Natural dietary supplement effectively treats Alzheimer’s disease, study finds

This discovery suggests that NR may impact metabolic pathways involved in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. The research, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was recently published in Aging Cell.

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a molecule essential for cellular repair and DNA damage restoration. Christopher Martens, assistant professor of kinesiology and applied physiology at the University of Delaware, and Dr. Dimitrios Kapogiannis, a senior investigator at the NIA, explain that NAD+ levels decline with age and in individuals with chronic diseases. This decline is linked to adverse health effects such as obesity and smoking-related complications.

Martens has been researching NR since his postdoctoral tenure at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he initially found that NR supplementation increased NAD+ levels in the blood. However, it was unclear whether NR could reach vital organs like the brain to have therapeutic effects.

Traditional methods for measuring NAD+ levels in the brain, such as MRI, provide indirect assessments and are expensive and complex. In this study, Martens and his team used a novel approach by directly measuring NAD+ levels in extracellular vesicles (EVs). EVs are tiny particles from neurons that circulate in the blood and serve as promising blood-based biomarkers for brain disorders, offering insights into neuronal activity.

In their initial clinical trial, the researchers observed a significant increase in NAD+ levels within EVs after six weeks of NR supplementation. This increase correlated with changes in biomarkers associated with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, such as amyloid beta and tau proteins.

The study revealed a correlation between the changes in NAD+ levels and alterations in neurodegenerative biomarkers. Martens emphasized that this correlation suggests NR's potential to influence multiple metabolic pathways within the brain.

Martens is currently leading a 12-week study investigating NR's effects on older adults with mild cognitive impairment. Supported by the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research and the NIA, this study aims to determine whether NR supplementation yields greater benefits in individuals with cognitive deficits.

Given the limited effectiveness of current Alzheimer’s medications in halting disease progression, Martens hopes that NR supplementation may preserve cognitive function and quality of life in affected individuals. The ongoing trial also seeks to elucidate NR's underlying mechanisms and its potential to slow neurodegenerative disease progression.

Looking ahead, Martens and Kapogiannis plan to explore NR's effects on cognition and its potential as a therapeutic intervention for neurodegenerative diseases. Martens emphasized the need to investigate NAD+ increases in other tissues, which could provide critical insights into disease resolution.

As Martens aptly summarizes, this study marks a turning point in understanding the therapeutic potential of NR. With further research, NR supplementation may emerge as a promising strategy for combating neurodegenerative diseases and enhancing brain health.

Other medical benefits of nicotinamide riboside (NR)

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a form of vitamin B3 that has gained attention for its potential health benefits. NR is a precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a crucial coenzyme involved in various metabolic processes. Here are some of the key medical benefits of NR:

Enhanced Cellular Energy Production

NR boosts levels of NAD+, which plays a pivotal role in cellular energy production. Higher NAD+ levels improve mitochondrial function, leading to better energy production and potentially alleviating symptoms of chronic fatigue and age-related energy decline.

Neuroprotection

NR has shown promise in protecting brain cells from age-related damage and neurodegenerative diseases. Studies suggest that increased NAD+ levels can enhance neuronal function, support cognitive health, and potentially slow the progression of conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Cardiovascular Health

NR may benefit cardiovascular health by improving mitochondrial function and reducing oxidative stress. Enhanced NAD+ levels are associated with better endothelial function, which can help maintain healthy blood vessels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Anti-Aging Properties

NR's ability to increase NAD+ levels has been linked to anti-aging effects. NAD+ is involved in DNA repair and the activation of sirtuins, proteins that regulate cellular health and longevity. As a result, NR supplementation may help reduce the visible signs of aging and improve overall vitality.

Metabolic Health

NR may support metabolic health by enhancing insulin sensitivity and promoting healthy lipid metabolism. These effects can help manage blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Muscle Health and Physical Performance

By boosting NAD+ levels, NR can improve muscle function and physical performance. This is particularly beneficial for older adults who experience muscle weakness and reduced physical capacity due to aging.

Support for Immune Function

NR has been shown to enhance the immune response by improving the function of immune cells. This can help the body better defend against infections and may have implications for overall immune health.

While research is ongoing, NR supplementation appears to be a promising avenue for improving various aspects of health and well-being. As with any supplement, it is essential to consult with a healthcare provider before starting NR to ensure it is appropriate for your individual health needs.

