Natural dietary supplement proven effective against Alzheimer’s disease

For the first time, scientists from the University of Delaware College of Health Sciences and the National Institute on Aging (NIA) have shown that a natural dietary supplement called nicotinamide riboside (NR) can cross into the brain. This breakthrough opens the door to new ways of studying and potentially treating brain diseases tied to aging.

The discovery hints that NR, which is a form of vitamin B3, might affect key brain processes involved in illnesses like Alzheimer’s. Backed by federal funding, the findings appeared in the journal Aging Cell and are already sparking fresh interest in the field of brain health.

NR acts as a building block for a molecule known as NAD+, which plays a critical role in fixing damaged cells and DNA. As people grow older—or face long-term illnesses—NAD+ levels fall. That drop is tied to health problems like obesity and damage caused by smoking.

Christopher Martens, now a professor at the University of Delaware, started exploring NR during his postdoc work at University of Colorado Boulder. His early studies showed that NR raised NAD+ levels in the blood. But he wasn’t sure if it could reach the brain, where it might help the most.

Christopher Martens, director of the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research is leading a study into whether nicotinamide riboside (NR) improves memory and brain blood flow in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. (CREDIT: University of Delaware)

Standard brain scans, like MRIs, can’t directly measure NAD+ and are costly and hard to use in large studies. To get around this, the team used an inventive method: testing extracellular vesicles (EVs). These are tiny particles released by brain cells that float through the bloodstream.

EVs offer a unique window into brain activity. By measuring NAD+ in these particles, researchers gained a more direct view of what was happening inside the brain. This technique could become a simpler way to track brain changes over time.

In a six-week clinical trial, NAD+ levels in these EVs rose after daily NR use. At the same time, shifts were seen in proteins tied to Alzheimer's, including amyloid beta and tau. These proteins often build up in brains affected by the disease.

Martens pointed out that this link between NAD+ and brain proteins suggests NR might affect more than one brain process. That possibility makes it a promising tool for slowing—or perhaps one day preventing—brain decline linked to aging.

Martens is currently leading a 12-week study investigating NR's effects on older adults with mild cognitive impairment. Supported by the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research and the NIA, this study aims to determine whether NR supplementation yields greater benefits in individuals with cognitive deficits.

Given the limited effectiveness of current Alzheimer’s medications in halting disease progression, Martens hopes that NR supplementation may preserve cognitive function and quality of life in affected individuals. The ongoing trial also seeks to elucidate NR's underlying mechanisms and its potential to slow neurodegenerative disease progression.

Looking ahead, Martens and Kapogiannis plan to explore NR's effects on cognition and its potential as a therapeutic intervention for neurodegenerative diseases. Martens emphasized the need to investigate NAD+ increases in other tissues, which could provide critical insights into disease resolution.

Christopher Martens, assistant professor of kinesiology and applied physiology and director of the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research, works with blood samples as part of his groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research. (CREDIT: University of Delaware)

As Martens aptly summarizes, this study marks a turning point in understanding the therapeutic potential of NR. With further research, NR supplementation may emerge as a promising strategy for combating neurodegenerative diseases and enhancing brain health.

Other medical benefits of nicotinamide riboside (NR)

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a form of vitamin B3 that has gained attention for its potential health benefits. NR is a precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a crucial coenzyme involved in various metabolic processes. Here are some of the key medical benefits of NR:

Enhanced Cellular Energy Production

NR boosts levels of NAD+, which plays a pivotal role in cellular energy production. Higher NAD+ levels improve mitochondrial function, leading to better energy production and potentially alleviating symptoms of chronic fatigue and age-related energy decline.

Neuroprotection

NR has shown promise in protecting brain cells from age-related damage and neurodegenerative diseases. Studies suggest that increased NAD+ levels can enhance neuronal function, support cognitive health, and potentially slow the progression of conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Cardiovascular Health

NR may benefit cardiovascular health by improving mitochondrial function and reducing oxidative stress. Enhanced NAD+ levels are associated with better endothelial function, which can help maintain healthy blood vessels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Anti-Aging Properties

NR's ability to increase NAD+ levels has been linked to anti-aging effects. NAD+ is involved in DNA repair and the activation of sirtuins, proteins that regulate cellular health and longevity. As a result, NR supplementation may help reduce the visible signs of aging and improve overall vitality.

Metabolic Health

NR may support metabolic health by enhancing insulin sensitivity and promoting healthy lipid metabolism. These effects can help manage blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Muscle Health and Physical Performance

By boosting NAD+ levels, NR can improve muscle function and physical performance. This is particularly beneficial for older adults who experience muscle weakness and reduced physical capacity due to aging.

Support for Immune Function

NR has been shown to enhance the immune response by improving the function of immune cells. This can help the body better defend against infections and may have implications for overall immune health.

While research is ongoing, NR supplementation appears to be a promising avenue for improving various aspects of health and well-being. As with any supplement, it is essential to consult with a healthcare provider before starting NR to ensure it is appropriate for your individual health needs.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.