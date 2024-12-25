New discovery reshapes understanding of Mediterranean and African history

The Maghreb—spanning the Sahara’s edge and the Mediterranean’s vast environmental zone—has long served as a geographic crossroads. With its proximity to Europe and a climate fostering cultural development, it has been a critical site for intercontinental connections.

While its significance during the Palaeolithic and later historic periods is well-documented, much remains unknown about its prehistoric role between 4000 and 1000 BC. Recent archaeological discoveries in Morocco are beginning to bridge this gap, reshaping our understanding of its impact on Mediterranean and African history.

New fieldwork at Oued Beht, Morocco, led by a collaborative team from INSAP, Cambridge University, CNR-ISPC, and published in the journal Antiquity has revealed evidence of an advanced agricultural society dated to approximately 3400–2900 BC.

This discovery marks the earliest and largest agricultural complex in Africa outside the Nile corridor. The findings include domesticated plant and animal remains, intricate pottery, and lithic tools. The settlement also featured extensive deep storage pits, suggesting long-term planning and resource management.

a) The north-western Maghreb, showing Oued Beht and other locations mentioned; b) the Oued Beht ridge and river, from the south-east (CREDIT: Antiquity)

“For over thirty years, I have been convinced that Mediterranean archaeology has been missing something fundamental in later prehistoric North Africa,” remarked Professor Cyprian Broodbank. “Now, at last, we know that was right, and we can begin to think in new ways that acknowledge the dynamic contribution of Africans to the emergence and interactions of early Mediterranean societies.”

The Oued Beht site, comparable in size to Early Bronze Age Troy, offers a glimpse into a thriving farming community. Its position within the north-west Maghreb’s favorable climate—a convergence of Atlantic and Mediterranean weather systems—enabled sustainable agriculture despite broader aridification across northern Africa.

This environmental resilience likely facilitated the emergence of complex societal structures. Archaeological evidence suggests the use of advanced agricultural techniques, including irrigation systems and crop rotation, to maximize yield and sustain larger populations.

The discoveries at Oued Beht align with archaeological evidence from Iberia, where contemporaneous sites reveal similar storage pits and materials indicative of African connections. Finds of ivory and ostrich eggshell in Iberia’s Copper Age contexts point to trade and interaction across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Genetic analyses bolster these connections, revealing a mixed ancestry of local hunter-gatherers, Neolithic Iberian farmers, and Saharan pastoralists in the region’s population. Notably, an individual of African descent was identified at the Late Copper Age Beaker period site of Camino de las Yeseras in Iberia.

This genetic diversity highlights the Maghreb’s role as a nexus of cultural and biological exchange. It also emphasizes the importance of migratory patterns and intermarriage in shaping the genetic landscape of early Mediterranean societies.

Dr. Giulio Lucarini emphasized the site’s significance: “Oued Beht affirms the central role of the Maghreb in the emergence of both Mediterranean and wider African societies. Our discoveries prove that this gap in knowledge stems not from a lack of activity, but from the relative lack of investigation and publishing.”

Beyond trade, these connections likely included shared religious or ritualistic practices, as suggested by the discovery of symbolic artifacts such as decorated pottery and carved stone figures. These findings hint at a cultural dialogue that extended beyond economic exchanges, influencing artistic and ceremonial traditions across the region.

Plan of Oued Beht, showing known pits and linear structures (CREDIT: Antiquity)

The Maghreb’s strategic location between Europe and Africa positioned it as a vital hub for prehistoric societies. Archaeological evidence from the region indicates far-reaching interactions during the fourth and third millennia BC. Pottery and metalwork resembling south-west European Beaker types have been uncovered alongside African ivory and other trade goods.

The integration of local farming traditions with Mediterranean influences underscores the complexity of these communities. Scholars have identified parallels between the Maghreb and contemporaneous societies in the Levant, Aegean, and Central Mediterranean, suggesting a shared network of cultural and technological exchange.

Despite the lack of comprehensive data from the period, these findings highlight the region’s active participation in shaping early Mediterranean civilizations.

Moreover, the Maghreb appears to have played a crucial role in the transmission of technologies such as metallurgy and seafaring. Artifacts from Oued Beht suggest the use of early metal tools, including copper and bronze items, which could have facilitated agricultural and construction activities.

This technological innovation likely contributed to the community’s economic and social complexity, enabling it to engage more effectively with neighboring regions.

Distribution of prehistoric pottery and Final Neolithic painted sherds (CREDIT: Antiquity)

For centuries, the Maghreb’s later prehistoric contributions have been underestimated. The multidisciplinary efforts at Oued Beht challenge this narrative, offering a clearer picture of its significance. The research team’s work demonstrates that north-west Africa was not a passive periphery but an integral part of the Mediterranean’s dynamic social and economic systems.

As the authors of the study published in Antiquity noted, “It is crucial to consider Oued Beht within a wider co-evolving and connective framework embracing peoples on both sides of the Mediterranean-Atlantic gateway during the later fourth and third millennia BC… recognizing it as a distinctively African-based community that contributed substantially to the shaping of that social world.”

This groundbreaking research not only illuminates the Maghreb’s role in prehistoric developments but also invites further exploration. With new techniques and a renewed focus on underexplored sites, the region’s full historical significance may finally come to light. The findings at Oued Beht serve as a powerful reminder of Africa’s pivotal role in the interconnected history of human civilization.

Future studies could expand on this work by examining additional sites across the Maghreb, employing advanced dating techniques and environmental analysis to reconstruct climatic conditions and human responses. Such research would deepen our understanding of how prehistoric societies adapted to environmental challenges and leveraged their geographic advantages.

By shedding light on the Maghreb’s dynamic past, these discoveries challenge Eurocentric historical models and highlight the interconnectedness of ancient civilizations. They underscore the importance of Africa’s contributions to the broader tapestry of human history, urging a more inclusive approach to archaeological and historical scholarship.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.