Way, nor is it predicted by current computer simulations.

"Star formation really continued to much later times, which is not at all what you would expect for these dwarf galaxies," said astronomer Alessandro Savino of the University of California, Berkeley. "No one knows what to make of that so far."

These differences suggest that Andromeda’s history was more turbulent than the Milky Way’s. Some researchers believe that Andromeda’s more massive size and past galactic mergers played a role in shaping its satellite system.

The HST pointings for the 36 dwarf galaxies in our sample, overlaid on DSS archival imaging. The galaxies are ordered by luminosity. The ACS/WFC and WFC3/UVIS fields are shown in red and blue, respectively. (CREDIT: The Astrophysical Journal)

Principal investigator Daniel Weisz, also from UC Berkeley, explained, "There's always been concerns about whether what we are learning in the Milky Way applies more broadly to other galaxies. Our work has shown that low-mass galaxies in other ecosystems have followed different evolutionary paths."

The Future of Galactic Exploration

Understanding Andromeda’s satellite system is just the beginning. Future studies will focus on tracking the motion of these galaxies to determine their past interactions. Hubble has already provided the first measurements of their movements, and follow-up observations in five years will allow astronomers to reconstruct their past orbits.

In addition to Hubble, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will play a critical role in unraveling the history of Andromeda’s satellites. JWST’s advanced infrared capabilities will allow scientists to study these galaxies in greater detail, providing new insights into their compositions and star formation processes.

Future telescopes, such as the proposed Habitable Worlds Observatory, will push this research even further, allowing astronomers to compare Andromeda’s satellites to those in more distant galaxies.

The study of Andromeda’s satellites is more than just a quest to understand one galaxy—it’s a step toward solving some of the biggest mysteries in cosmology. Why do some small galaxies stop forming stars while others continue for billions of years? How do galaxy mergers shape the evolution of these systems?

As astronomers continue to explore, Andromeda’s satellite galaxies may hold the key to answering these fundamental questions about the universe.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.